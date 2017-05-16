Mets Place Asdrubal Cabrera On 10-Day DL, Move Jeurys Familia To 60-Day DL

The Mets have placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. His active roster spot will go to reliever Neil Ramirez, whose signing was made official, with the 40-man spot cleared by moving Jeurys Familia to the 60-day DL.

Cabrera has a sprained left thumb, per the club announcement. The specifics of that injury had caused some confusion recently. While Cabrera seemingly believed there was a ligament tear, the club stated that the issue with the thumb is limited to the joint.

It’s not immediately clear just how long Cabrera will be down, though perhaps there’s some cause for optimism. After all, he had been trying to play through the injury, so it may be that a sufficient rest will allow it to fully heal without a long layoff or rehab stint.

What does seem apparent is that the Mets won’t immediately dip into their farm to call up top prospect Amed Rosario. Though he has performed admirably at Triple-A, reports suggest that the club isn’t interested in bumping Rosario to the majors in the near-term.

Cabrera, 31, has been hitting somewhat below his recent levels through 33 games of action. Over 127 plate appearances, he owns a .257/.339/.381 batting line with three home runs. While that’s a big step back from his power numbers from last year — 23 total long balls and a .474 slugging percentage — Cabrera had ticked up in the plate-discipline department, with just twenty strikeouts against eleven walks.