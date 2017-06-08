The Cubs have place right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list due to tendinitis in his right hand and selected the contract of fellow right-hander Seth Frankoff from Triple-A, the team announced to reporters (Twitter links via Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune).

Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start tomorrow in place of Hendricks, whose DL stint is expected to be rather minimal, per Gonzales. The team will announce a corresponding 40-man roster move before tonight’s game but did not provide one at this time.

Hendricks, 27, was one of the front-runners for the NL Cy Young Award last season and finished third on the ballot, but he’s been unable to replicate last season’s magical performance to date. Through 61 2/3 innings this year, he’s pitched to a 4.09 ERA while both his K/9 rate (7.4) and BB/9 rate (3.1) have trended in the opposite direction relative to last year’s excellent marks (8.1 and 2.1, respectively). Hendricks has seen his fastball velocity plummet from 87.6 mph all the way to 85.6 mph in 2017, and he’s seen significant declines in his swinging-strike rate as well as his rate of throwing first-pitch strikes. It’s not clear if the current hand issue how significantly, if at all, the current hand issue has impacted him this year.

As for the 28-year-old Frankoff, he’ll make his MLB debut the first time he steps onto the mound. The longtime A’s farmhand spent the 2016 season with the Dodgers and is in the midst of his first season with the Cubs organization. A former 27th-round pick (2010), Frankoff had a nice year in the Dodgers’ minor league ranks in 2016 and is enjoying the best season of his pro career with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate so far. In 11 games (nine starts, two relief appearances), he’s totaled 55 1/3 innings of 2.77 ERA ball with 9.6 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 53.7 percent ground-ball rate. Though he’s worked primarily as a starter in Iowa, he’ll head for the Cubs’ bullpen for the time being.