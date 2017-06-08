The Cubs have place right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list due to tendinitis in his right hand and selected the contract of fellow right-hander Seth Frankoff from Triple-A, the team announced to reporters (Twitter links via Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune).
Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start tomorrow in place of Hendricks, whose DL stint is expected to be rather minimal, per Gonzales. The team will announce a corresponding 40-man roster move before tonight’s game but did not provide one at this time.
Hendricks, 27, was one of the front-runners for the NL Cy Young Award last season and finished third on the ballot, but he’s been unable to replicate last season’s magical performance to date. Through 61 2/3 innings this year, he’s pitched to a 4.09 ERA while both his K/9 rate (7.4) and BB/9 rate (3.1) have trended in the opposite direction relative to last year’s excellent marks (8.1 and 2.1, respectively). Hendricks has seen his fastball velocity plummet from 87.6 mph all the way to 85.6 mph in 2017, and he’s seen significant declines in his swinging-strike rate as well as his rate of throwing first-pitch strikes. It’s not clear if the current hand issue how significantly, if at all, the current hand issue has impacted him this year.
As for the 28-year-old Frankoff, he’ll make his MLB debut the first time he steps onto the mound. The longtime A’s farmhand spent the 2016 season with the Dodgers and is in the midst of his first season with the Cubs organization. A former 27th-round pick (2010), Frankoff had a nice year in the Dodgers’ minor league ranks in 2016 and is enjoying the best season of his pro career with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate so far. In 11 games (nine starts, two relief appearances), he’s totaled 55 1/3 innings of 2.77 ERA ball with 9.6 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 53.7 percent ground-ball rate. Though he’s worked primarily as a starter in Iowa, he’ll head for the Cubs’ bullpen for the time being.
Comments
chitown311
This day just keeps getting worse and worse for Cubs fans
seamaholic
Well, since you haven’t had one (a bad day) since Schwarber broke his leg last April, you’re due.
— Signed, fans of all other baseball teams
cachhubguy
Not so bad. Baez is just as good at shortstop and a 10 day DL stint is nothing. Go watch game 7. Cheers me up every time.
37santobanks
I had never heard of Frankoff until just now, but he does have pretty decent numbers in Iowa. With Jake not being the Jake of years past, Anderson being Anderson’s injured self, and Lackey getting shelled every time out, it’s nice to have a little hope that someone can maybe help stabilize the rotation. I don’t want to see another Gleyber have to get traded just to shore up the rotation.
beaubeadreaux
The only person that is of Torres’s caliber in the minors left is Eloy. Candelario might get a back end starter. The allegations regarding Russell will likely take them out of any trades from their MLB roster as well. No way Baez will be getting moved any time soon, which is 100% fine by me
boognailz4
Peavy time ???!