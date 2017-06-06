Rays Designate Michael Martinez For Assignment

The Rays designated utilityman Michael Martinez for assignment following tonight’s game, tweets Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times. The move could be a means of clearing a path for right-hander Jacob Faria on the 25-man roster, as the well-regarded prospect is set to make his big league debut tomorrow for the Rays.

Martinez, 34, appeared in eight games for the Rays and collected just one hit and a pair of walks with nine strikeouts through 21 plate appearances. The veteran infielder/outfielder was acquired from the Indians in exchange for cash last month after Brad Miller hit the disabled list. Between Cleveland and Tampa Bay this year, he’s batted just .167/.265/.200 through 35 plate appearances. Martinez’s versatility has long helped him land on big league rosters for brief stretches, as he’s appeared in each of the past seven big league campaigns. However, he’s mustered a meek .195/.243/.262 triple slash over the life of 613 plate appearances in that time.