Twins Acquire Jaime Garcia, Anthony Recker

The Twins have acquired lefty Jaime Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker from the Braves, per a club announcement. In return, Atlanta acquires young righty Huascar Ynoa.
As part of the swap, the Braves will send $100K to cover a piece of Recker’s remaining salary. Minnesota is absorbing all of Garcia’s remaining salary, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman (via Twitter); that represents just over $4.5MM of the original $12MM salary.
While these two clubs had seemingly been nearing a deal involving Garcia just days ago, those talks broke down — at least temporarily — when an issue arose in the medicals of Twins righty Nick Burdi. When that fell through, the southpaw ended up making another start for the Braves. It was a good one, which helped buttress the club’s position, though obviously Atlanta did not have an enormous amount of leverage here.
Garcia is a useful pitcher, to be sure, but no team was going to give big value to get him. That was especially true of a Minnesota organization that is looking to stay in the postseason hunt, but has little interest in mortgaging the future to do so. The Twins have said all along their preference was to add a controllable starter, but perhaps that was going to cost too much in prospect capital. Instead, the team will take on a bit of payroll and give up a far-away prospect to help boost its rotation in the near-term.
Comments
TwinsHomer
Huascar Ynoa?!?! That’s it????? Are you serious?
TwinsHomer
If this is true I seriously cannot believe the Twins are getting back cash.
jlowrance
I’m not sure what you were expecting. We’re talking about Jaime Garcia who isn’t a top pitcher and could get injured at any point, like he usually does. Braves didn’t have a lot of leverage clearly. A top 25 prospect is a gift at this point.
TwinsHomer
It’s not like I was expecting anything crazy but I definitely thought it would be more considering they ate some salary as well.
jlowrance
Twins took all of Garcia’s salary and Braves paid $100k of Recker’s. So basically Braves paid $100k for a Top 25 prospect. I think the important thing is the Braves saved money for a run at a controllable SP. I think both sides got what they wanted. I think Braves wanted a lessor player so they didn’t have to eat more money.
rxbrgr
Not sure how you are reaching your conclusions there…
TwinsHomer
I didn’t know it was only 100k at the time of my comment.
nmendoza44
That took a while
NicknewsomeATL
Don’t know who Ynoa is. Is he good Twins fans?
TwinsHomer
Not at all
schwing
We paid him a hefty sum by twins standards to sign him as a teenager, hasn’t showed much promise.
TwinsHomer
800k isn’t really a “hefty sum” for any team imo
jlowrance
Number 22 by MLB Pipeline.
twinsfan77
He’s a Top-25 prospect.. I think the Twins paid plenty to sign him out of the Dominican Republic (he wasn’t a draft pick). Seems like a fair swap for a two-month rental. (Not sure why Twins also wanted Recker. For the first time in a while, we we’re not starving for catchers, though they may move Gimenez to the bullpen. )..
schwing
Steal for the twins.
Blane
At this point idk what the Braves front office are thinking
jlowrance
They dumped all of Garcia’s salary before he got injured and paid $100k for a Top 25 prospect. Sounds pretty good to me.
Sky14
An organizational top 25, and not a very good one at that. It’s a lotto ticket.
tenman85
They wait, add a player, and then get a crappier prospect?
Braves fan
And cash considerations
jleve618
Huh.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
wasn’t ynoa highly touted just two years ago?
TwinsHomer
I think he has an older brother that was a big international signing
TwinsTapir
Burdi was in the original rumors, Maybe the Barves think good prospects’ brothers is the next market inefficiency.
TwinsHomer
Nick Burdi is a pretty darn good bullpen prospect even with his recent TJ. I don’t think we was actually on the table but who knows?
scjohn92
Burdi was on Dr. James Andrews table.
baseball10
Well that looks like crap from the Braves side. Understand trying to get something for walk year but he looks like a fringe prospect
schaeferboom12
I love this. Even if Garcia gets shelled, Braves lost the trade
MB923
What a steal for the Twins.
fireboss
Well, That’s disappointing.
MakeATLGreatAgain
Well, we just got raked over the coals on that one.
pdubs2907
Kinda funny cuz the Braves fans on here were all talking about the good prospects they were gonna get because Coppy is a genius
chattingorder
Wow. First a light return for JDM, now this for Jaime. I thought it was just an issue with rental corner outfielders but it looks like it’s a buyer’s market this year for sure
emtae
He’s a 19. The kid needs time. As a Braves fan, I like it.
Braves fan
He was 16 when he got signed
emtae
Right. I have no problem with that
TalonBfromTn
Same, the Braves are stocking for the future. Maitan, Soroka, Ynoa, Riley… the future is pretty solid with these guys. Not sure why Twins fans think they fleeced us.
You want to see a fleece? See the trade we made with the Dbacks for Shelby Miller. Or what Braves gave up for Tex for half a season…. those are some fleeces.
TraderRyan9
Verlander to cubs, dodgers, or astros coming soon.
Darvish is staying in texas. sonny gray will cost too much for most of these teams. Btw, I’m not sold on sonny gray long term
Dark_Knight
I feel like the Braves gave up more to get Jamie. Seems like a wasted opportunity.
As a Phillies fan, I can’t really talk based on the Hellickson debacle last year but still, figured they could get a better guy.
JDGoat
Are you sure?
TraderRyan9
Boston red sox wIll win the WS. Best starters, top bullpen, and they can hit. Wouldn’t suprised me if verlander goes to the red sox. DD keeps his mouth shut and he knows verlander is a workhorse that pitches his best baseball in the 2nd half and in the postseason. Dombrowski will come out of the shadows with a done deal with no talk about it beforehand. Has happened in all his trades.
noraj9
Good input.
bigcubsfan
Can you tell me how this trade affects the Red Sox?
