Two weeks ago, it was reported that while the Tigers were willing to discuss Justin Verlander in trades, they sought a significant prospect return and weren’t inclined to include any financial compensation to offset his sizable contract. Now, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that the Tigers have softened that stance and are willing to include “some” cash in a theoretical trade to help facilitate a deal. Verlander also has a full no-trade clause, though, so he’d need to green-light any deal the Tigers are interested in making, if such an opportunity even arises.
The 34-year-old Verlander is midway through the fifth season of a back-loaded seven-year, $180MM contract that calls for him to earn $28MM each year from now through 2019. Of this year’s $28MM, about $11.6MM remains, so adding that to the $56MM he’s owed in 2018-19 brings the total bill to just a shade under $68MM. Exactly what constitutes “some” cash for the Tigers isn’t clear, but given their desire to acquire top-shelf prospects, one can only imagine that the Tigers would need to pay off a significant amount of that remaining $68MM.
For all the name value that Verlander brings to the table, his 2017 performance has been underwhelming. His 4.4 BB/9 rate is the worst of his career, and his 8.4 K/9 rate is a notable departure from the 10.0 mark he posted in last year’s brilliant rebound campaign. Verlander’s chase rate, swinging-strike rate and contact rate are all among the worst of his career, and his 38.1 percent hard-contact rate represents a nearly 10 percent increase over his 2016 level. Beyond that, he’s averaging fewer than six innings per start for the first time as a Major Leaguer.
That’s a host of red flags, but to be fair to Verlander, his velocity is as strong as ever (95.1 mph average fastball), and his strikeout and home-run rates are still better than those of a league-average starter. There’s certainly value in the big righty, even if his 4.66 ERA isn’t anything to write home about. Verlander brings a wealth of postseason experience to the table, and given the proximity of last year’s dominance — 227 2/3 innings, 3.04 ERA, 10.0 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 — one can hardly rule out a return to form.
But, this year’s plethora of troublesome indicators will also make teams reluctant to surrender a haul of prospects, even with a chunk of his salary included. FanRag’s Jon Heyman, for instance, recently reported that there’s been little to no serious interest in Verlander to this point given all of the hurdles in the way of a trade. One exec with another AL club told ESPN’s Buster Olney this weekend: “If you trade a player with that kind of history, you want something to show for it coming back. I’m not sure they can get that.”
Talk of a Verlander trade probably won’t let up even in the seemingly likely event that he remains with the Tigers beyond July 31, however. That huge financial commitment makes it likely that he’ll clear revocable trade waivers in August, at which point he’ll again be free to be traded to any club (so long as he waives his no-trade clause to approve the deal). And if no deal comes to fruition in August, then his name figures to be frequently mentioned this winter as well.
Comments
Howard-NY13
If the Yankees pick him up they could win the division
crazysull
I wonder what their definition of “some” is?
Tigers Fire Sale
I would probably estimate 20-25 million of the remaining 70 million. I can’t imagine they go any higher than 30 though.
Polish Hammer
All depends on the quality of package they get in return. They’d swallow a much bigger part of the balance if they get top flight talent in return.
chitown311
Pffffft. Whichever team (if any) gives up significant prospects AND still has to pay majority of his salary, has the wrong GM running their team
draushaus
I still think it would be foolish to trade Verlander. This guy is the face of the Tigers. Suck it up; pay him. If you don’t believe he can turn it around, why would any trade partner?
RunDMC
Why wouldn’t another club believe he could turn it around? He was good just as soon as last year. If DET offset that massive contract and made it more enticing, that’s a better prospect haul and less DET has on the books. No, a couple million isn’t going to make that much difference, but I think it’d be the crack in the dam that would be something of a rebuild.
Flash105
I.E Cubs didn’t bite and got Quintana instead. Doesn’t pay to fool with Theo.
tim815
Don’t rule out Verlander as the Cubs 5th starter in August.
If on Theo’s terms.
bobbleheadguru
JV for Panda and a really good prospect would have worked. Too late.
