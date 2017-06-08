Dodgers Designate Justin Marks, Select Fabio Castillo

The Dodgers have designated left-hander Justin Marks for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Fabio Castillo, whom they subsequently optioned to Triple-A, per a team announcement.

Marks joined the Dodgers last month as a waiver claim from the Rays, with whom he threw 10 1/3 innings from 2016-17 and gave up two earned runs on nine hits and 10 walks (against seven strikeouts). The 29-year-old has fanned 11 hitters in 10 frames as a member of the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate this season and allowed five earned on 11 hits and four walks. Since going to the Athletics in the third round of the 2009 draft, the majority of Marks’ work has come at Triple-A, where he owns a 4.82 ERA, 7.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 across 444 2/3 frames.

Castillo, 28, is in his first year with the Dodgers organization. The former Korea Baseball Organization and Mexican League hurler has spent the majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City and posted a 3.65 ERA, 9.24 K/9 and 2.43 BB/9 across 37 innings and nine appearances (seven starts). Castillo, formerly a member of the Rangers, Giants, Reds and Padres organizations, has never pitched in the majors.