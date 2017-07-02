Rays To Sign Wander Franco By Mark Polishuk | July 2, 2017 at 8:06am CDT The Rays have reached agreement to sign 16-year-old Dominican shortstop Wander Franco, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports (Twitter link). Franco will receive a bonus worth $3.825MM.
Comments
raysdaze
McKay and Franco additions should put Rays system in top 5.
hiflew
Two prospects are not going to cause THAT big a jump in the rankings. Those two guys will not cause the Rays to jump the Braves, Yanks, or White Sox. The Padres and Reds got similarly good prospects as the Rays as well and were already stronger. The Rays definitely improved, but they are not top 5 YET.
ducksnort69
The system prospect rankings are not an exact science and I have personally found them only useful in pegging the very worst and very best. Most of the in between ranked teams have so much variation in outcomes it’s kind of pointless.
sufferfortribe
I wander what he’ll do with all that money?
therealryan
Very quietly, the Rays have rebuilt themselves on the fly without a total tear down and lengthy rebuild. They are currently in the thick of the playoff race with one of the younger teams in MLB, despite losing multiple key pieces to injury, and have the majority of their core locked up for multiple seasons. The Rays also have one of the top farm systems with a nice mix of pitching and position players dispersed across all levels, top ranked prospects and good depth. Kudos to the FO for a nice job withering the storm after losing Friedman and Maddon a few seasons ago.
fljay73
Rays system has gotten stronger over the last few years. Not counting Mckay as a pitcher & who they acquire as they trade Jake O. & Ramirez during the offseason or following will add to their pitching depth at AAA. Rays have some good position players that will be coming up over the next few seasons as well
Who cares if the Rays system is not top 3. It will start giving them good young players going forward. That is good enough for me.