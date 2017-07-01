Cafardo’s Latest: Verlander, Royals, A’s, Mets, Nats

As the trade deadline approaches, the possibility of the Tigers dealing right-hander Justin Verlander seems more realistic than ever before, suggests Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. The Tigers, who own the American League’s third-worst record (36-43) and are trying to cut payroll, would be willing to eat some of the money remaining on Verlander’s contract, per Cafardo. In addition to what’s left of his $28MM salary this season, Verlander is due $28MM in each of the next two seasons. Additionally, Verlander has a $22MM vesting option for 2020, but that will only trigger if he finishes in the top five of the AL Cy Young voting in 2019. Of course, it’s also worth noting that the 34-year-old has full no-trade rights.
More of Cafardo’s weekly rumblings:
- Having rallied from a dreadful start to climb over .500 (40-39) and into the playoff race, the Royals could look to acquire a front-line pitcher by the deadline, a team official told Cafardo. “We’re constantly evaluating where we are, but right now we feel we have a chance to take the division,” said the official. “Our core players are all playing well right now. If that changes, we have time to make that change, but we’re proceeding like we’re in this to win.” Kansas City is just two games back in the AL Central and a half-game out of the wild card, so the team certainly doesn’t look as if it has the makings of a seller. As such, agent Scott Boras doesn’t expect the Royals to move clients Eric Hosmer or Mike Moustakas, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the season.
- The Athletics are likely to trade relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, according to Cafardo, who names the Nationals and Yankees as potential suitors. Madson, who’s on a $7.5MM salary both this year and next, has bounced back from a so-so 2016 to post a 2.53 ERA, 8.72 K/9, 1.69 BB/9 and a 53.6 percent ground-ball rate in 32 innings this season. The oft-injured Doolittle has only thrown 16 1/3 frames, but he has been highly effective (3.31 ERA, 12.67 K/9, 1.1 BB/9); what’s more, he’s controllable for reasonable prices through 2020.
- Another reliever, the Mets’ Addison Reed, could also end up on the move. Odds are, though, that he won’t head to the Nationals, writes Cafardo. The Mets apparently aren’t open to helping the NL East rival Nats fix their bullpen issues.
Comments
metseventually
I mean, the Mets would be open to helping Washington if they offered say, Victor Robles.
CRAAAAZY thought I know, right
slider32
I would think the Tigers will have to eat some of his salary if they want to move him, even with him. Nobody taking him for 28 mill a year.
cardinal9567
Yes…that’s what the article says….
bravesfan88
I lol’ed…A thumbs up for you good sir…
steelerbravenation
Verlander to the Braves to lead the young guns. We got the payroll space to afford him the 3 years and we got the prospects to make the deal. Could be the veteran presence the young staff needs kinda like Maddux was for the early 90’s Braves. Garcia, Colon, & Dickey’s salaries all together is around Verlander’s money. The more salary the Tigers eat the better the prospects going back.
agentx
Not a terrible idea, though I’m not so sure Verlander is wiiling to waive his no-trade clause to join a Braves team still at least a season or two from contending.
thegreatcerealfamine
Verlander to the Dodgers for Yusnial Diaz and Brock Stewart.
Mccutchen to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo and Mitchell White.
Verlander thrives behind Kersh and Cuch gives them a more solid RH outfield presence.
thegreatcerealfamine
*Dodgers of course take on both salaries.
Sokane
I’d assume the Tigers would try like hell to get Verdugo in a Verlander deal. CF has been pretty bleak for them this year and they don’t exactly have a ready made solution.
Jacoby Jones lacks a consistent bat
Mahtook seems to be more of a fourth OF to me
Romine and Collins are… less than desirable every day.
But, what do I know, I’m no GM. Just hopeful the Tigers aren;t stuck in the dumpster for too long before they can get back to being competitive
thegreatcerealfamine
Of course Diaz and Verdugo could be flip flopped.