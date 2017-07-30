Cubs “Close” To Acquiring Justin Wilson

9:51pm: The Cubs are “close” to striking a deal with the Tigers that would deliver Wilson to Chicago, according to Heyman (via Twitter).
Candelario would indeed headline the package, per Nightengale (Twitter link), with the Cubs also landing Avila, per Rosenthal (via Twitter).
9:25pm: The Cubs, Dodgers, Astros, and Nationals are the four teams still vying to acquire Wilson, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press (Twitter link).
Those four teams have been connected to Wilson at various points in the recent past, so it’s not surprising to see that they are now the apparent finalists. It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that the Nats already have quite a few lefties, including the recently acquired Sean Doolittle. And Houston is said to be somewhat more intrigued by Britton, as Sherman affirmed today on Twitter.
The Indians could yet be a “dark horse” on Wilson, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets, though it’s unclear as yet whether the AL Central rivals have engaged in earnest.
7:58pm: There’s active bidding between the Cubs and Dodgers, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today (via Twitter).
Candelario is in play in a deal that could send both Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to Chicago, Feinsand adds on Twitter. Avila has long been seen as a target for the Cubs.
7:47pm: There’s some buzz that the Cubs may be the favorite to land Wilson. MLB.com’s Phil Rogers noted Chicago’s ongoing interest on Twitter, Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network said the Cubs were “working hard” to land Wilson (via Twitter), and now Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets that the Cubbies are “closing in” on a deal for Wilson.
Notably, top Chicago prospect Jeimer Candelario is out of the lineup tonight, per Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register (via Twitter), with Sherman suggesting Detroit has keen interest in him.
7:29pm: The Tigers are expected to make a trade involving lefty Justin Wilson this evening, sources tell MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). Just where the southpaw might be headed isn’t yet clear, however.
Wilson, 29, has drawn interest from numerous contending teams. With the Tigers having already traded away star outfielder J.D. Martinez, there’s little question that the club is willing to move its best reliever.
With a favorable contract situation, it’s unsurprising that as many as five teams are still pursuing Wilson at this point, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The offers have increased steadily, so much as that it’s now certain that Wilson will be moved before the non-waiver trade deadline tomorrow.
It’s important to note, too, that Wilson is one of three premium lefties on the market, with Brad Hand of the Padres and Zach Britton of the Orioles also seemingly available for the right price. The interplay between those three, who are drawing many of the same suitors, will be an important storyline to watch unfold tonight and early tomorrow.
Comments
Kevin McKeon
Wilson to the D-Backs
dodgerfan711
They dont have the pieces to get him at all. Unless Al Avila wants to give him away for free like JD.
Padresrebuild
I’m gonna say Astros.
Sokane
That’d be my guess too
Guess Wilson could just hop on the team plane if that happens to be the case.
jvincitore11
I think so too or Dodgers
Michael Birks
Geez I hope Red Sox
Connorsoxfan
I don’t want them to pay that price though I’m happy with 2 months of Reed instead. They can always just resign him and still have less prospect cost
Matt Galvin
Cubs along Avila and Verlander or Sanchez because they pulled to guys out a Game? Means Domino’s about to fall but have earlier last week.
Sokane
Cubs pulled players out of a game? Any idea who?
John mumm
Schwarber sat but PH late, Baez came in late for defense & rizzo sat w sore back. Everyone else played
Wrek305
Baez had a day off nothing more than a late inning defensive replacement.
Matt Galvin
link to mobile.twitter.com Guys from Triple-A pulled.
Cubshoops5
Jeimer Calendario was the AAA player pulled from the lineup, he was referring to him not the major league roster
Matt Galvin
Also Dodgers Top Prospect was just pulled from Triple-A Game Alex Verdogo.
stymeedone
The primary piece in the JD trade was a 3b. Calendario makes little sense since they already have Castellanos. Should be someone else from the Cubs, hopefully.
Sokane
I’d still argue that Castellanos isn’t part of the plan for the next time the Tigers are in contention. Only controlled through 2020…
stymeedone
So are you saying that Lugo isn’t in the plans either? No need for multiple 3B prospects when they have so many needs.
TraderRyan9
candelario can play 1b, lugo should be able to play 2b as he is working at SS a little with the Tigers. But he is playing 3b for them. if he can play some SS, why couldnt he play 2b?
stymeedone
Verdugo for Wilson is a good base.
stymeedone
Zagunis looks like the player who would be of more interest to the Tigers. Presley and Adducci are not the future for Detroit.
