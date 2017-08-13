Astros Acquire Tyler Clippard From White Sox

The Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the White Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations, according to announcements from both teams. To create room on its 40-man roster for Clippard, Houston will make a corresponding move Monday.
This is the second trade of the season involving the 32-year-old Clippard, who went from the Yankees to the White Sox last month in a deal that saw major leaguers David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier head to New York. Clippard struggled to prevent runs this year as a Yankee, with whom he pitched to a 4.95 ERA over 36 1/3 innings, in part because of a bloated walk rate (4.77 per nine). Clippard did post a 10.44 K/9 with the Yankees, though, and allowed just two earned runs in 10 frames with the White Sox. The right-hander also added 12 strikeouts against five walks during that span.
The Astros have been quiet this summer in terms of trades, with longtime starter and now-reliever Francisco Liriano serving as their most prominent in-season acquisition. And while the Astros possess the best record in the American League, 72-45, and a bullpen that ranks fifth in the majors in fWAR (4.9), their relief corps has scuffled of late. Over the past 30 days, Houston’s bullpen has logged the league’s sixth-worst ERA (4.96).
Considering he has been successful with multiple teams as both a setup man and a closer since debuting in 2007, Clippard may help the Astros overcome their recent issues. However, as someone who generates a lot of fly balls (his 52.1 percent FB rate ranks fourth worst among relievers), Clippard might not be a great fit for home run-friendly Minute Maid Park. Nevertheless, he’ll slot into a bullpen that currently features a few other proven options – Ken Giles, Chris Devenski and Luke Gregerson – and has seen youngster Joe Musgrove dominate. The team could also be close to welcoming back Will Harris, who has been on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation since July 28.
For the White Sox, parting with Clippard likely wasn’t an especially difficult decision. The rebuilding club has been selling off veterans dating back to last winter, after all, and Clippard’s an impending free agent whom Chicago acquired in large part to help balance out money in its trade with the Yankees. Clippard is on a $6.13MM salary and is due roughly $1.75MM of that through season’s end.
Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network first reported that the Astros were trying to acquire Clippard (Twitter link). Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweeted that a trade was close. FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweeted that Clippard was indeed on his way to the Astros. Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
partyatnapolis
this threw me off bc my notification said nationals lol
RARAM2
Me too
Hiro
+1
Steven St Croix
Same here. I double checked it. As an Astros fan, I am ok with this. They need help and it’s not like he will be closing games for them.
kahnkobra
as a met fan I can tell you right now, the stro’s are in for alot off indigestion. Yanks can also give you some testimonials
jeff51488
Why tho?
dodgerfan711
Nationals or Astros which is it?
asuchrisc
I think the Stros are going to go after anyone that is better than they currently have. Team seems flat since the deadline.
fatelfunnel
Rosenthals twitter account says Astros, so I’m going with that.
coldgoldenfalstaff
Astros can do a lot better than that, but at least he a big league arm, which I can’t say for most of the pen.
Whyamihere
Preston tucker for Clippard would make some sense for both teams
GareBear
Or a ptbnl
dwhitt3
Lol
kahnkobra
yeah right
LA Sam
Sure this news has Keuchel beaming…..
julyn82001
Good pick. I liked him when he was with the A’s…
kahnkobra
did you like him when he was with the Yanks?
fatelfunnel
He has actually looked good with the white sox.
nymetsking
I don’t care for the Sox unis myself
JackWalsh
His Twitter bio says he plays for the Astros
dodgerfan711
Yeah and his new backround pic is minute maid. He will be an Astro
LA Sam
It also still has him picture in NYY uni….
Orland Sox
Clippard was very effective against the Astros this past week and against the Royals on Friday. He has been very effective pitching for the Sox. The Chicago papers have reported that Clippard has been working with Don Cooper and rediscovered his prior effectiveness.
Ejoey
Why don’t the tigers give the Astros one of their fine AAA relieves in a Verlander trade.
Ejoey
Why can’t the tigers give a good young reliever in a trade with Verlander. Or even Alex Wilson should improve them. This makes so much sense somebody tell them.
murph
His twitter handle says he plays for the Astros
Priggs89
Well played Hahn and Co.
leprechaun
If Hahn gets anything more then a bag of balls and a dozen bats for Clippard then he for sure is the GM of the year
Padresrebuild
Yes because Clippard is the answer
dudeness88
Was there a question or something?
nymetsking
It was: “name a reliever that was last effective 3 years ago”
bastros88
if you’ve seen this bullpen, or followed this team, you’d know that this bullpen desperately needs arms, and Clippard has postseason experience
Shaungbd
2007 not 2017
white_sox9195
Im hoping its for Marte or Musgrove
rovert22044
Yeah that’s not happening. LOL
mikecav19
Lololololol haha. Good one!!!
fatelfunnel
For PTPNL or cash considerations
jonscriff
as a yankees fan , i love this move because in the playoffs he won’t stand a chance in yankee stadium
Ruben_Tomorrow
As a Yankees fan, you should be more concerned about clinching a playoff berth at this point. They’ve been sinking since the All-Star break.
Orland Sox
Miguel Gonzalez should be the next Sox pitcher to be traded. His last start was excellent. Four of his last five have been solid, with only one dud. Trading Gonzalez could open a slot in the rotation for Giolito.