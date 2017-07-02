Twins To Sign Jelfry Marte By Mark Polishuk | July 2, 2017 at 8:19am CDT The Twins and 16-year-old Jelfry Marte have reached agreement on a deal that will pay the Dominican shortstop a $3MM bonus, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports (Twitter link).
#3 on international prospects by MLB.
From La Vega, La Vega, Dominican Republic
16 year old Shortsop DOB: 3/27/2001 Bats: S Throws: R Height: 5’10” Weight: 140 lb.
Scouting grades: Hit: 45 Power: 35 Run: 50 Arm: 60 Field: 60
It’s easy to see why scouts like Marte. He’s a good runner with quick hands, a strong arm and the defensive tools that could make him an everyday shortstop one day. Scouts also like Marte’s footwork, his polished actions and his range to both sides. He makes all of the plays and has a good feel for the position.
At the plate, Marte makes consistent hard contact from both sides of the plate. He has shown good bat speed and a solid hitting approach. What’s more, Marte is a line-drive hitter now, but he could develop some pop as he grows and his body matures. His overall offensive game is expected to improve once he signs with a big league team and receives professional instruction daily. Scouts also like Marte’s makeup.
Marte is trained by Alberto Fana in the Dominican Republic.