Angels Designate Deolis Guerra, Outright Daniel Wright

The Angels have announced a series of transactions, including right-hander Deolis Guerra’s designation for assignment. Righty Daniel Wright, whom the Angels designated on Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. The team also optioned infielder Jefry Marte and recalled a pair of players, first baseman C.J. Cron and righty Damien Magnifico.

The Halos have outrighted Guerra in the past, meaning the out-of-options reliever will have the ability to reject a minor league assignment and become a free agent if he clears waivers. The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Angels, who chose him in the 2015 Rule 5 draft. Guerra pitched well in 2016, notching a 3.21 ERA, 6.08 K/9, 1.18 BB/9 and a 42.2 percent ground-ball rate in 53 1/3 innings, but got off to a poor start this year prior to his designation. Across 20 2/3 frames this season, Guerra has seen his ERA (5.66), BB/9 (4.35) and grounder rate (36.6) trend in the wrong direction, thus offsetting an increase in strikeouts (8.27 K/9).

Like Guerra, the 26-year-old Wright hasn’t been part of the solution for the Halos this season, having posted a 5.19 ERA, 5.71 K/9, 3.63 BB/9 and a 32.7 percent grounder mark in 17 1/3 innings. Even though Wright has two minor league options remaining and could have gone to Triple-A had another team claimed him, the league’s other 29 clubs passed on the ex-Red.