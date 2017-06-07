The Pirates have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion DL, the team announced. Catcher Jacob Stallings has had his contract selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Cervelli suffered the injury on Tuesday night, leaving the game in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip off his mask. He’ll be out of action for the minimum seven days as per MLB’s concussion protocol, though the catcher could possibly be out of action for a longer stretch, given the unpredictable nature of such injuries. Cervelli also has a lengthy history of concussions already, so both he and the Pirates may want to take extra precautionary time before he rejoins the roster.
While known more for his strong defense, Cervelli has been an above-average hitter since joining the Pirates three years ago, and he was hitting .252/.343/.394 over 178 PA before his injury. While his BABIP was an even .300, it could be argued that Cervelli was perhaps a bit unlucky to only be posting okay numbers, as his hard-hit ball percentage (40.7%) was far beyond his career average.
With Cervelli and Chris Stewart (hamstring) both on the disabled list, Pittsburgh finds itself short-handed behind the plate, with rookies Elias Diaz and Stallings holding down the fort. Stallings, 27, made his big league debut last season, appearing in five games with the Pirates. A seventh-round pick for the Bucs in the 2012 draft, Stallings has a .238/.316/.356 slash line over 1483 career plate appearances in the minors.
Comments
bastros88
they should call up the class-a catcher again lol
PLyons
John Bormann! Does anyone know the back story as to why that happened?
Also, the Minor League Baseball Podcast “The Show Before The Show” did an amazing interview with Bormann. If you ever wanted to know what it’s like getting the call of a lifetime to the big show, this is the interview to hear. It will bring tears to your eyes. Amazing.
TheMichigan
They were in Miami and Cervelli got hurt. They were so on the spot that they needed a catcher. Diaz was to far away in their triple A affiliate. So they went with the back up in their single A affiliate which was closer and gave them the option to actually have a back up.
He got one plate appearance and struck out. So he technically recorded a statistic, then get got outrighted the next day.