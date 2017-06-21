Freddie Freeman: “Mindset” Is To Move To Third Base

Braves star Freddie Freeman says that his “mindset is to return as a third baseman,” as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports (links to Twitter). With Matt Adams emerging as a productive offensive player at first in his absence, Freeman appears serious about attempting a move across the diamond even while completing his recovery from a wrist fracture.
Freeman played the hot corner in high school, but the eight-year MLB veteran has lined up exclusively at first base as a professional. Needless to say, this apparent attempt to move back to third in the middle of the season represents quite a surprising turn of events. Freeman says he himself proposed the idea to the team, so obviously he’s on board; it remains unknown just what the organization would need to see to allow him to line up there.
When Freeman went down with his wrist injury, it seemed clear he’d leave behind a significant hole in the lineup. After all, he was carrying a .341/.461/.748 batting line that dwarfed even his typically excellent levels of output. But the Braves were able to add Matt Adams for a song, and he has stepped in with a .296/.349/.635 line over his 29 games in Atlanta. (Whether he can maintain anything like that kind of output, of course, is an open question.)
Adams’s success has created a bit of a quandary for the Braves as Freeman moves toward a return. The new addition didn’t fare well in his own brief attempt at a position change (to the corner outfield), but also may not receive huge trade interest at the deadline due to questionable demand for a player of his skillset.
Particularly since Adams comes with one more year of arb control, then, the Braves clearly have some motivation to find a way to field both players. Whether Freeman is able to show enough capacity at the position — presumably, in a minor-league rehab assignment — even to earn the chance to play it in the majors is yet to be seen. That’ll be known soon enough, though, as it now seems he’s on track to return right around the All-Star break.
NL_East_Rivalry
What have they done?
Sirsleepit
They? I’m sorry but it’s definitely a move they wouldn’t make unless he is 100% on board with it…. remember when chipper moved to LF?
Just Another Fan
The stupidest possible thing they could do.
Megadro2000
I smell a Miguel Cabrera/prince fielder type of situation..
bleacherbum
Atleast Prince had a track record that warranted that to be experimented. It was a worthy gamble to get two of the best power bats in the game at the time , in the same lineup together.
If Atlanta was talking about Votto, Goldschmidt, Bellinger or Chris Davis instead of Matt Adams then this situation would be comparable, but it’s not.
Keep Freddie at first.
al080991
Humm…
crazysull
I could see him making a smooth transition to 3rd. Him and Hosmer i think are the most capable of switching to 3rd base
adshadbolt
Hosmer from the royals? He’s left handed
bleacherbum
Lol I read that myself and was like wait. A left handed third baseman or shortstop would be freaking awesome though.
But Freeman would be a candidate who looks smooth enough to make that transition across the diamond. The only other guys I think who could handle it would be Myers, Votto and Gurriel possibly Goldy.
Just Another Fan
I see him being atrocious at 3B and his hitting will suffer because he will be too focussed on being a crappy 3B.
padresfan
Idk
I feel like it’s possible but at the same time I feel like it’ll be like sending Phil nevin to 3rd
realgone2
and Adams will then promptly start being terrible
Just Another Fan
Dumb dumb dumb dumb
Just trade Adams, they’ll get something nice back. He fits in nice on the Yankees or Mariners.
vinscully16
Love Freeman’s attitude. Same considerate approach was on display when he suited up for Canada at the WBC. Team player.
southi
I still don’t see this being more than a temporary move at absolute best, but I could definitely see Freeman being competitive enough that HE wants to see if can do a fair job there. I think Freeman wants to answer the question in his own mind.
I’ve seen the first YouTube video of Freeman taking ground balls at third and while in no way does he look smooth it does appear that Freeman is seriously taking instructions during this “reaclimation” time.
jayster
Same here, if they were contending for a playoff spot then it would be different. Since they’re not, why not try it?
TJECK109
Let me mess with my all star type career with a sudden move to 3B. Brilliant
geejohnny
Hmmmmm….either hypnosis or else Freddie Freeman is the most unselfish player in baseball.
SimplyAmazin91
He seems like a team player, down-to-earth player in interviews and he’s already signed a massive extension so financially he’s set, why not could work out, a risk worth taking for the Braves
LA Sam
That’s a team player! Willing to try if it benefits team success, Freeman just moved up a notch on my favorite player list, good luck bro!
gofish
Report: unhappy with their starting rotation (Dickey and Colon, in particular), Freddie Freeman volunteers to pitch.
Connorsoxfan
Lol
bleacherbum
It would make sense if the player he was accommodating by moving over was as good as he is, but Adams clearly isn’t so why do a favor if the reason isn’t really that beneficial. I mean if Atlanta was given Joey Votto for free then I would be like yeah Freddie, gotta find a new position buddy. But for Matt Adams? C’mon man. (Keyshawn Johnson/ Cris Carter voice)
gofish
“C’mon Son!” – Ed Lover
bleacherbum
“C’monnnn Man!!!!!”
Connorsoxfan
“OH C’MON!” -Gob Bluth
On a related note: anyone else excited for season 5 of Arrested Development??
gofish
I didn’t think Season 4 was THAT bad, but it wasn’t in the same ballpark as the first three seasons. So…..eh
jayster
Wow, what a guy. I have to commend him for his team first attitude, but this seems a little rash.
bleacherbum
Matt Adams making Freddie Freeman move positions for him sounds a lot like Michael Jordan volunteering to play Center so that Steve Kerr can start at guard lol, it just makes no sense. But if the Bulls acquired Magic Johnson all of a sudden then Jordan may have had some soul searching to do.
MJ
To those calling it dumb, do you really think they won’t just bench Adams and put Freeman back at first if it doesn’t work out?
Literally this is going to be a 2 month experiment (if it happens) to see if it works. Most of you don’t consider the Braves as contenders anyway.
So why is it dumb? Do you think Freddie Freeman will be broken forever even if the 2 month experiment were to fail and decided to move him back? Just lol at these responses.
I say give it a shot, and props to Freddie for wanting to make this happen.
Alowishus
You have to look at it from a strategic standpoint. The braves lose nothing by trying it because it is a lost season. It also increases their trade position for Adams because now they can say , we don’t really have to trade him.