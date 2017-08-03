Deadline Retrospective: How Astros Lost Britton; Why Padres Held Hand

The Astros’ lone move this past Monday was the acquisition of Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays, but multiple reports indicate a significant reason for their lack of activity is due to the fact that an agreed-upon deal for Zach Britton fell through at the eleventh hour. Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (here and here), MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman each reported key aspects of the story. You’ll certainly want to read those links in full for all the interesting details, but we’ll cover some highlights here.
Astros owner Jim Crane said in a radio interview with ESPN 97.5 in Houston that his team had multiple trades that were “agreed to in principle” before medical issues led to those deals getting “vetoed at the top.” The Orioles are known to have the most stringent medical standards of any team in the league, though it’s also interesting that Rosenthal reports that Houston also had a deal lined up for an unidentified “high-end” reliever that would have “surprised the industry” upon being traded.
Per Kubatko and Rosenthal, the Britton deal broke down when the Orioles raised medical concerns over two of the players in the deal — believing one to have a “legitimate medical problem” and deeming another to be somewhat questionable. The identity of the prospects in question isn’t known, though Kubatko says the pair were both pitchers and Rosenthal hears that as many as six to seven Astros prospects were deemed off-limits in trade talks for Britton. Ultimately, the Orioles “went dark” on both the Astros and the Dodgers, who were also in the mix for Britton, for several hours before simply telling L.A. that Britton was off the table about an hour prior to the deadline, Rosenthal continues. Baltimore made a last-minute offer to Houston, but the Astros deemed it too steep.
Heyman writes that while many will place the blame on Baltimore owner Peter Angelos, Orioles officials insisted to him that the medical reports on the players the O’s would have received of great enough concern that no deal was ever even presented to Angelos. Heyman spoke to multiple execs from other teams that suggested Houston is too stingy when it comes to surrendering its top prospects in a deal, and that penchant for hanging onto prized young talent ultimately led to a quiet deadline for GM Jeff Luhnow and his staff.
Of course, the Astros had plenty of reason to be cautious when it comes to Britton. The once-elite reliever has missed most of the 2017 season due to a pair of DL stints tied to a forearm injury and at the time of the deadline had only worked back-to-back days once since being activated off the DL (and once during a minor league rehab stint). He posted an 8-to-4 K/BB ratio in 10 July innings before the non-waiver deadline, though it’s perhaps worth noting that he did work on a third consecutive evening the night of the deadline.
Houston did, of course, have other irons in the fire — including the intriguing mystery reliever noted by Rosenthal as well as Yu Darvish. Indeed, it seems the former only fell through at the ownership level from the other team. And Houston’s front office felt it made a stronger offer for Darvish than did the Dodgers, says Rosenthal, who notes the Rangers simply didn’t see it that way (the front office had authority to deal the righty within the state).
Brad Hand of the Padres, though, seemingly represented the most obvious alternative to Britton — at least, after the Cubs grabbed Justin Wilson, in part owing to a wariness of dealing with the O’s on deadline day. But Houston and San Diego just never saw eye to eye on the southpaw’s value, per Rosenthal and Heyman.
Sources from the Pads indicate the club ultimately backed away from seeking top-100-type talent, though not all rival executives seem to have viewed it that way. It seems that San Diego did at least check down from the top-tier prospects it initially sought, though obviously there was still a gap that was never bridged. Details remain scant, though Rosenthal notes the Astros held the same six prospects off-limits for Hand that they did for Britton; per Heyman, the Nationals were no more willing to discuss Carter Kieboom than their top outfielder prospects and the Dodgers preferred cheaper options even though the Padres would’ve taken a package of multiple prospects outside of the Dodgers’ five best.
Ultimately, the fact that both Britton and Hand stayed with their respective organizations leaves some potentially un-done work for all involved. The Astros obviously had intended to do more at the deadline, and could look to find alternatives this August. There’s also an impact on their plans for 2018 and beyond. That’s all the more true for the Orioles and Padres, who’ll likely shop their lefties this winter.
partyatnapolis
the orioles are ridiculous when it comes to this kind of thing. no other team in baseball is that meticulous.
dugdog83
But look where it’s gotten them
nymetsking
and that would be?….
mike.gordon34
No titles and a public argument with the nationals over money
jleve618
Not their fault the nationals signed a garbage deal.
Trevor
And that is a bad thing?
ZacharyInn
Liriano is okay and if he can find his old 2013 form he could be a useful asset to the Astros, however Britton would’ve been a better choice if he could stay healthy.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I like Liriano, but I’m not sure he’s ever going to be an effective pitcher in the majors again.
More so than any other player, the advances in video work have really hurt him.