TraderRyan9
Just talking deadline deals. Don’t like it? Tough
bigcubsfan
If you have read this website for a while, you will notice someone saying “enter team” will for sure win the world series on an unrelated post to that team. It gets annoying when the comment is unrelated.
TraderRyan9
Uh, don’t read it then. Your issue is solved.
TwinsHomer
so out of context it was almost like commenting about the Red Sox on a twins trade post! oh…
TraderRyan9
Didn’t know we had supreme court judges on mlbtr….you dont have to respond or even read my comment. Don’t you know?
TraderRyan9
Twins stink.
24TheKid
Your the same guy that just said your sources told you that Verlander was traded to the Dodgers but it hasn’t been announced because it hasn’t been finalized. Not like anyone believed you then, but now nobody will take anything you say for real.
TraderRyan9
That’s exactly right. Nothing is final until.it is….you answered your own criticism. Well done, buddy!
bigcubsfan
Wow. This trade is a win for the Twins. Minor leaguer Atlanta got has a 5 Era in rookie league.
twins33
Wow. Love this. Braves have issues with Burdi’s medicals and end up accepting an even lesser prospect. That’s some magic.
Sutter
I assume Recker’s involvement means the Twins are close to calling up Mitch Garver
twins33
I hope so. Doesn’t make a lot of sense otherwise. Garver deserves it.
jhinde103
They probably would have to move Gimenez then
rxbrgr
DFA him. He’s no road block
Braves fan
He is a lifetime era of 3.36 so far we will see
realgone2
That’s pretty underwhelming
schwing
Falvine is really starting to trend uoward with this move.
TwinsHomer
Agreed. I love everything he’s done thus far aside from maybe the Breslow and Belisle signings. Even those were low risk high reward signings though
unathleticasian
This looks like a deal right out of “Find Trade” on MLB the Show
DocHouse
From MLB prospect watch
The younger brother of one-time phenom Michael Ynoa, Huascar didn’t quite get the $4.25 million payday his brother got from the A’s in 2008, but the Twins did see enough in him to give him $800,000 to sign in 2014. A decent pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2015 turned into a fantastic United States debut in the Gulf Coast League the following season.
Ynoa offers an interesting three-pitch mix, with an advanced feel for how to use it for his age, coming from a strong and durable body. He touched 94-95 mph with his fastball at times and he could get there more consistently as he gets stronger. He throws a slurvy breaking ball around 80 mph, with some thinking it might eventually evolve into a solid slider. His changeup is ahead of his breaking ball and he has a pretty good feel for it. Considering his delivery is still raw and he’s trying to get to a point where he repeats it consistently, Ynoa throws a lot of strikes.
With his pitchability, solid stuff and good pitcher’s frame, Ynoa has all of the ingredients to be a starting pitcher. There are refinements to be made, in both command and breaking stuff, but if his progress from one summer to the next a year ago was any indication, there’s more to come from this young right-hander.
Ranked number 22 on the Twins minors
joe
Idk why braves fans thought they were going to get a top prospects for 12 starts of a number 4 pitcher. They got one of the top prospects from the 2014 international FA class that seems about fair a 18-24 prospects lotto ticket
Phillies2017
the issue many people are having is based on his results. At this point, he’s not a finished piece, he’s a lump of clay that has literally just come out of the factory.
If I had to guess, he seems likely to fall in the MLB.com mid-season ranks
CNichols
Managing editor of Baseball America just said on Twitter that they had him at #29 in the Twins system, and with him moving to the Braves in that stacked system its really going to be hard for him to make it into their top 30 next year.
I think that could be part of it too. Like you’re saying, this is an unpolished guy without any solid results yet and he’s going to a system where there’s about 15-20 pitchers who are better prospects than him.
emtae
And Braves only sent $100k
Phillies2017
This is John Sickels mid-season report on Ynoa
“14) Huascar Ynoa, RHP, Grade C+/B-: Signed for $800,000 in 2014; just getting started in rookie ball with Elizabethton, 5.06 ERA in 16 innings so far with 14/10 K/BB; projectable with above-average stuff but needs more polish with command at age 19.”
If you’re going to get a rookie leaguer with upside, make sure you take one who is putting up at least palatable numbers in rookie league– if he didn’t have bonus baby status he probably would have been released by now. I’ve seen kids who perform better get cut in Rookie ball.
TwinsFan8791
Wait…that’s all the Twins had to give up, plus they’re getting cash? Did the Braves feel bad that Minnesota now has to put up with Bartolo? Does Garcia have Ebola?
Mel hall ruled
Twins are still a 3rd place team at best
TwinsHomer
Right in the thick of the wildcard, and division for that matter, with basically 2 and a half capable starters.
schwing
Still in contention though. They are a lot more fun to watch this year.
TraderRyan9
Kyle Gibson inconsistent..up and down. Made thus move happen. But, garcia has to go to AL. Let’s see how.it plays out
TraderRyan9
Jaime garcia with a 4.81 era agaisnt American league this year
4.39 career era agaisn’t AL teams
halos101
The disappointment by brace stand here is wierd. What were you expecting for a half year rental who really isn’t a difference maker?
TraderRyan9
He will help stabilize a spot in the rotation
tharrie0820
Wasn’t Francis mates a lightly regarded prospect when he got traded to th Astros? Here’s hoping
steelerbravenation
With all the other teams said to be asking that’s all we got back ???
That was a pure salary dump.
CNichols
This is not ideal for Chacin/Hellickson’s trade value. I guess it should be expected, but it still shows its a buyer’s market.
I wonder if ATL had eaten half the remaining contract instead of just sending 100K if they could have got an org top 20 guy back? Chacin’s probably only owed about 500K at this point so could be a factor in his return if he’s moved.