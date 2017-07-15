Nationals Trying To Acquire Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle

As they look to improve their beleaguered bullpen, the Nationals are attempting to acquire both right-hander Ryan Madson and lefty Sean Doolittle from the Athletics, reports Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (Twitter links).
At 53-36, the Nationals own one of the majors’ best records and lead the National League East by 9.5 games, but their success has come in spite of a horrid bullpen. With Blake Treinen, Joe Blanton, Koda Glover, Shawn Kelley and Sammy Solis having dealt with injuries and/or posted poor numbers, Nationals relievers entered play Saturday last in the majors in both ERA (5.18) and fWAR (minus-0.9). Clearly, then, Washington’s going to have to bolster its relief corps this summer if it’s going to make a serious push for a World Series in October.
Both Madson and Doolittle would seemingly help the Nationals’ cause, given that they’ve been excellent this season. The 36-year-old Madson has bounced back from a middling 2016 to resemble the stellar reliever he was in his halcyon days with the Phillies and Royals. Over 38 1/3 innings in 2017, the hard-throwing Madson has logged a 2.11 ERA, 8.92 K/9, 1.41 BB/9 and a sterling ground-ball percentage (55.9). He has also induced infield pop-ups at an 11.8 percent rate, further adding to his appeal.
Doolittle, 30, has put recent shoulder issues behind him to record a 3.38 ERA and ridiculous strikeout and walk numbers (13.08 K/9, .84 BB/9) through 21 1/3 frames. While Doolittle – who, like Madson, brings a mid-90s fastball to the table – hasn’t generated many ground balls (35.6 percent), he has offset that with an absurd infield fly rate (21.7 percent).
With the A’s at 40-50 and well out of the playoff picture, dealing both Madson and Doolittle by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline seems like a strong possibility. Neither player would be a rental for an acquiring club – Madson is on a $7.5MM salary through next season, and Doolittle is controllable on an eminently affordable deal through 2020.
Comments
greenarrow1150
geez mlb teams get off Oakland’s nuts
trolofson
Not too many sellers hahaha
fellersjohn6
What would the cost be?
Henduland
Andrew Stevenson and Juan Soto for Madson and Doolitte.
arc89
Stevenson would be who the A’s would be zoning in on being a great defensive OF. Hope he can hit above the mendoza line is the question on him.
pplama
Kieboom + 1 of Luzardo or Watson.
Or
Stevenson + Garcia + Watson
julyn82001
Want Madson, Doolittle? They will need to entice A’s Billy Beane big time…
rycm131
Why? One is often injured and the other is old and is a 50/50 at best as to whether he’ll have a decent year or a horrible year
mrnatewalter
Athletics-Nationals trade.
Same song, 11th verse.
Sargeshooter85
Fedde…. Batista….. one of the Keibooms
Henduland
I doubt Fedde gets moved for a reliever. That would be dumb. But I will be happy if it happens.
padresfan
Depends on what it is
Reliever plus something
padresfan
Unless we are talking an elite lights out lefty reliever
bravosfan4life
Give the As trea turner for both seems fair to me
padresfan
That’s a horrible trade.
imindless
Robles for both.
asuchrisc
Unlikely but thought the same when I first saw this.
julyn82001
Robles, Fedde, Batista and Turner shall please A’s Billly Beane…
trolofson
You’re high
cards667
Cards should send them Siegrist and Oh instead. Start the rebuild!!!
mikeycards05
Would be two good ones to move I like it. Wouldn’t lower your chances too much this year really
cards667
They want to really pay I’d include Lynn. But I see Lynn drawing attention from Houston, Yankees, and others too who need or lost pitching.
danlcat
Itd be a good ine for nats. But,if they want to get bargain for lesser names….,neschak,benoit from phillies. If Benoit KNOWS his role…CLOSE,he’ll be great. Also,Necshak,if its 7th,8th..hes SHUT DOWN…moreso than anyone in league. Should get them.before red sox do. Or itll haunt u. I root for players..tho im a team fan,i can segregate myself. Id like the ‘old’ Expos to ein once!! Set up man who is U HITTABLE this year,a rezurgant,experienced closer in Benoit….they should. Theyll regret not. U less madson,doolittle. Madson WILL CHOKE as closer . Ive seen it.
rycm131
How about these two and Franklin Barretto for Trea Turner?
pplama
Because so many reasons.
Ken Rzepka
The owners don’t want to spend the money
It’s been noted that they have stopped other trades because of money. You got to ask if the owners want to win .