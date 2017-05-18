Jung Ho Kang Loses Appeal Of DUI Sentencing

A South Korean court has denied the appeal of infielder Jung Ho Kang over his sentencing in an offseason DUI charge, reports Jee-ho Yoo of Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. According to Yoo, the Seoul Central District Court upheld a suspended eight-month prison sentence for Kang, which now jeopardizes Kang’s career with the Pirates.
Kang was charged with his third DUI in South Korea this offseason and admitted guilt, which ultimately led to an early-March sentencing of eight months in prison. However, the sentence was suspended for two years and allows Kang to avoid serving any actual jail time so long as he does not violate the terms of the suspended sentence that were set forth by the court. Kang had sought to reduce the suspended sentence to a fine, but today’s ruling quashes that hope.
The 30-year-old Kang has been on the restricted list for the Pirates all season, meaning he has not accrued any Major League service time, nor has he received any of this season’s $2.75MM salary. To this point, he’s been unable to secure a work visa after the United States Embassy rejected his initial application, per Yoo.
Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement issued shortly after Kang’s sentencing that the Pirates would “continue to work with him and his representatives in an effort to secure his work visa so that he may resume his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.” Coonelly’s statement also indicated that the team would have a “serious discussion with him on this issue and how he has and will change those behaviors that led to the very serious punishment” and that further comments or team-issued discipline would be withheld until the team has had a chance to speak with Kang on the matter.
The Pirates originally signed Kang to a four-year, $11MM contract after submitting a posting fee of $5,002,015 to his former club, the Korea Baseball Organization’s Nexen Heroes, in the 2014-15 offseason. Kang’s contract calls for a $2.75MM salary in 2017, $3MM in 2018 and a $5.5MM club option or $250K buyout for 2019. It is now unclear, however, if Kang will be able to obtain a work visa to continue his playing career with the Pirates at any point throughout the duration of the upheld suspended prison sentence.
Comments
a37H
Hope he comes back for the Pirates soon
leefieux
Ain’t happening….there’s no way he is getting a Visa anytime soon.
wkkortas
Or a MasterCard.
crazysull
Doubt this could/would happen but should he be able to come back could the Red Sox look at him as an option at the hot corner. Then buy him out/trade him during the 2018 season or in that offseason to make room for Deverse who should be ready by then. Again like I said earlier, this is probably has a 0.00001% chance of happening but I think the Red Sox would be smart to at least look into a possible trade for him and go for it if the price is right.
roadapple
Excellent Idea!
crazysull
I can’t tell if you are serious or not
jackstein
I was literally thinking the same thing
crazysull
Again, the same thing how the Red Sox should look into this or same thing you don’t know if he is serous?
Aoe3
A professional athlete with 3 DUIs in 10 years.. Why would anyone want him to be a part of their organization? He should be treated like normal folk and be denied a visa. 3 times he could have easily killed someone.
ottomatic
Seriously still standing by him? Why on Earth? There are hundreds of other players in the organization. Go build a winning team without this dude. What will it take- him killing someone in a DUI?
TJECK109
Pretty lame post from start to finish
RunDMC
A new low speaking about the dead.
RiverCatsFilms
The Pirates need a break…. Gary Sanchez incoming?
alesebas
DUI . this guy is stupid
ilikebaseball
Wow pretty easy to get a cab in Seoul any time of day. Let this guy stay in Korea.
baseballmanak
he doesn’t get rave reviews for his driving