He throws pitches that look like strikes in the box but finish well out of the zone. But batters watch so much video these days they know to take and take and take until he serves up meatballs in the zone. Or they walk on him all game.
I expect most of his outings to look like tonight. I hope I’m wrong, though.
bartoloshomie
Other teams are wary of the Os and Padres front office. Yup, makes perfect sense.
bringinthereliefpitcher
More like other teams valued their prospects more than proven arms. Also, it was the Orioles who shot down the Astros deal due to medicals according to this report. When you have deals in place that doesnt mean theyre wary lol.
“Per Rosenthal, the Britton deal broke down when the Orioles raised medical concerns over two of the players in the deal — believing one to have a “legitimate medical problem” and deeming another to be somewhat questionable.”
chesteraarthur
if all the other teams think their ask was too much, then it’s probably them with the incorrect value and not all of the other teams.
skyline619
Way to spin the narrative to your liking. The article never indicated that other teams were wary of the FO. More like they just couldn’t come to a mutual agreement. But whatever helps you sleep at night. Go ahead and continue to convince yourself.
Gavin
To the two above
If you actually read all of Ken Rosenthal’s report, he does actually states that many teams and executives around the league are growing wary of working with the Orioles and their front office.
Trevor
Was never implied in the reporting and is just a supposition.
Trevor
Correction…was implied, but is still a supposition.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Well, there you have it. Padres were wise to keep Hand.
If they were willing to take multiple prospects- possibly 4- outside the dodgers top 5 and a deal never materialized they most likely couldnt agree on where the 4 landed. Maybe preller said two in 6-10 and 2 11-15. Who really knows. But seems like the 15-20 low ceiling report were somewhat validated by Heyman.
As such if 15-20 is what teams really limited the Padres to for Hand they were wise to keep him and shop him during the winter.
chesteraarthur
How is “not discussing 6 protected prospects” a validation of 15-20? There are a few numbers between protecting 6 prospects and offering from 15-20 in a system.
Teams weren’t willing to discuss top 5 players. That makes some sense. Teams only offered players in the 15-20 range never made sense, and we see here, that it wasn’t actually the case. You will notice that it does not say these teams discussed players outside the top 10 or anything of the sort. It focuses on the fact that LAD and HOU were unwilling to trade from their top tier prospects.
bringinthereliefpitcher
1. “Somewhat validates”.
2. Literally the article says reports were Padres were willing to take “multiple” prospects outside the top 5 for the dodgers. 1-5 off limits. Considering a deal didnt happen its not hard to connect the dots.
3. Padres willing to take outside top 5. Meaning 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 were mentioned in talks. Since reports were 15-20 wasnt good enough to land Hand and Padres were ok taking outside top 5 does seem like 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 werent being offered even though preller may have asked. So top 5 off limits, 6-14 didnt get a deal done despite preller willing to do so, thus 15-20 were most likely where offers were.
4. Had the yankees red sox etc stepped forward with 6-14 multiple prospects Hand deal gets done since they have the prospects to do so. Since it didnt, only thing to surmise is teams stuck to 15-20 not on yankees or astros. Also yankees top 4 were untouchable frazier torres sheffield adams
outinleftfield
Common sense isn’t. You won’t be able to convince people like that with it.
outinleftfield
I don’t understand how you could even try to say that it makes sense. Did you see what the Giants gave up for a pitcher that is not near as good as Hand last year? In the offseason, someone is going to cough up two of the type of prospects they were unwilling to give up one of to get Hand the Closer. Closers are worth more than setup men and he could have 20 saves by the end of the year if the Padres continue to win at a .500 pace like they have the past two months.
The Nationals and the Astros will be on the outside looking in when it comes to the WS this season because of their unwillingness to part with top prospects.
jimmyz
So Brad Hand = guaranteed World Series? I think the Padres are justified in keeping Hand. I also think the Padres will not get a huge overwhelming offer for Hand this off-season either. Big time reliever trades happen at the trade deadline when contending teams see they have a solid team but a glaring need, not during Winter Meetings because teams don’t look at their 0-0 record and think “We need to send our top prospects away for a guy who’s going to pitch 70 innings”
outinleftfield
When was Kimbrel traded?
dodgerfan711
Not only will the O’s regret hanging on to Britton they will regret not trading Machado. There is 0 chance of re signing manny and their farm system needs pieces desperately. Machado for 2 pennant runs could net them a mega haul. As a rental they wont get much for him
Ully
Held Hand, classic!!!
Rounding3rd
If Brad had a twin brother, would the Padres be holding Hands?
differentbears
What if the Cardinals had designs of trading Tommy Pham for cash considerations, but initially were trying to trade him for Brad Hand?
“Hand Held, Sell Pham Plan in the Works”
I regret nothing.
