Rangers Designate Dillon Gee, Activate Tyson Ross, Option Jurickson Profar

The Rangers announced that righty Dillon Gee was designated for assignment. The move was made to open a roster spot for Tyson Ross, who has been activated off of the 60-day DL to make his debut for the club.
Texas has announced a withering array of other moves as well. Former top prospect Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A along with fellow utility option Ryan Rua, while righty Tony Barnette hit the DL with a sprained right ring finger. Those moves cleared space for the activation of Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli, as well as the recall of southpaw Dario Alvarez.
Gee, 31, has helped Texas bridge the gap to Ross, who was signed after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery. The Rangers got 13 frames of 4.15 ERA pitching from Gee, though he didn’t inspire much confidence while on the hill. Gee allowed 17 hits and six walks while recording ten strikeouts during his stint.
Hopes are high for Ross, who was once a top-quality starter for the Padres. He’ll take the MLB mound for the first time since Opening Day of 2016, looking to make good on the $6MM commitment he received over the winter from the Rangers while also trying to set himself up for another foray into free agency.
Ross’s rehab had been slowed by lower-back tightness, which extended his DL stint past what had originally been anticipated. He also wasn’t very successful in four outings at Triple-A Round Rock, coughing up 16 earned runs on 23 hits with as many walks (11) as strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings.
Otherwise, the day’s maneuvering is most notable for the 24-year-old Profar. The former top prospect has struggled mightily this year, slashing an anemic .137/.279/.137 in 62 plate appearances. While his defensive versatility remains appealing, the ongoing failures at the plate have significantly clouded Profar’s future in Texas.
Comments
johnsilver
This is scary.. Boston will need a starter soon and Gee will be clearing waivers.. I’d rather see Owens/Vazquez/Hendrick start than this dude any day..
hiflew
I realize that injuries were involved, but I think it is still safe to say that Jurickson Profar is the biggest baseball bust of the 21st century so far. The only other ones I would consider even close to him are Brandon Wood and Jesus Montero. I guess Byron Buxton could join that group if he doesn’t turn it around too. Any others?
Hiro
Tim Beckham, Dustin Ackley also comes to mind.
Kei Igawa was also very bad.
TheWestCoastRyan
Mark Appel, Danny Hultzen, Donavan Tate
dodgerfan711
I said Profar was a bust earlier and someone here went ballistic. The biggest bust is Buxton because of the hype he had. Appel never had the super hype that some of the other guys had
Caseys Partner
Domonic Brown
tharrie0820
What about that high school kid the yankees took 1-1 who ended up destroying his shoulder and never pitching? That sounds like a bigger bust to me
realgone2
That wasn’t the 21st century
AngelsintheTroutfield
What’s weird is Profar still shows signs if being good. He was solid in the WBC IIRC
some guy
How about Matt Hobgood? Drafted 5th overall, never made it past AA.