Victor Martinez Diagnosed With Irregular Heartbeat

Veteran Tigers slugger Victor Martinez has been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, according to manager Brad Ausmus (via Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, on Twitter). Martinez will be placed on the 10-day DL.
Martinez left last night’s game with symptoms of illness, though at the time there was no indication of a significant problem. He ended up requiring an overnight stay in the hospital, and Ausmus suggests that he may do so again tonight, as Evan Woodberry of MLive.com tweets.
Further details are not available at this time, and obviously the primary concern lies with the 38-year-old’s overall well-being. MLBTR extends its best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Wow. Just wow.
ethan
that’s just crazy
Connorsoxfan
Wow. This is something that can be treated depending on what type it is. My father has afib and previously has atrial flutter as well. They did a surgery (ablation maybe?) to remove the flutter, and have done several to get rid of the afib that haven’t worked. He is on medication and it is controlled most of the time now. Hope he is ok, my understanding of irregular heartbeats is that treatment really depends on the person and it can either be very serious or relatively minor considering how bad it sounds at first.
atlbraves2010
Treatment depends on what the dysrhythmia actually is. Vtach is treated different than afib and then there are heart blocks and PVCs etc…Guessing treatment based on hearing “irregular heartbeat” is like pulling a needle from a haystack.
Prayers that they get it right though
chadsilcox@yahoo.com
@ AtlBraves, yeah this really all depends on what arrhythmia he had. They’re monitoring him for the next 10 days to see if they can diagnose it. If they find something, then the next step will be to do an EP Study/Ablation. And after the ablation he would more than likely be cured and be able to return to the ball field a week after surgery.
atlbraves2010
diagnosing the type of arrhythmia literally can take like 5 minutes after being placed on a 12-lead EKG. however, finding the cause of said arrhythmia is a different story.
As far as ablation goes, that does not always work for every type of rhythm, and there is some risk associated with that. If it is minor and being caused by an electrolyte imbalance then ablation would not be called for.
chadsilcox@yahoo.com
@ Connor, I work in the Electrophysiology Lab assisting the doctors during the ablation procedure. You’re pretty spot on with everything you said. Im curious to find out arrhythmia he had. I heard they’re monitoring him for the next 10 days. So he will probably wear a Holter Monitor (a device that records your EKG/Heart rhythm while you’re out of the hospital) to try and determine if he has a serious condition or not. If he keeps having these episodes, then they might schedule an ablation, what your father had. That is a very safe procedure and the success rates (depending on the arrhythmia) are pretty good. After the ablation surgery he would stay in the hospital overnight and could be back on the ball feild within a week!
start_wearing_purple
Sorry to hear that, I’ve always liked him. Hopefully he can get treated. Best wishes to him and his family.
Megadro2000
Prayers to him and his family
ReverieDays
Millions of people have this happen every year, you guys shouldn’t sound so shocked.
jbaker3170
Wow. Aren’t you just a douche. Congratulations
ReverieDays
Just pointing out that its not that rare and that people shouldn’t act like the guy is going to die tomorrow. Love the intelligent insult though, you’re a real cool dude.
GareBear
For an athlete playing at the top level of their sport it is pretty surprising because they are viewed as extremely young, healthy, fit, and muscular. No one expects someone like that to happen to them.
atlbraves2010
It depends on what the irregularity was honestly. If he went into something like VTach, VFib or any arrhythmia dealing with prolonged pauses then yeah its a really big deal and is most certainly life threatening.
That being said, I am hoping that he just had something dealing with a minor potassium imbalance that will go away once the electrolyte problem is taken care of.
Bottom line, the man has something wrong with his heart, show some compassion.
chadsilcox@yahoo.com
@ AtlBraves, If he went in Vfib he would of passed out and went into cardiac arrest. VFib is a deadly arrhythmia that can cause death in 9 minutes after its onset. So its definitely not Vfib. More that likely he probably just had SVT (Supra Ventricular Tachycardia) and it terminated on its on. SVT can be treated with an Ablation procedure and hell be back to normal in no time. This also just could of been a 1 time thing, maybe from something like and electrolyte problem like you said. Also, Dansby needs to step it up if we wanna get into #Choptober next season.
atlbraves2010
The thing about saying SVT is that there is multiple types. Afib is a type of SVT. and while is not nearly as bad as Vtach or Vfib, is still a very serious matter. While the actual ventricular arrhytmias can cause death rather quickly, the Afib and atrial flutters can still lead to serious health risks including stroke and MI. The thing about any type of irregular fast heart rhythm is that oxygen consumption by the myocardial tissue is increased, while at the same time the amount of oxygen being brough in is decreased due to the fact that the heart chambers are not able to take in a full amount of blood prior to each contraction, so ischemia is a definitive possibility.
But I digress, this is a baseball site and not a medical site, so how about we just hope they get it fixed before it becomes a bigger issue?
JDGoat
Sometimes it can be deadly though. Rich Peverly literally died on the Dallas Stars bench before being brought back to life.
Mattimeo09
Just ignore him. ReverieDays is an obvious troll.
jbaker3170
Prayers for V-Mart
Ironman_4life
There comes a time when baseball has to take a backseat. His family needs him more than baseball does get well soon Victor
dewssox79
wishing him all the best.
Rocketride
I was discussing a topic with someone. Apparently the mods deleted it. So the cancer comment doesn’t make sense anymore.
Jeff Todd
I did delete that discussion. If political/policy issues are truly implicated by a story, it’s fine to discuss it civilly, but I just don’t see any connection here and it was quickly getting out of hand.
Ironman_4life
My comment was not. I told dude i wished him best of luck?
Ironman_4life
Jeff usually lets a lot ride but he wants to keep it baseball which i respect.
RytheStunner
There was no connection; he just wanted a platform to rant against leftist policies. I’m glad it was removed.
formerlyz
Well, best wishes out to Victor Martinez. I hope he’ll be ok, and also be able to continue to play the game he loves, one in which he has been so good at finding the last 15 years. I can’t believe he’s 38. I’m in my mid 20s now, but it’s amazing how time seems to keep catching me off guard with some players, even knowing how long they’ve been around. Ive always loved to watch him hit. It was really cool being able to see him in Boston for a couple of years, despite the injuries and talk and stuff during that time. Always rooted for him…
MafiaBass
I was at the game in Baltimore when he debuted with the Red Sox. That was the day I proposed to my wife of nearly seven years, and the day I saved a toddler locked in a car at Sideling Hill. And we got to see Bard hit triple digits. The next game was an absolute slugfest during which Josh Reddick hit his first MLB homer.
link to baseball-reference.com
crazysull
I am surprised they didn’t find this till now. He has been playing for many years and they are now just realizing it. I am glad they found out about it when they did but hopefully it isn’t too late and his career isn’t over
Desiree
Sounds like brugada syndrome.
Chad_803
Brugada is very very rare. More likely just an SVT and that caused his palpitations, sweats, dizziness.