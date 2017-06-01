Rangers To Designate Sam Dyson For Assignment

The Rangers will designate struggling former closer Sam Dyson for assignment, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). Texas expects to trade Dyson after informing other clubs of its plans and receiving interest from more than one team, Rosenthal adds. Jose Leclerc will be activated from the DL to take Dyson’s place on the roster.
Dyson, 29, emerged as the closer in Texas just one year ago on the strength of an excellent 2.43 ERA with 7.0 K/9, 2.9 BB/9 and a 65.2 percent ground-ball rate. He logged a total of 70 1/3 innings and picked up 38 saves last season, leading to a $3.52MM salary in arbitration last winter. However, the 2017 season has been nothing short of nightmarish for Dyson, who has posted a 10.80 ERA with more walks (12) than strikeouts (7). Dyson has served up six homers in just 16 2/3 innings this year after yielding a total of five over the life of the entire 2016 season.
Dyson is still owed the balance of that aforementioned salary — a commitment of roughly $2.347MM through season’s end. Of course, Texas could offset some of that salary in trade talks with interested teams over the course of the next few days. Presumably, the move won’t be made official until tomorrow, as the Rangers are off today.
Despite his disastrous results in 2017, it’s not difficult to envision a club rolling the dice on Dyson’s track record. From 2014-16, the righty posted a combined 2.45 ERA with 7.6 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 in 187 2/3 innings with the Marlins and Rangers. And while he hasn’t been able to keep the ball in the yard this year, his heavy ground-ball tendencies helped him to average just 0.5 HR/9 across those three seasons. Furthermore, Dyson has maintained a ground-ball rate north of 61 percent in 2017 and is averaging nearly 95 mph on his fastball.
While one can make the argument for any number of teams to take a gamble on Dyson, a few stand out as plausible in my eyes. The Nationals have been looking for late-inning ’pen help for quite some time and could try Dyson in a low-leverage role with the hope that he can reemerge as a viable setup option. The Mets, too, are in need of relief help following Jeurys Familia’s injury. The Twins’ have the worst bullpen ERA in the Majors and may find the idea of acquiring Dyson at a bargain rate appealing, given that their surprising status as AL Central contenders clashes with their expected plan of rebuilding. (Notably, Minnesota GM Thad Levine was a longtime Rangers assistant GM before moving to the Twins this year.) Of course, all of those fits are purely my own speculation.
Comments
AidanVega123
About time
partyatnapolis
thought this dude was gonna be pretty good. too bad.
ReverieDays
The next Shawn Tolleson. Better watch out, Matt Bush.
cjcicerone18
Tigers should sign him
baberuthbomber8
They would have to trade for him, or pick him up on waivers and owe the rest of his salary
partyatnapolis
cubs should take a flyer on him. lord knows they need some help
Joe Shlabotnik
The bullpen is literally the only part of that team that has been great this year. Watch the damn game.
BobbyVwannabe
Mets? Makes some semblance of sense
StillMadAboutGame6
THANK GOODNESS
Schroeder
From throwing 98 mph bowling balls, to throwing sinkers that are flat and balls that never come back to Earth
dylan1111g
Mets should get him. He can’t be any worse than Neil Ramirez
ReverieDays
Want to bet?
padresfan
Hitters park vs pitchers park
redsfan48
So in the past 2 seasons, I remember exactly 2 pitchers that began the season as a closer and ended up getting DFA’ed later in the season. Dyson and JJ Hoover…Both of the pitchers with last names that are also brands of vacuum cleaners. Vacuums suck, and apparently so do these pitchers. I used to say “nobody sucks up innings better than a Hoover.” Guess the same applies to Dyson. Just thought this was kind of funny
nmendoza44
Hey yo Buccos
wadlez
Guys with that profile blow up at times, see Blake Treinen…