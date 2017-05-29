Minor MLB Transactions: 5/29/17

Here are Monday’s minor moves from around the game…

The Twins have now also announced that lefty Adam Wilk has cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Wilk was designated for assignment last Friday after making a pair of appearances with the Twins and will hope to earn another look later in the season. The 29-year-old has posted a 6.75 ERA in 10 2/3 innings between the Mets and Twins this year and a 6.57 ERA in 37 innings as a big leaguer dating back to 2011. He has a solid track record both in Triple-A and in Korea and could give the Twins a long relief option or a spot start option later in the year.

Earlier Moves