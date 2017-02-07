NL International Signings: 7/2/17

Here are some notable National League international signings not yet covered elsewhere on MLB Trade Rumors. All signing information can be found in these invaluable compilations of the initial flurry of July 2 action from Baseball America’s Ben Badler and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez; the information here is from those sources unless otherwise credited…

The Mets agreed to deals with Dominican shortstops Ronny Mauricio and Adrian Hernandez . Mauricio will get a $2.1MM bonus while Hernandez receives $1.5MM.

agreed to deals with Dominican shortstops and . Mauricio will get a $2.1MM bonus while Hernandez receives $1.5MM. The Phillies reached agreement with Dominican shortstop Luis Garcia on a deal with a $2.5MM bonus.

reached agreement with Dominican shortstop on a deal with a $2.5MM bonus. The Marlins have agree to sign Ynmanol Marinez , a shortstop from the Dominican Republic. The exact figures on Marinez’s bonus aren’t known, though the 16-year-old will get in the neighborhood of $1.3MM-$1.5MM.

have agree to sign , a shortstop from the Dominican Republic. The exact figures on Marinez’s bonus aren’t known, though the 16-year-old will get in the neighborhood of $1.3MM-$1.5MM. The Brewers agreed to sign Dominican outfielder Larry Ernesto for a bonus in the range of $1.7MM-$1.8MM (BA had the lower figure, MLB.com the higher). Milwaukee has also reached a deal with Venezuelan outfielder Carlos Rodriguez for a $1.355MM bonus.

agreed to sign Dominican outfielder for a bonus in the range of $1.7MM-$1.8MM (BA had the lower figure, MLB.com the higher). Milwaukee has also reached a deal with Venezuelan outfielder for a $1.355MM bonus. The Cubs agreed to sign Mexican shortstop Luis Verdugo for a $1MM bonus.

agreed to sign Mexican shortstop for a $1MM bonus. The Diamondbacks have an agreement with outfielder Kristian Robinson. The 16-year-old native of Nassau, Bahamas will receive $2.5MM from Arizona.