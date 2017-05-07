NL Central Notes: Cubs, Guerra, Reds

Here’s the latest from around the NL Central…

While the Cubs ’ trade deadline moves may not reach the blockbuster level of last year’s Aroldis Chapman trade, the team has the resources to make upgrades if necessary, CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney writes. The Cubs’ hot start and their clear need at the back of the bullpen led to the aggressive Chapman move, GM Jed Hoyer said, though it’s still a bit early to say what the most pressing need is for this year’s team. “You can’t get in a cycle where you’re always doing something for rentals,” Hoyer said. “But at the same time, every season is sacred and you only have (so many chances). There are going to be years where things don’t come together, you have injuries, another team runs away with it. That’s going to happen. So when you know you’re in a good position, (go for it).”

Junior Guerra and the Brewers hope the right-hander can return by the end of May, manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com's George Van Benko and other reports. Guerra threw two innings of a simulated game against Class-A hitters on Saturday and is scheduled for a live batting practice on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Guerra strained his right calf on Opening Day, with initial estimates putting him out of action for at least six weeks, according to Counsell.

The Reds' rebuild is examined by Tyler Kepner of the New York Times, who writes that as part of the process, Cincinnati has spent heavily to upgrade its scouting, analytics, sports science and medical departments. The Reds, who are the only team to never have a Japanese player on their roster, have also invested in a Pacific Rim scouting department.