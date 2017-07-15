AL Notes: Twins, Orioles, Red Sox, Tribe

Right-hander Bartolo Colon, whom the Twins signed to a minor league deal July 7, will start Minnesota’s game against the Yankees on Tuesday, reports Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press. The 44-year-old spent the first couple months of the season with Atlanta, which signed Colon for a guaranteed $12.5MM over the winter but had to release him after he recorded an 8.14 ERA across 63 innings. Colon has made one minor league start with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, and even though it didn’t go well (four earned runs on four hits and two walks, with five strikeouts, in 3 2/3 innings), he’ll return to the majors for the upstart playoff contenders. Colon won’t get any defensive help Tuesday from standout center fielder Byron Buxton, whom the Twins placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left groin strain. His absence will make room for the return of Joe Mauer, who went on the DL earlier this month after straining his lower back.
More from the AL:
- In the wake of yet another poor outing from Kevin Gausman on Friday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter didn’t rule out demoting the righty to the minors, writes Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. “That’s a matter of, you can get a lot of opinions on the answer to that question,” Showalter said in regards to whether a Triple-A stint would benefit Gausman. “I have my own thoughts and we listen to a lot of people, and if something like that was a possibility we were thinking about, he would hear about it. He wouldn’t read about something I responded to. But that’s always an option.” The 26-year-old Gausman was likely the Orioles’ best starter in 2016, but he has experienced a shocking fall from grace this season. Across 100 innings, Gausman has pitched to a 6.39 ERA (with a better but still-poor 5.19 FIP), and he has only registered quality starts in five of 20 tries. He surrendered eight earned runs on seven hits, four of which were homers, in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.
- The Red Sox acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier from the White Sox is reportedly “almost inevitable,” and landing the powerful veteran would make plenty of sense for Boston, details Mike Petriello of MLB.com. As a dead-pull hitter, the right-handed Frazier would be able to take advantage of the left field wall at Fenway Park, notes Petriello, who adds that he’d also give the third base-needy Red Sox a competent defender at the hot corner. As an impending free agent, reeling in Frazier wouldn’t require an enormous haul, likely a prospect in the 11-20 range and one in the 21-30 range, posits Petriello.
- While the Red Sox have their own big-time third base prospect in Rafael Devers, they’re not counting on him to contribute in the big leagues at this point, president Dave Dombrowski told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe and other reporters Friday (Twitter link). The 20-year-old Devers moved to Triple-A on Friday after dominating Double-A pitching over the first three months of the season.
- Injuries to second baseman Jason Kipnis and hot-hitting outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall have “complicated” the Indians’ approach as the deadline nears, president Chris Antonetti admitted Saturday (Twitter link via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com). Kipnis went on the DL last Sunday with a strained right hamstring, while Chisenhall landed on the shelf Friday with a strained right calf. With those two out, the Indians are casting a wider net in their search for potential upgrades, relays Bastian.
Comments
redsox for_life
If im DD., i put Devers now!!!
Sokane
why rush the kid? he is already way ahead of most of the prospects his age.
let him adjust to AAA for a hot minute before throwing him in the deep end. if Frazier won’t cost much, then he makes a decent stop gap
nmendoza44
Frazier is massively overrated.
pplama
Getting a 2 WAR guy at 3B would be a massive upgrade for the Red Sox.
biasisrelitive
lol or even a 0 war guy
halos101
it sounds like everyone knows who he is.
William
I agree , he’s not a even the Short Term Answer !
oldleftylong
The Toddfather in Boston, Whitey Bulger’s ‘hood.
billysbballz
Oakland needs to go for it this year. They have strong young core and need to bring excitement to there fanboy base. So yanks give Oakland Elsbury and Vlipoard and in return I think it’s fair that we get two top ten prospects! Thoughts Oakland fanboys. These are my demands as we have heard yours non stop for last few days.
corey5kersh22
How about Aaron judge for the A’s ball boy
Austin0723
Let the Tzunami keep on flowin
Polish Hammer
Fartolo, 385 pounds of chewed bubblegum and still going…thank goodness for modern medicine.
jbaker3170
Meant to be funny?? Wow, another Bartolo is fat joke. Guess you think you’re the first one to make such a statement, don’t you?? So obviously you like following instead of leading.
Henduland
Bartolo is fat and has 200 wins and millions of dollars.
hawkny
Hey DD!
How about getting rid of Doug Fister. He has already cost the team 4 wins….
Giants51
Frazier is a joke. His best years are behind him……. move on. Pitching wins Championships