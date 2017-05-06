Pirates Place Jameson Taillon On DL, Select Josh Lindblom’s Contract

The Pirates have placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, with groin discomfort, per a team announcement. To take Taillon’s roster spot, the Pirates have selected righty Josh Lindblom’s contract from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Fortunately, the 25-year-old Taillon’s injury is not related to the hernia surgery he underwent in 2015, according to the Pirates, but his absence will nonetheless be a blow to the scuffling club’s rotation. Although Taillon’s walks per nine have risen from 1.47 per nine innings as a rookie last season to 3.31 this year, the hard thrower still ranks first among Pirates starters in ground-ball percentage (52.9), second in ERA (3.31) and third in innings (35 1/3). Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova have formed 60 percent of a formidable rotation, but the team’s other two starters, Chad Kuhl and Tyler Glasnow, have struggled.

For now, Taillon’s rotation spot will go to Trevor Williams, who debuted in the majors last season and has come out of the bullpen in 12 of 13 appearances. In six relief outings and 11 2/3 frames this year, Williams has logged a 5.40 ERA, 7.71 K/9, 5.4 BB/9 and a 27.8 percent grounder rate.

The 29-year-old Lindblom, meanwhile, is now in position to make his Bucs debut after signing a minor league deal with the organization over the winter. The former Dodger, Phillie, Ranger and Athletic has served almost exclusively as a reliever, having made just six starts in 110 appearances, and has recorded a 3.82 ERA, 7.97 K/9, 3.82 BB/9 and a 33.3 percent grounder mark over 136 2/3 innings. Lindblom hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, when he tossed 4 2/3 frames with Oakland.