Minor MLB Transactions: 6/17/17

Here are today’s minor moves from around the league.

The Athletics have announced that they’ve selected the contract of righty Michael Brady from Triple-A Nashville and optioned fellow righty Zach Neal to Nashville. Brady will provide reinforcements for an A’s bullpen that has pitched 12 1/3 innings in three high scoring games in the last three days. The 30-year-old has had a long road to the Majors — the Cal product was drafted by the Marlins as an infielder in the 24th round in 2009 before switching to pitching the following year and slowly grinding his way through the systems of the Marlins, Angels and Nationals. This season, he has a 3.67 ERA, 9.1 K/9 and 1.3 BB/9 over 41 2/3 innings with Nashville.

The Twins have announced that they've selected the contract of lefty Adam Wilk to start the first game of today's doubleheader against Cleveland. They've also announced that they've optioned righty Ryan Pressly to Triple-A Rochester and recalled righty Alex Wimmers to serve as today's 26th man. The 29-year-old Wilk began the 2017 with Triple-A Las Vegas in the Mets organization, briefly pitching for the Mets before being claimed and then outrighted by the Twins. In 44 1/3 innings so far this year at the Triple-A level, he's posted a 5.48 ERA, albeit with a fine 7.1 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9.