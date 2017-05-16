Mariners Place Robinson Cano On Disabled List

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quadriceps. Though Cano hasn’t played since May 10, the newly implemented 10-day disabled list only allows teams to backdate DL stints by a maximum of three days.

Cano becomes the latest key Mariners contributor to land on the DL, as he joins the vast majority of the starting rotation — Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton, Drew Smyly — and breakout rookie Mitch Haniger on the shelf. Relievers Evan Marshall, Evan Scribner and Shae Simmons are all on the disabled list, too, as is utilityman Shawn O’Malley.

Seattle’s press release doesn’t include any quotes from GM Jerry Dipoto on Cano’s status, nor does it include any type of timetable for his return. However, to this point there’s been nothing to suggest that Cano is in for a lengthy stay on the DL. That said, even a minimal absence for Cano is a tough pill for the Mariners to swallow. Though 2017 represents Cano’s age-34 campaign, he turned in one of the finest seasons of his career in 2016 and has actually been performing at a higher level thus far in 2017. Through 34 games (152 plate appearances), the seven-time All-Star is batting .296/.362/.533 with eight homers and eight doubles.

Outfielder Boog Powell has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take Cano’s spot on the active roster. While he obviously won’t be a candidate to fill in for Cano at second base, the Mariners didn’t necessarily need to recall an infielder, as reserve players Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman are both capable of playing second base.