CB
Does anyone have any ideas on the identity of the mystery reliever that was mentioned for the Astros?
beersy
You would have to think it was a young controllable closer from a non contending team, maybe Osuna or Iglesias?
Steven St Croix
Guessing Roberto Osuna
ASchmidt
completely guess work, but just browsing though the standings for the sellers, maybe Felipe Rivero, Osuna, or Roesnthal. So next went to contenders with a surplus of arms and went with Yankees. Maybe Betances?
nymetsking
Betances was my first thought
csamson11
I’m guessing Diaz, Osuna, or Rivero. I don’t think Iglesias or Rosenthal work as its the Reds, so everyone outside of Votto is available, and the Cards were known to be shopping Rosenthal.
sss847
maybe from a supposed buyer who didn’t make a significant move to indicate they’re going for it? if houston acquired greg holland or cory knebel, i think that would have ‘surprised the industry’
DetroitDave84
Houston like the Dodgers, hold too many of their prospects so when it comes time to add and go over the top, they fail. The Cubs, paid dearly for Chapman but they won it all. You don’t do this to be very good, competitive. You do this to win a Championship!
itsgood2btheking
Yu Darvish says hi
madmanTX
I think you mean “Moshi moshi”
chesteraarthur
Yeah, they hold too many top prospects. Those teams, both with very, very strong home grown young cores, hold their prospects too much. That Seager player should have been traded.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
I mean the Dodgers had to hold really. It was no secret they were getting old and expensive so….. Really they have their base now with young controllable players to compliment. They just traded for Yu. Their have been rumblings they were also close to the finish line with Britton and Angelos shot it down. So I’m not sure what you want them to do. The Cubs did what they did, because of 108 years and they had established their young core. They were actually oozing with young positional player talent. Honestly believing that Buehler and/or Verdugo could contribute isn’t to far fetched. I find this in the same vein as fans/talking heads lamenting over the dodgers unwillingness to trade Bellinger for a 2b upgrade. I think the FO has have earned some substantial leeway at this point.
imindless
Your just mad we didn’t bail you out with giving verdugo for verlander and his terrible contract lol. Gtfo bud!
CB
Reds GM said they had a few deals that didn’t go through. Said one was a bigger one. Iglesias bobble head day is Saturday. I can see Reds owner killing a deal because of that. They did it with Johnny Gomes a few years ago as crazy as it sounds.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Holding onto Hand might end up being a blessing in disguise. Now that he’s closing, he can build up his value even more before being shopped in the offseason.
bbatardo
Not comparing Hand to Kimbrel, but the Padres were bashed for not trading him at deadline and in the end it worked out.
outinleftfield
I think it’s fair to compare the increase in the packages that the Padres got then with the increase they will likely see for Hand the closer as opposed to Hand the set up man.
The Padres reportedly received offers of a couple of mid level prospects for Kimbrel at the deadline and then got Guerra, Margot, Allen, and Asuaje in the offseason. They were the Red Sox 3rd and MLB #25 overall, Red Sox 6th and MLB #76 overall, #18 and #24th ranked prospects in what was then the #2 farm system in baseball.
davidcoonce74
Teams aren’t really fooled anymore by that “proven closer” nonsense – arbitrators still are, and Hand is arb-eligible this off-season, so good for him, but teams don’t pay a premium for saves anymore. Front offices are smarter than that now. Hand has plenty of value without the meaningless “save” stat.
outinleftfield
Miller only got the return he did because he was a closer for the Yankees. Prior to the trade deadline, many were saying that Wilson was worth more than Hand precisely because he had closing experience. Arbitration panels are made up of baseball people. Teams would not allow people that had no idea of the true value of a player to be involved in decisions that have such an impact on their pocketbooks.
JoeyPankake
The record for biggest contact given to a relief pitcher was broken 3 times last offseason. All three times it was a closer breaking the record (Melancon, Jensen, Chapman). It would appear that teams do indeed still pay a premium for saves, perhaps more so now than ever.
padresfan
This could be the reason the astros get bounced from the playoffs
You want to win you have to give in a little
Doesn’t matter what team you’re dealing with
chesteraarthur
Or…it could have absolutely no bearing on anything. And they get to keep the players they would have given up. It works both ways
padresfan
Eh no
Their ace on the staff was very vocal about not getting one more arm. They have slowed down while the doyuers have heated up, but keep telling yourself that.
