Minor MLB Transactions: 5/29/17

Here are Monday’s minor moves from around the game…
- The Twins have now also announced that lefty Adam Wilk has cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Wilk was designated for assignment last Friday after making a pair of appearances with the Twins and will hope to earn another look later in the season. The 29-year-old has posted a 6.75 ERA in 10 2/3 innings between the Mets and Twins this year and a 6.57 ERA in 37 innings as a big leaguer dating back to 2011. He has a solid track record both in Triple-A and in Korea and could give the Twins a long relief option or a spot start option later in the year.
Earlier Moves
- The Twins announced that they’ve selected the contract of left-hander Jason Wheeler, an eighth-round pick from their 2011 draft who’ll be making his Major League debut. Wheeler, 26, posted strong numbers in the lower minors but has seen his production take a step back in parts of three Triple-A seasons. He’s off to a decent start in 2017, having logged 44 innings with a 4.50 ERA, 7.6 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a 41.8 percent ground-ball rate. He’ll give the Twins some length in their bullpen on the heels of yesterday’s 15-inning marathon, but there’s also enough uncertainty at the back of the Minnesota rotation that Wheeler could conceivably be a candidate for a starting job. Wheeler has made 140 professional appearances, and all but one of those outings has been a start.
Comments
joe
they need to DFA the whole bullpen
Lightning
After the pathetic bullpen gave up 14 runs on the 8th and 9th inning today it is time to replace several bullpen arms. Melotakis and Curtiss have been lights out at Chattanooga. Get them on the 40 man roster and to the majors.
joe
yea with an era of 4.90 needs some changes. rosario curtiss and melotakis need to be promoted to AAA, hildburger and busenitz are should be added to the 40 man and called up to minnesota and id give wimmers a shot he got rocked the first game or two but has looked really good since. and chargois and reed should be coming off the DL at AAA soon
bastros88
what’s going on with Matt Belisle tho, he has an ERA of 8.66