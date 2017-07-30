Headlines

Rockies Acquire Jonathan Lucroy

By | at

The Rockies have officially struck a deal to acquire Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, as Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network first reported (via Twitter). A player to be named later is going to Texas in return, per ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). (Note: the PTBNL cannot be a 2017 draft pick.)

Lucroy, 31, was connected to the Rockies earlier today. The veteran receiver will help bolster a catching situation that has been less-than-ideal all year long. While Tom Murphy was expected to play a major role, he missed an extended stretch due to injury and was optioned after struggling upon his return. Tony Wolters has been over-extended as a regular, and neither Ryan Hanigan nor Dustin Garneau has shown much during their time in the majors this year.

Jul 25, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) in action during the game against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeat the Marlins 10-4. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado will hope that Lucroy provides a steadying presence, both in the field and at the plate. He’s earning just $5.25MM on the year — just over $1.8MM of which remains — before reaching the open market at season’s end, so his acquisition won’t make a major dent in the club’s payroll.

But for this move to succeed, Lucroy will need to engineer a turnaround. Through his 306 plate appearances this year, the veteran is hitting just .242/.297/.338 with four home runs. And the questions aren’t limited to the offensive side of the equation. Once the poster boy for pitch framing, Lucroy has rated as perhaps the worst framer in baseball in 2017.

That output falls far shy of his typical work. From the start of his breakout 2012 season through the end of the 2016 campaign, Lucroy ran up a .291/.353/.465 slash line — numbers more commonly seen from quality corner outfielders than backstops. He also developed a reputation as a top-tier defensive catcher, driven especially by his outstanding abilities in the then-underappreciated art of pitch framing.

Whether the veteran can bounce back will surely be interesting to see. He has struck out in just 10.5% of his plate appearances this year, though he’s also walking at a lesser rate (6.2%) than usual. He has surely been a bit unfortunate with a .259 BABIP, though that hardly explains the massive power drop-off (from a career .153 isolated slugging to a current .096 mark). And it is concerning that Lucroy is making far less hard contact (22.3%) and putting the ball on the ground far more (56.2%) than he has typically. With respect to the framing downturn, it’s anyone’s guess whether he can return to his prior levels, though perhaps there’s reason to think that Lucroy will excel regardless in the-less quantifiable aspects of his craft behind the dish.

For the Rangers, meanwhile, the move perhaps begins what could be quite a busy stretch. The club has been rumored to be preparing to move star righty Yu Darvish, and will surely be listening to offers on a variety of other players. Relievers Keone Kela and Jeremy Jeffress are said to be available, while pending free agent hitters Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli likely are as well.

It’s disappointing, surely, for the Rangers to be overseeing a sell-off in the midst of a season that started with lofty expectations. But the club is also undoubtedly right not to double down on a roster that had too many questions. That said, with numerous core pieces under contract for the foreseeable future, the expectation remains that the Rangers will be focused on moving pending free agents while reloading for another run in 2018.

  1. Rockies might actually make the playoffs this year

    • I love this. Good offensive player slumping and gets traded to COLORADO!! One of the best moves I’ve ever seen. For aPTBNL TOO?!?

  5. It definitely wont be another Brinson. Rangers sure whiffed on that one

  6. Hopefully for them they get 2016 and not 2017 Lucroy.

    • A rental with a WAR of -0.5… I wouldn’t be expecting much.

    • The Rockies are not serious contenders with their pitching staff.

        • So do the Rockies. McGee, holland, neshek is really good

        • The Rockies relievers are 24th in ERA and 17th in FIP. The Royals in 2015 were 2nd and 10th respectively. The only thing those 2 teams have in common is one pitcher in Greg Holland.

      • All you need is 5 maybe even 4 good innings in post season baseball with a really good bullpen

  12. Hasn’t been very good this year, but he has a track record of solid numbers. Throw in Coors Field, and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t work out. He’s certainly better than any catcher the Rockies have put behind the plate this year,

    • You would think, but his numbers this year are in Texas, where they should also be huge.

    • He has started trying to only hit balls that almost hit him in the wrist and try to bloop them over the 2nd/1st baseman

  14. Rangers have a solid team just inconsistent play and won’t make the playoffs this year. Sell the walk year guys and try to get ready for next year

    • Finally someone with something smart to say about the rangers. Everyone I’ve seen on here just wants them to rebuild when we can easily contend next year. We have such a good team but nobody performed, unfortunately.

    • Rangers are no where near contending. They don’t have any core players. Darvish is likely not to resign with them. Probably headed to NY or LA. They don’t have a good farm system so they’ll go into full rebuild.

