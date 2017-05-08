Jameson Taillon Undergoes Surgery For Suspected Testicular Cancer

Pirates righty Jameson Taillon has undergone surgery for what is suspected to be testicular cancer, according to a team announcement. MLBTR sends Taillon its very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
At present, the ensuing treatment plan has yet to be decided. “Further testing” will be required before a course is charted, according to the team, with updates to be announced “as appropriate.”
Needless to say, Taillon’s overall health and well-being are much more important than his playing status, but it seems reasonable to anticipate that he’ll be sidelined for at least some time. Pittsburgh had already called up Josh Lindblom to take the roster spot of Taillon, who has been placed on the 10-day DL.
The news immediately calls to mind the situation of Rockies righty Chad Bettis, another promising young starting pitcher who has battled testicular cancer. In his case, the hope was that an offseason procedure would clear the way for a full return to health both on and off the mound. Unfortunately, Bettis ultimately required chemotherapy when it was discovered that the cancer has spread. He is expected to miss most or all of the current season.
The hope remains both that Bettis will get back to full health and that Taillon’s own course will be more straightforward. In the meantime, it’s a good reminder for everyone to monitor for these and other ailments. As Bettis said upon his initial diagnosis: “This only reinforces my belief that each of us needs to be totally in tune with our own physical health, and that taking action sooner than later when we feel like something is off can sometimes literally be the difference between life and death.”
Taillon’s own statement is also well worth a full read (via his Twitter account). This challenge, like others he has faced, has “just added fuel to my burning fire,” he writes, continuing: “Today I lost a piece of my ’manhood.’ But, today I’m feeling like more o a man than I ever have.”
Horrible news for Jameson and the Pirates. Prayers for him and his family
Wow. Hope they found this early for him. At least he is in a city where they have outstanding cancer treatment. Godspeed Jamison and battle well!
Yeah hopefully they caught it earlier (or its not there at all). I’m sure they’ll take good care of him.
Wow that’s terrible. That’s two guys this year. Weird. Hope he makes a full recovery
Poor guy, I hope all goes well.
best of luck.. get well soon! hate to see this
Best wishes for Taillon, he’s one of at least three Pirates the club was counting on to contend this season, and the third who will miss significant time in 2017. The Bucs were also expecting Andrew McCutchen to bounce back after a poor 2016, and that isn’t happening either.
God Bless these kids fighting this disease. Prayers to both players and their families.
I will keep him in my prayers and hope for a full and speedy recovery.
Best of luck, love watching him pitch from a braves fan.
Tough to hear, but ultimately good news…as it means he’s going to get the care he needs. Much better than finding it later. Best wishes to him.
Bucs are going nowhere without Taillon. Cutch, Watson and maybe Cole are now more likely to be traded.
This amazing dude can’t catch a break. Damn. Best of luck Jamo. Like everything else you’ve had to endure, you can overcome this too.
what the hell are you talking about?