Dodgers Claim Dylan Floro

The Dodgers have claimed righty Dylan Floro off waivers from the Cubs, the Los Angeles organization has announced. A 40-man spot was opened by moving Franklin Gutierrez to the 60-day DL.
Floro, 26, was knocked around in 9 2/3 innings (over three relief appearances) earlier this year with the Cubs. And he has managed just 4.8 K/9 in his 48 2/3 Triple-A frames on the season.
Still, teams obviously remain interested in Floro’s ability to draw grounders. He has induced worm burners on 61.6% of the balls put in play against him this year at Iowa, where he owns a 3.88 ERA.
Comments
nmendoza44
*complains like Dodger fans usually do because apparently the fans aren’t aware the Dodgers do this all the time*
dodgerfan711
Never seen someone complain about a 40 mab filler ever. fake news
dodgersbatman
“Woopty-do, what does it all MEAN, Basil?”
gkrake
These kinds of moves also tend to happen after you thin out the minors after dealing away prospects in trades. SOMEONE has to pick up those innings in the minors.
dodgerfan711
They traded 1 pitcher at the deadline.
Kayrall
‘worm burners’
Phillies2017
Depth- you’ll see him along with Ysla snd Farrell in September. Thats it.