JKurk22
Not to mention he’s not really that good.
Wrek305
It won’t be anyone from the 25 man roster. Candelario is the main piece. There is likely lower level players involved.
Voice of Reason
Candelario and zagunis didn’t play tonight for Iowa cubs
Bluesman
RunDMC
I’m saying NYY, with them not pulling the trigger on Gray/Darvish. If so, crazy crazy bullpen.
Ruben_Tomorrow
I disagree that their bullpen would be at its best with him. Chapman and Betances aren’t the same as years past. Their best bullpen was two years ago, with Wilson, Miller, and Betances.
RunDMC
Did I say it would be at its best? Until George McFly ascends from the Deloreon, I won’t use time travel to measure bullpens and say this ‘pen could be the best in baseball with Wilson (and Kahnle, Robertson, etc.)
ccoop321
Guessing Rays or Astros
jeffball10
I don’t expect it to be the Rays. They most likely wont and probably shouldn’t trade any high end prospect/prospects for marginal bullpen upgrades. It wouldn’t put them over the top against any of the top end teams this year anyway.
stymeedone
I really don’t think Wilson can be described as a marginal upgrade. His stuff is nasty.
benny
Wilson to the Cubs
kbarr888
Cubs need a starter more than a LH reliever. I’ll be surprised if they don’t grab someone better than Lackey. Not Verlander…..prob not Darvish (he has the Cubs on his no-trade list)…..
Maybe they jump on Gray?
TraderRyan9
they dont have enough to get gray
iceman35pilot
Only need 4 starters for the playoffs. Lackey is a pretty decent number 5 for the remainder of the season.
You can never have enough LH relief.
justinept
Agree. Cubs need a starter for 2018- not for 2017. There’s plenty of time in the offseason to find that guy. The more pressing need is the bullpen.
diehardcubfan
Cubs rumor I am hearing is George Kontos and Nick Hundley from the Giants.
Cubman15
Where did you hear that? It’s interesting because I believe Kontos is from the Chicagoland area.
JKB
Kontos is from Lincolnwood and starred at Niles West High School then went to play at Northwestern before being drafted by the Yankees
dmere31
Safe to say he’s not going to my cheap ass Pirates
JLove72
Remember Tigers wanted to package Wilson with a long term contract, and I think that’s what’s going to happen…Could be Verlander or Justin Upton. My guess this will be bigger than mentioned possibly a third team joining the mix. I think at this point there are two trades they have to make before deadline or this will be a big failure for the future. 1. Package – Verlander, Wilson and Avila. 2. Package – Jose Iglesias and Upton. And if their going all in – 3.. Package – Fulmer and Zimmerman. Everyone says Verlanders contract is terrible I don’t buy it, all Tigers have do is eat up the rest of this years salary and possibly half of next….he is a great pitcher looked how he pitched today if I was any team I would do anything at this point to grab him..he will make a big difference.
Sokane
Zimm can’t be moved. Full NTC and he took less money to play in Detroit because it was close to home.
Cubman15
Fullmer isn’t going anywhere, he’s the type of pitcher they want to build around. They would be spinning their wheels to trade that much controllable talent just to get rid of a contract.
TraderRyan9
trading fulmer with a bad contract is the worst idea ive ever heard. and its rumored the tigers actually talked to a team about this. unless it didnt devalue the return you get on fulmer, like i said, then its the worst thing ive ever heard.
natsgm
In this scenerio with Fulmer the Tigers acquire Zimmerman just to trade him away?
werfighting
Wilson to the phillies they need a closer
bsteady7
Wilson and Avila – – Grimm, De La Cruz, D.J. Wilson, and T. Clifton
diehardcubfan
They want Candelario. Any of the other pieces for Wilson and Avila. Sold !!!
True and Correct
Wilson to the Patriots !
JLove72
Yes that’s true, Phillies do need a closer..so fulmer, wilson and zimmerman to the philles
natsgm
I dont think the Nats are interested in trading Zimmerman at the moment.
JLove72
This will be a three team trade, not just the cubs
TraderRyan9
why do you think this?
