Reds Place Zack Cozart On 10-Day DL

The Reds have announced that they’ve placed shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day DL, recalling righty Kevin Shackleford from Triple-A Louisville to take his place. Cozart has been out since Tuesday after aggravating a quad injury, as Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported yesterday.
“I’m just going to obviously have to deal with the rest of the year,” Cozart said. “I’d like to get whatever happened on Tuesday to calm down a little more so I can just go back to the way I was before Tuesday.”
The move suggests the Reds won’t be trading Cozart before Monday’s deadline. Cozart has hit brilliantly (.317/.402/.568) over 322 plate appearances this season and is eligible for free agency next winter, but rumors about him were somewhat scarce in a market in which there was limited need for shortstops. He was briefly connected to the Red Sox before their acquisition of Eduardo Nunez to help at third base.
Comments
schleg
I was thinking Jays with Tulo out. IF they weren’t selling.
Vottomatic
That sucks. Seeing what the other rentals fetched and considering outside of this year Cozart wasn’t always productive at the plate, I’d rather the reds get the comp pick. Hopefully when Cozart comes back healthy they mix in Peraza but better not bench Scooter at 2b. Reds fans, do you think we trade Suarez this off-season? I have been curious about him considering Senzel looks like he will be ready next year at some point. I remember them trading Frazier in 2015 with team control remaining.
mrkinsm
The Reds won’t be getting a comp pick, no way that he turns down a 1 year 18 M$ deal this winter.
bbatardo
Why wouldn’t he turn down 1 year 18m? He’s having a career year minus injuries so if he’s to get a multi year deal it’d be now.
mrkinsm
No team is going to come even close to that, not with his age/injury history. He’d be a lock to accept – and the last thing the Reds need to do is spend 18M$ on another player next year when they won’t be competing.
They should have traded him last year.
Matt Galvin
They could still Trade him but get less in Trade know or wait intill August when healthy. Could Trade Suarez know if wanted to.
mrkinsm
He’s not going to be traded in August, if he’s healthy he doesn’t clear waivers.
hiflew
You could always trade him to the claiming team.
mrkinsm
Only if the Reds want to shed 1 M$ for some peanuts, multiple teams will claim him (if he’s healthy).
ryeandi
I still see him as a good fit for the D-backs. They can roll with they guys they have while he heals and then move Owings over to 2B (send Drury or Marte down). The CO/Drury MI combo is an inning killer.
mrkinsm
He’s been dealing with this injury since May, he probably won’t be “healthy enough” for any contender to want him at this point. Tough break for him, fingers crossed he comes back quickly.