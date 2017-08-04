Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Dodgers Claim Dylan Floro

By | at

The Dodgers have claimed righty Dylan Floro off waivers from the Cubs, the Los Angeles organization has announced. A 40-man spot was opened by moving Franklin Gutierrez to the 60-day DL.

Floro, 26, was knocked around in 9 2/3 innings (over three relief appearances) earlier this year with the Cubs. And he has managed just 4.8 K/9 in his 48 2/3 Triple-A frames on the season.

Still, teams obviously remain interested in Floro’s ability to draw grounders. He has induced worm burners on 61.6% of the balls put in play against him this year at Iowa, where he owns a 3.88 ERA.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. *complains like Dodger fans usually do because apparently the fans aren’t aware the Dodgers do this all the time*

    1
    0

    • Never seen someone complain about a 40 mab filler ever. fake news

      0
      1

  2. “Woopty-do, what does it all MEAN, Basil?”

    1
    0

  3. These kinds of moves also tend to happen after you thin out the minors after dealing away prospects in trades. SOMEONE has to pick up those innings in the minors.

    0
    0

  5. Depth- you’ll see him along with Ysla snd Farrell in September. Thats it.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top