New Blockbuster “Three Justin” idea:
How about Justin Verlander and Justin Upton and Justin Wilson and $20MM for 2 Top 100, 2 other prospects and a player to be named dealer (PTBNL)?
Upton has a opt out clause at the end of the year. The PTBNL can be Upton himself. He goes right back to Tigers if he does NOT opt in.
Upton as a rental should command almost as much JD Martinez.
Andrew Farrug
1. That trade is illegal with the new CBA
2. No team wants all 3 of them(they need to be swapped separately if J-Up and JV can even be traded.
3. why the hell would the tigers want Panda?? It makes more sense to just pay JV than take on a salary dump..
bobbleheadguru
1. Why? It is part of the Opt In/Out risk mitigation. Also a 3rd team can get involved if needed.
2. They need to be packaged together to offset JV’s salary. Third team could be involved.
3. Just to offset the money so they save about $20MM that way.
bobbleheadguru
Should read… “does NOT opt OUT” not in.
Johhos
Who will he waive his NTC for ? Phillies could use him, and wouldn’t require as much cash as say the Orioles, who also desperately need a #1 , but who can’t afford him in prospects . Does no good to speculate though if he wont waive it..
Phillies could solve Tiger issues at a number of positions with young controllable players.
Andrew Farrug
its rumored that he’d waive it for LAD…other than that its pretty murky
CompanyAssassin
I’m sure only clubs where his play outlook improves.
912boy
I can see Braves getting Verlander if Tigers eat some cash but no to Ozzie and Acuna
Andrew Farrug
Kevin Maitan and a top 100 pitching prospect would work I would think…if braves wish to contend they need an experienced playoff ace which JV is and the only one on the market. He can help them now and the next 2 years…of course tigers would have to eat salary.
mike.gordon34
Nats pick him up. Mike maddux can help him. Get Wilson to and WOrld series ring here we come
Tim fries
Verlander and some cash to the Dodgers for a PTBN!!!! He would accept the trade. If he helps the Dodgers, the Tigers get package A, if not package B.
Andrew Farrug
PTBNL is illegal under the new CBA probably because of ppl like you. The risk with a trade is the players might not always be successful with their new team…same with all 4 major sports buddy.
RytheStunner
Although I agree with you that it should be made illegal for reasons that you stated regarding Tim Fries’s scenario, I don’t remember hearing about it being made illegal in the new CBA and I just Googled the new CBA and read all sorts of articles about all the changes that were made, none of which mentioned the PTBNL being made illegal.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, but do you have a source?
bobbleheadguru
How much does he have to help. If he has a 5 ERA, but then wins games 3 and 7 of the WS, does that count?
chitown311
Verlander, Miggy, Upton, and Zimmerman will be making $105mm ON THIER OWN each year for the next 2 years. Not to mention Miggy is signed until 2024 and Upton 2021. This team needs a fire sale TODAY, eat ALL SALARIES, and hope for a good prospect for each of those players if they want to even begin about contending by 2022.
bobbleheadguru
Or they can contend NEXT YEAR if 3 of 4 are productive in 2018 and they get 4 good prospects.
chitown311
Hahahahahahahaha. Yeah sure they will!
Andrew Farrug
It’s not that easy
bobbleheadguru
JV and Miggy are like a Disney Characters in the Magic Kingdom. They probably offset 1/2 of his salaries as a human tourist attractions. Tigers need to factor that in.
tim815
The backpedal begins.
How many teams would pay the entire freight in 2018 as the main trade component? Which would really benefit Detroit.
Bill Smith
IMO, Unless the Tigers eat most of his $$ and accept a modest return, a team would currently be taking on entirely to much LT risk w/ Verlander. I believe most of this Verlander noise we continue to hear is coming from Al Avila and the Tiger’s side. I don’t see anybody trading for Verlander this season, maybe at the 2018 deadline. I expect the Tigers will continue to desperately try to move him and their other salary anchors going forward.
knoxchristopher79
I’d hate it, but could Atlanta get him for Albies and a few others?
NicknewsomeATL
What would the braves have to give up for fulmer?