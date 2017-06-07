The Pirates have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion DL, the team announced. Catcher Jacob Stallings has had his contract selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Cervelli suffered the injury on Tuesday night, leaving the game in the ninth inning after taking a foul tip off his mask. He’ll be out of action for the minimum seven days as per MLB’s concussion protocol, though the catcher could possibly be out of action for a longer stretch, given the unpredictable nature of such injuries. Cervelli also has a lengthy history of concussions already, so both he and the Pirates may want to take extra precautionary time before he rejoins the roster.

While known more for his strong defense, Cervelli has been an above-average hitter since joining the Pirates three years ago, and he was hitting .252/.343/.394 over 178 PA before his injury. While his BABIP was an even .300, it could be argued that Cervelli was perhaps a bit unlucky to only be posting okay numbers, as his hard-hit ball percentage (40.7%) was far beyond his career average.

With Cervelli and Chris Stewart (hamstring) both on the disabled list, Pittsburgh finds itself short-handed behind the plate, with rookies Elias Diaz and Stallings holding down the fort. Stallings, 27, made his big league debut last season, appearing in five games with the Pirates. A seventh-round pick for the Bucs in the 2012 draft, Stallings has a .238/.316/.356 slash line over 1483 career plate appearances in the minors.