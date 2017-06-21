Mariners Designate Tyler Cloyd

The Mariners have designated Tyler Cloyd and optioned Christian Bergman, per a club announcement. Righty Andrew Moore’s contract was selected in a corresponding move.
Cloyd, 30, made only a single appearance for Seattle this year — his first since 2013. He has thrown well at Triple-A, though, carrying a 1.40 ERA with 7.4 K/9 and 0.9 BB/9 through 19 1/3 innings over five starts.
While Bergman had been scheduled for an upcoming start, he’ll instead make way for the 23-year-old Moore. A second-round pick in 2015, Moore has impressed throughout his minor-league career. That has continued thus far in 2017, as he moved up to the highest level of the minors for the first time. In 82 2/3 total frames, split between Double and Triple-A, Moore owns a 2.83 ERA with 8.4 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9.
Comments
24TheKid
So Moore will make 1 start and then get sent down?
RaysBaseball4
I wonder if the Rays can go for Cloyd. With the results of their current pen, and Cloyd’s impressive minor league numbers, might as well try something new.
AnthonyRizzo44
Wow! The Mariners really do like players from Oregon State. That’ll be 3 players on their active roster that have played in Omaha for the Beavers.