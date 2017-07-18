Red Sox, White Sox “In Talks” On Todd Frazier

The Red Sox and White Sox are “in talks” on third baseman Todd Frazier, tweets Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Heyman notes that there’s nothing known to be done yet but adds that something could come together “fairly soon.” For what it’s worth, Frazier was announced as a healthy scratch from tonight’s lineup, which further lends credence to the notion that something could come together. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend that the two sides had begun to move closer to a Frazier swap.
The 31-year-old Frazier is set to hit free agency at season’s end, and while his production this year hasn’t been up to par, he’s turned things on since the the calendar flipped to June. Over his past 37 games, Frazier has batted .234/.361/.508 with nine homers and eight doubles — all of which would be a mammoth upgrade over the woeful production that Boston has received at the hot corner this season. To date, Boston third baseman have collectively posted a miserable .227/.281/.325 batting line through 359 plate appearances.
Overall, Frazier’s .207/.328/.432 slash line is hardly eye-popping, but he’s also shown some positive indicators that point toward positive regression. He’s upped his walk rate to a career-high 14.3 percent in 2017 while also cutting his strikeout rate by more than three percent — from 24.5 percent in 2016 to 21.2 percent in 2017. Beyond that, Frazier has cut his infield-fly rate and seen increases in his line-drive and hard-contact rates. As such, it stands to reason that he could continue to improve upon a .214 batting average on balls in play that is currently the second-worst mark among all qualified Major League hitters.
Comments
partyatnapolis
tell me something i don’t already know
champions67
I got a new pair of shoes
Michael Birks
Great, another guy who can’t hit his weight, promote Devers already
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Devers isn’t ready and Frazier provides solid defense plus gets on base. And, since it seems you’ve missed it, his OPS is over .900 since the start of June. I’d take that any day.
chesteraarthur
328 isn’t a good obp and he was negative at 3b last year and is again this year.
sdsuphilip
The average 3B obp is 327 per fangraphs
cmancoley
lol shut down @chesteraarthur
sdsuphilip
The year is 2017, I would think by now people would stop acting like batting average is a relevant statistic when measuring batting performance. Frazier has had a wRC+ of 100 for 4 straight years (this year and last barely over). He’s a perfectly adequate short term replacement and devers can get his shot next year
ThePriceWasRight
for what the red Sox would have to give up for both (little if they eat salary) this is a good move. why push a young kid into the thick of a playoff race and potentially hurt his confidence. he will be with the big club next year and likely called up in September if Frazier is truly horrible.
Also the power Frazier can bring is big since the Sox don’t hit HR this year.
Kevin
Frazier would be a huge get acquisition for the Red Sox! He is a victim of that atrocious RH hitters park in Chicago and his stats back that up. This year his road splits have him hitting .270/.368/.555 with 11hrs and a .923ops in 41 games. He is also one of the best clubhouse guys in all of baseball!
Just Another Fan
Frazier was hugging and shaking hands in the dugout, is still there while the game is on (also talking to David Roberston hm).
Matt Galvin
Could be the Trade is about to be announced but stil working out final details and if any other White Sox in it maybe.
Sasha C. Handelman
Getting Frazier and Robertson would shore up 3rd base conundrum that had been Sandoval/Marerro/Lin/Holt as well as providing a proven 8th inning arm in Robertson!
sdsuphilip
I can’t believe a credible reporter tweeted that obvious fake Rosenthal tweet
RedSoxFan2017
We wouldn’t have to have this search for a 3B if we never gave up Shaw.
Grumble, grumble
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Don’t complain too much. I’m sure Frazier will be relatively cheap.
sources
Shaw gave absolutely nothing the 2nd half of last year. He had a chance to win the 3rd base job and didn’t. It’s pretty easy to second guess the move after Thornburg got hurt.
dazedatnoon
Coming with Robertson….could be a decent package
dazedatnoon
seen a random guy saying Dalbec and Raudes……probably not true
Michael Birks
Robertson his signed next year too, right?
Thornburg
Smith
Kelly
D Rob
Barnes
Kimbrel
Just Another Fan
That’s a sick pen, damn.
Sasha C. Handelman
That’s a decent bullpen if BIG if all are healthy
RedSoxFan2017
Do we know who the Red Sox are likely to give up?
GMB 883
Get the deal done but no serious prospects. Frazier will be a FA and Robertson is making a lot of $. Devers can come up next year. Don’t want or need to rush him.
Priggs89
Robertson isn’t making anywhere near enough money for the Sox to just dump him for nothing. Not to mention they were willing to eat money in the offseason for a better return. Seeing as he has bounced back performance-wise, I don’t see why it’d be any different now.
pullhitter445
Robertson will for sure return a significant prospect Frazier would cost significantly less. The white sox have more leverage with Robertson and can demand a ton more. White sox asked Washington for Victor Robles when talking about Robertson, considering Robertson has performed well they will still be looking for top system prospects
billysbballz
Drop is in the trade? Wow….. Boston was all in with Sale trade, now they are just picking off white sox players as if its there AAAA team!
billysbballz
Drob Sorry…..
YankeeMan3099
Yanks will jump in and grab both this deal isn’t done yet.
Priggs89
I hope so. A mini-bidding war sounds perfect