JLove72
Because Cubs do not have the enough prospects to get this done, looks like Dodgers are in the bidding now. Believe me this is going to be bigger than what we thought. I have a feeling some big pieces are going to be traded by Detroit. Ausmus said i don’t think nothing is going to happen today in trades…..WRONG…what an idiot
TraderRyan9
hard to see upton being moved. look at the demand for jd mart…..not much. and even though upton is playing like freak right now, he has a long-term contract and im not sure a team is willing to take it on. upton could opt-out, but its 50/50 right now
Cubguy13
The Cubs have the pieces to get an Avila/Wilson trade done without a 3rd team. It’s not gonna be a three team trade
Sokane
Dodgers have the stronger system if there is a bidding war… interesting.
justinept
Bidding wars have nothing to do with which team has more to offer… they’re about which team is willing to offer more. The Dodgers have shown reluctancy giving up anyone the past number of years.
JLove72
Well it’s gonna be a long night for me tonight, ready to make some coffee
ryanh48
I just don’t see how the Cubs could outbid the Dodgers
Sokane
I mean, if both teams were willing to keep one upping each other. LA would eventually win. Just depends on who says no more and when.
Gocubsgo1986
If fulmer was available I would think tigers package him with Wilson and the cubs put schwarber, candelario, zagunis, johnson and hatch on the table it’d be hard to say no
jbigz12
If fulmer was available the cubs would be sending happ or Baez as the headliner plus everyone you listed.
Cubguy13
L.A isn’t going to go crazy in outbidding the Cubs on Wilson cuz they can fall back on Britton and vice versa.
JLove72
Their not going to oubid them, Cubs want Avila and Wilson. No way…if you want Wilson you need to take on a bigger piece from the Tigers,…Verlander or no wilson
TraderRyan9
putting in verlander with wilson would make no sense.
stymeedone
There is no actual evidence of the Tigers packaging to move a bad contract. All it has been is a rumor.
JLove72
Dodgers want Verlander…Not happy on the Darvish or Gray front
tigersfan1320
I’d love to see Wilson for Kyle tucker, that might be bit too much though, maybe if they add in Avila
ThePriceWasRight
why would Houston need 3 catchers?
wright0525
I would be interested to see what the Dodgers are offering. Is there star center field prospect in play. If so, take that deal.
DodgerBear
Looks like Verlander & Wilson to the Dodgers for Verdugo, Calhoun, and player to be named later.
TraderRyan9
TraderRyan9
I dont think thats enough. Not even close.
Verlander is gonna win someone a world series…..either cubs or dodgers
Kershiser
I think it’s way too much, tigers better be picking up a lot of salary if it’s true.
TraderRyan9
you value prospects wayyy too much.
dodgers rotation with verlander and the pen with WIlson would make them the WS winners. And they would still be favorites to win it all the next season as well.
Kershiser
Verlander isn’t a huge upgrade on other rotation options IMO. Wilson, yes. Verlander not so much. Dodgers shouldn’t touch that albatross contract with a 10 foot pole, let alone give away good MLB ready bats. Low minors lottery tickets sure. But Verdugo+Calhoun likely gets Gray, so why take the albatross contract?? If Calhoun is the headliner and Verdugo isn’t in the deal I could live with it.
TraderRyan9
because dodgers are also getting Justin Wilson in that deal, not just sonny grey
ThePriceWasRight
the contract for verlander in most teams minds is an albatross so the prospect package proposed actually makes sense
Kershiser
Could get Coulombe with Gray, or any one of a half a dozen other relievers in an unrelated deal. Only way they should be in on verlander is if the prospect ask is significantly cheaper than gray or Darvish. And Verdugo is what the other two teams have been asking for, so again, if the dodgers were going to trade Verdugo, why wouldn’t they get someone that doesn’t come with an albatross contract for the next 2 years?
chesteraarthur
“would make them the WS winner”
Oh yeah? What else does your crystal ball tell you?
Sokane
I saw Verdugo was just pulled from his AAA game…
Sokane
Actually, can anyone actually confirm that? the MiLB tracker for the OKC Dodgers say he just batted in the bottom of the 7th.
ryanh48
Source?
Sam.rhodes16
Massive overpay…
JLove72
Verdugo pulled from AAA Game.. Dodgers win…..Wilson and Verlander to Dodgers
TraderRyan9
what do you think tigers would be getting back?
max
Could be going any number of places, how do you know it’s Detroit?? Texas, Oakland, Detroit, a mystery location.