They let others pass them by. It’s about being the best team in the league in baseball
jimmyz
It’s about being the best team when there’s no more games to play, not with 2+ months of ball left.
bbatardo
I am surprised so many teams undervalued Hand. His sample size is fairly large and peripherals are good. He comes kind of close to Andrew Miller. Don’t believe me? Compare the numbers.
davidcoonce74
The numbers need to be taken in context, though; Miller did what he did in hitter’s parks in the tougher league. His stuff is obviously better, too. Hand pitches half his games in Petco, which is still a pitcher’s park, and the NL has a lot of the weakest teams in baseball.
jbigz12
cahill and Maurer have looked excellent in the American League.
imindless
Sorry but Colorado, Arizona, dodgers are all better than the yankees, Red Sox, rays. Weakest division is the nl east with al east not to far behind.
BAINES03
Brad Hand 2014/15/16/17 (xFIP):
4.28/4.26/3.34/2.71
Andrew Miller 2014/15/16/17 (xFIP):
1.58/2.06/1.18/2.65
hands best season (this half-season) is not even as good as Miller’s worst.
bbatardo
Hand was a failed starter like Miller and only once picked up by Padres last year did they make him strictly a reliever. He’s no Andrew Miller but been on an upward trend. Very comparable this year and trending in right direction.
outinleftfield
Why did you take two seasons in which Hand was a starter and try to apply it to a conversation about relievers?
Prior to the trade from the Yankees to Cleveland, Miller put up a 2.04 ERA in 2015 and then a ridiculous 1.39 ERA in the first half of 2016.
In his first year as a reliever, Hand put up a 2.92 ERA in 2017 and a 2.00 ERA prior to the deadline in 2017. He also had 19 straight appearances without allowing a run, now up to 20.
Miller is a better pitcher and I don’t think anyone is saying he is not. Right now, Hand is hands down (pun intended) the best reliever that was available in the trade market. No one is arguing that either. Unless Britton can show he is 100% healthy and able to replicate his numbers from 2016, Hand will still be the best closer on the trade market come November.
Teams low balled the Padres and they chose to keep Hand for a few months and they will reap the benefits in the offseason when Hand has those saves under his belt and there are 29 teams looking to trade for him.
Those teams will also reap the damage that not having a shutdown bullpen can give them in the playoffs. The Nationals and Astros will be watching the WS on TV like the rest of us.
Something to keep in mind as well. A WS appearance, win or lose, is worth about $40 million to a team. That would buy a free agent or two to take the place of the lost prospects. Like the Cubs did with the rental of Chapman and the Indians did with Miller a year ago and the Dodgers did this year with the rental of Darvish, you go all in when you think you have a shot at a championship.
rycm131
I remember Padre fans saying they’d trade Hand to the Yankees of Gleyber Torres
Joe Kerr
Well of course they would want him
TheWestCoastRyan
Hand probably isn’t worth Torres but doesn’t hurt to ask. All it takes is one desperate contender. Remember that just a year ago, Torres was traded for a pending free agent. Hand is not a pending free agent.
jimmyz
Hand is also not Aroldis Chapman
Joe Kerr
So the Astros didn’t make a deal besides Liriano because 1 deal fell through at the 11th hour. It seems to me that’s a complete fail on the part of the Astros. They are aware they can make deals before the last day of July, right? It just doesn’t make sense to me that they did virtually nothing when they have a legit change at going to the world series. Not being willing to deal some players, I get but IMO they should’ve been willing to deal guys that are blocked or not going to help the team this year when you can win now. You never know when you’re going to get another chance.
Phillies2017
For starters, San Diego was smart not to just trade Hand (or Yates for that matter) for the sake of trading him. They have plenty of control left and when the right deal comes along, they jump. Say what you will about Preller, but once he realized the push to go for it wasn’t going to work, he wasted no time starting to rebuild and has done very well in acquiring talent. I trust his judgement. (Don’t bring up the medicals issue, it was a year ago, he’s made plenty of moves since).
In regard to Baltimore, is there anything that the MLB owners can do to get Angelos out? He’s one of the least intelligent men (in regard to baseball) that I’ve ever seen and he’s just hurting the city and hurting the league. If there is anything they can do they should do it. I’m not an Orioles fan, but reading constant O’s management screw ups just makes my blood boil. Trading all international bonus money, not signing Conlon, trading for Hellickson when they’re nowhere near competitive, continuing to wheel Ubaldo Jimenez out there when 50% of fans could post better results on the mound (in regard to the 6.56 ERA over quite a large sample size), and more. Something’s gotta give.
outinleftfield
From your mouth to God’s ears. The only hope we O’s fans have is that Angelos is 87 years old.
Trevor
I’m glad the O’s are difficult to deal with. That club has been burned in the past especially with Albert Belle.
CubsFanFrank
Can’t really blame the Orioles for their medical stance, especially considering how fragile pitchers are these days.
As for this mystery reliever, I don’t know, maybe Alex Colome or Trevor Rosenthal?