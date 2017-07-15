White Sox Acquire Yeyson Yrizarri From Rangers For International Bonus Slot

The Rangers have announced that they’ve traded minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri to the White Sox for an international bonus slot. The move gives the Rangers additional flexibility to sign international amateur talent. Their July 2 class is currently headlined by Venezuelan outfielder Wilderd Patino ($1.3MM), Venezuelan shortstop Keyber Rodriguez ($1M) and Mexican right-hander Damian Mendoza ($1M).
That Yrizarri would be traded for the rights to international bonus spending is somewhat ironic, since he himself was the product of an earlier international spending spree. The 20-year-old Dominican signed for $1.35MM during the Rangers’ 2013-14 signing period, in which they spent more than $8MM on international talent. He has played this season for Class A Hickory and Class A+ Down East, posting a cumulative line of .258/.285/.399 with 57 strikeouts and just six walks.
Despite a worrisome lack of strike-zone control, though, Yrizarri does rate as a real prospect — MLB.com rated him the No. 17 farmhand in the Rangers organization, praising his bat speed and noting that he seems likely to stick at shortstop. He’ll join a White Sox prospect list that’s heavy on players also acquired in recent trades, including Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease, although, of course, he’ll rank lower on the list than any of those players.
Comments
Phillies2017
Wow- steal for the White Sox. He seems like he could be a legitimate utility infielder down the line.
madmanTX
How is he a steal if he can’t control his strikeouts?
madmanTX
Strike zone, thanks autocorrect
skybluesox
I don’t understand this one at all
YasielManBearPuig
Rangers are trying to load up on international bonus $ to make a run at Shohei Otani in the offseason. As is usual for the Ranger farm, it in possession of an overabundance of MIF, so the Rangers traded away one for more int. bonus $.
24TheKid
That doesn’t make sense to me. First isn’t there only like 10 teams that have enough left to sign him, and won’t all of those teams only be able to spend the same amount on him?
Just Another Fan
Make The White Sox Great Again – a combined effort from the other 29 teams lol
TraderRyan9
Amazing how good Giolito was thought to be. He was the top prospect in all of baseball when the White Sox got him. Where is he? He isnt even on the ML team right now.
TraderRyan9
Amazing that the TIgers got Fulmer and he was a star immediately, but wasnt rated as high as Giolito, and. Giolito has a 5.00 ERA. in the minors…..
leprechaun
So what’s your point I’m trying to figure that out
TraderRyan9
My point is its amazing. Youd think a TOP PROSPECT in all of baseball would be better than a 5.00 ERA at AAA, right? Maybe these scouts arent all that good
jbaker3170
It’s. You’d. Why aren’t you a scout then?? By your apparent rambling, the current ones suck and you sound like you think you can do better. Let’s have a 5.00 ERA define Giolito’s ML future. Good thing you sit behind your keyboard and not in the front office of a team
leprechaun
And so your point is?
pplama
It’s taken the Sox a while to fix what the Nats did to Giolito. BB, K rates and consistency are much improved over his last 10-12 starts, considering the band-box he pitches in.
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes. Also keep in mind that top Astros pitching prospect Frances Martes had equally bad stats pitching for Fresno in the hitter friendly environment of the PCL. That didn’t keep Houston from promoting him to their MLB rotation to help a staff befallen with injuries last month. Martes is still on the Astros roster and could remain on their staff or be a potential centerpiece in a trade for an upgrade like the A’s Sonny Gray.
24TheKid
Scouts don’t look only at numbers, they care more about what he can do, it’s the GM’s that care more about what stats they can put up at the Mario league level while the scouts are just finding guys with good skill sets, and rank them on that.
eze01
He should just retire, no one in baseball has ever struggled in their career. It’s all over.
leprechaun
Didn’t cost much so it’s worth the chance on the kid
lesterdnightfly
YY?
Why?
WazBazbo
Has there ever been a major leaguer with the initials YY?
Aaron Sapoznik
Yam Yaryan was a C/PH who played in parts of two seasons for the White Sox in 1921 and 1922 following the Black Sox scandal.
Perhaps another former Sox, White and Red alike, in Kevin Youkilis if his Hebrew (Bar-Mitzvah) name was Yakov (Jacob) or Yitzhak (Isaac)? lol
agentx
This is the kind of lottery ticket players that BAL should be targeting if they’re going to keep trading the bulk of their international money each year, not soon-to-be DFAs like Damien Magnifico (awesome baseball/WWE wrestler name notwithstanding).
oldleftylong
Chisox putting a lot of trust in prospects. I hope some pan out for them. Historically, it’s been the blend of veterans and youth that proves success for MLB teams. Perhaps the Sox will sign free agents and/or trade once they determine which prospects will make the Bigs.
Aaron Sapoznik
Perhaps come 2019 or 2020 when the White Sox may begin to contend they will have a few “veterans” on hand like Carlos Rodon, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Carson Fulmer as they usher in more of their elite prospects who are currently at the AA, A and Rookie League levels.
It’s also possible the White Sox may retain Jose Abreu for the duration of his arbitration eligibility through the 2019 season and even extend him beyond that time frame as he continues to help mentor fellow Cuban teammates like Moncada and Luis Robert as well as other elite Latino talent that will be heading to the South Side of Chicago.
start_wearing_purple
Can we just give him the nickname Why and make him play left field?
Rounding3rd
Who’s on first?
bigcubsfan
Wow. A big trade by the White Sox to get a player to replace Quintana I’m the rotation.
(Before you all go on rants, I am joking. Trying to get people to laugh.)
Aaron Sapoznik
Perhaps it would get a “laugh” if Yeyson Yrizarri was actually a pitcher instead of a shortstop. Just saying…
Aaron Sapoznik
Btw-That pitcher you jokingly refer to may be none other than Dylan Cease. Now that might provide a few laughs on the South Side come 2019 or 2020, along with some crying on the North Side of town down the road.