JLove72
what did i say earlier that they was going to be bigger than what anyone thought it would be….And it is……If it is true….Great job Al Avila…now next step fire Ausmus…put Vizquel temporarly replacement
TraderRyan9
lay it out there again, if you would. what i am reading is you think the tigers are trading verlander and wilson together to the dodgers….but what do you say theyre getting back?
JLove72
Tigers at the least would get verdugo and calhoun….more than likely more than that. Tigers more than likely willing to eat more salary. Cubs still could get Avila.
TraderRyan9
we’ll see
ThePriceWasRight
where does candelario play? both corner spots are blocked in Detroit as is DH for another season.
TraderRyan9
victor martinez might be on way out after year if he has to be. cabrera goes to DH and candelario goes to 1b
stymeedone
The Tigers aren’t just going to eat Victor’s contract on your say so. Calendario’s minor league numbers are unimpressive. He strikes out a ton, and has shown minimal power for a corner infielder. Just don’t see him coming over after they just traded JD for Lugo, a 3B.
TraderRyan9
didnt i say “might”
JLove72
No Cubs having nothing Tigers want, now if their desperate to get Wilson go ahead and take on Verlander’s complete contract, with Tigers picking up the tab for this year and take wilson and avila. But at this point all signs point to a Dodgers trade Verlander and Wilson. But like I said a 3rd mystery team could join in the mix as well. I think by the end of deadline…Tigers would have traded….J.D., Wilson, Verlander, Avila and Iglesias and a very outside chance if a team is looking for outfield pop…J-UP.
stymeedone
Along with JD, I see Wilson and Avila being moved. Verlander staying and J-Up staying.
outinleftfield
Just heard on WFNZ that the Nationals had called a press conference for 1 pm tomorrow. The host speculated that they traded for Wilson.
TraderRyan9
makes sense and nationals have a very good shot at winning it all
mike.gordon34
Now add Reed on top of that and WS champs we are
JLove72
Oh hell no not the Nationals, terrible idea for Tigers..if this is true….Tigers made a grave mistake
TraderRyan9
lol why?
stymeedone
Why? Should they take a lesser offer from another team instead?
JLove72
Great article…hope it comes true….link to detroit.cbslocal.com
bobbleheadguru
There is absolutely no need for the Tigers to make a deal.
The price goes up overnight.
My advice to Al Avila:
Wait
Wait
Wait
stymeedone
How long should he wait? Until the buyers go elsewhere? Less than 24 HRs remain. He’s waited long enough.
brettmar21
Normally, I agree with you. However, you have Britton, Hand, Wilson, Kintzler, possibly Rosenthal. If you wait too long you could be stuck and miss your shot to get max value
JLove72
the host is wrong it’s the dodgers
JLove72
..Tigers would get a better return with Dodgers. Nationals maybe they there going to sign Sonny Gray
TraderRyan9
you dont know what teams are offering
JLove72
Oh god overnight really ? That means I gotta be up all night,,damn better make more coffee..this is a holiday for me
JLove72
link to twitter.com
JLove72
On Justin Wilson: The suitors have been narrowed down and the Tigers’ dialogue with teams has become more pointed, I’m told.
source – Anthony Fenech
csamson11
I could see the Cubs pulling it out simply because I believe they’re more desperate than the Dodgers, not because they have a deeper farm system, as they obviously do not. More so that I believe the Dodgers would be quicker to say no based on their great play throughout the season, as opposed to the Cubs up and down first half and hot start to the second half.
Edit: As I just saw the narrowed down list of teams, I don’t think the Cubs are a lock to beat out the Astros, but could beat out the Nationals as they’ve already addressed their issues and likely won’t go all out, and the Dodgers because of what I stated above.
Wrek305
Come on theo get Wilson and Avila.
Mikel Grady
If Cubs are assuming they can’t resign Arietta than Verlander is a decent option. Lynn darvish Cobb all great pitchers but if they resign with current teams then what’s left? Take on all of his salary as well as getting Wilson and Avila would be nice. If took on upton or Zimmerman $$ could Cubs land fullmer? Happ /schwarber involved?
Wrek305
They’ll trade Schwarber before anyone on the 25 man roster it won’t be anytime soon.