      • While I 100% want to rebuild, that statement is foolish.

        Andrus, and Beltre are no doubt core players.

        I’m not a big fan of Mazara, but he is probably entering that territory as well.

  15. Not a big trade quit acting like COL picked up an all star. Dude has been trash all year. Might hit 20 points higher in coors. Wont matter because Rockies are missing the playoffs. Crappy rotation

    • Usually the most impactful trades are not the biggest ones. Having a steady vet as a backstop will definitely help the young rotation, and the high elevation should help Lucroy’s numbers. That being said, their bullpen is great. Give that offense some room the breathe and they could be dangerous.

      • I agree . Mike Montgomery getting last out of World Series to put goat curse to rest .

  16. I was thinking before this trade Colorado and New York in the World Series. Idk why but I think it’ll happen.

    • Rockies are getting past the dodgers in the NLDS?

      • Anything can happen in the playoffs, for real.

        • I know nothing but I agree that anything can happen. Hodor.

      • By the way things look now, No, but the Rockies (if they make the playoffs) and Dodgers will both be 0-0 in October. Just because the Dodgers are having success now doesn’t mean they will in October.

        Ask any Mariner or National fan here about their postseason success. Or….ask the Dodgers themselves. Haven’t made it to the WS in almost 30 years.

  17. Great leader; will only help to improve the pitching staff

  18. That’s one catcher off the table for the Cubs. Maybe Avila then?

    • Avila to the cubs could be interesting. Him and contrares could work.

  21. Anyone been to Arlington in the summer? That stadium is a convection oven during day games. I’d hate to have to catch there.

  22. I don’t mind lucroy now that he’s off the brewers. He was a cubs killer.

  23. Lol they traded brinson, Cordell and Ortiz for a struggling reliever and a ptbnl

    • They traded Hendricks for Ryan Dempster… they don’t have the best trade history.

      • They traded carl Edwards Jr for Matt Garza who was for traded previously for Chris archer , who also was traded for previously for Mark DeRosa. Jim Hendry wasn’t very smart either.

    • We’re looking to drop the reliever too. So maybe 2 PTBNL. Yay…

  24. This will motivate Lucroy to step it up to make the playoffs. Great move by Rockies!

    • Why does a trade need to motivate a professional athlete to perform in the playoffs? Wasn’t he traded last year to the rangers for the playoffs?

      • Because athletes feed off the atmosphere, and the atmosphere is created by the fans. Fans are just more jazzed during a pennant race.

        • Seems like millions of dollars should do the trick… maybe I just ask for too much though.

        • If they feed off the atmosphere, why doesn’t every player do better in the playoffs?

      • No way, not for a rental who’s having the worse year of his career

  26. this PTBNL bugs me… curiosity is too much to not know who is headed to texas

    • Probably a draft pick… My guess is Vilade, their 2nd round pick.

      • Ignore what the article says. The trea turner rule doesn’t allow recent draftees to be traded until after the world series. Not even as PTBNLs can they be traded

        • Yeah looks like they edited that part out of the article

        • yeah jeff passan tweeted that and obviously forgot about the new rule. MLBTR was just saying what passan tweeted

  29. I though with the new collective bargaining agreement players from this draft could not be traded until the conclusion of the World Series. That also meant they could not be PTBNL in any deal done now……
    Anyone know the rules for sure, I admit I could be wrong.

  31. In hockey, they have “conditional trades”. Ex- The Blackhawks trade a 4th round pick, but it becomes a third round pick if the player plays a certain number of games or the team advances to a certain playoff round, etc.

    I wonder if the PTBNL can be used for the same purposes in baseball.

    So, if Lucroy goes to COL and plays like he did in Texas, the Rangers get the Rockie’s #28 prospect, but if he plays well, they get the #16 prospect or something like that.

  32. This is going to sting the rangers. give up your top prospect last year for a rental. they can’t argue against teams not wanting to give up verdugo or torreyes for a rental darvish when the rangers are clear proof how horrible those deals can go.

  34. One down and Darvish, Napoli, Gomez, Kela, and Cashner to go!

  35. How do you go from being the best framer
    To worse? Doesn’t seem like a skill that would diminish that greatly?

  36. Any chance at all it’s Vilade? Lucroy sucks but I want to hold out a tiny bit of hope that we’ll get at least something decent back after giving away Brinson and Ortiz for free

  37. Nice trade for Colorado, I still think they need a SP and a bullpen piece to challenge for a wild card spot.