TraderRyan9
why would the tigers give fulmer away just to dump salary? LOLOLOLO
kidfavre4
Gtfo talking about Upton like he’s a salary dump.
TomBradyrings
Upton has no trade value.
JLove72
Heard Verlander and Avila included in Cubs trade for wilson
RytheStunner
I highly doubt that.
kidfavre4
Cubs don’t have what it takes for all 3
RytheStunner
Not in the farm, no. But they do have very high-potential players on the 25-man roster (Baez, Schwarber, etc.)
csamson11
I think they have enough in the farm regardless, though I don’t know if they’re THAT desperate (as I mentioned in my post) to make this move, but if the Tigers didn’t eat much (or any) of Verlander’s salary, they definitely have enough.
brettmar21
If you are referring to the Ken ROsenthal tweet, it was a fake account. Not saying it won’t happen but the tweet was not from the verified account
max
Tigers better be getting back Bryant & Baez!
Vincent2681
I want some of what your smoking! Bryant? Cmon man
JLove72
Very true Rye..Cubs have the players to take on all 3 .that’s what I heard would be awesome for the Cubs…..and by the way I am a Tigers fan
hunthutch
Where did you here this
JLove72
Heard on a sports station in Detroit
hunthutch
No sorry I thought I commented on someone that said this is gonna be a 3 team trade lol
dugdog83
The ticket baby
diehardcubfan
I wonder if the Cubs will take on Verlander and all his salary with Wilson and maybe Avila. Would probably cost less.
Clearly Candelario is in the deal. Maybe Caritini or Zagunis ? and de la Cruz or Albertos
JLove72
Ya that would acutally work more than likely Tigers would pay this years salary and maybe half of next.
leprechaun
If they take all Verlanders salary then Candelario, Caratini and one more good prospect should get all three of them from tigers I agree
matzacski
Avila is in the deal
Dodgers13
Wilson and Vetlander would definitely be a fantastic addition, although Darvish and Gray are better starter options.
Mark Prior
If verlander was a part of the deal it would be bigger news than the Cubs getting Wilson. Don’t think it’s gonna happen
TomBradyrings
Man the Tigers are really getting fleeced at this deadline. Candelerio hardly qualifies as a headliner and this was there best asset.
TomBradyrings
Their*
Mr Pike
Agree. They should just pass if that is all they can get.
stymeedone
How about we wait for the trade to happen before deciding if it’s a good deal or not?
Priggs89
Candelario is only 23 and has a .912 OPS in 157 AAA games over the last 2 years. Unfortunately, he’s extremely blocked in Chicago. He’s a much better prospect than you’re giving him credit for IMO.
TomBradyrings
They were talking about Fisher as a headliner from Houston. That sounds like a more appropriate return on a guy like Wilson. But its just my opinion.
Priggs89
That would be a fantastic return for Detroit
petrie000
pretty sure if that was ever actually offered the Tiger would have taken it
getting a guy who could start for them immediately and be there for a good 6 years is not a bad return for a reliever and a rental catcher, even if he’ll likely not be a star
CompanyAssassin
Please no
j27roenick
If I had to make an educated guess at this point, I’d say it’s JWilson and Avila for Candelario, Zagunis and Isaac Paredes. I’d estimate this to be about 90 cents on the dollar for a coveted asset (re: something you usually have to overpay for). I’m a little surprised the LAD didn’t pony up to get him, but if they’re going to give up Verdugo in a deal, they probably can get more than JWilson in return. We’ll see if they have something else cooking tomorrow.
RegretfulTigersFan7
Sounds accurate, although I really wish we could get more in return.
The Tigers could be facing a long rebuilding process if we don’t stock the farm soon, I’m talking ten year rebuilding here.
Priggs89
I’m reading Wilson/Avila for Candelario/Paredes/PTBNL or cash.
hunthutch
Same, don’t know how dodgers can’t top candelairo
RegretfulTigersFan7
Dodgers just didn’t want him, I guess.
I hoped to get more in return than a Nick Castellanos 2.0.
j27roenick
So you’re saying it was a pretty good educated guess, then?
Priggs89
Pretty much.
The Dodgers could easily top Candelario IF they wanted to… Maybe they have their sights set higher than Wilson?
hunthutch
Yea maybe see a Britton deal ?
RegretfulTigersFan7
Obviously they want Darvish.