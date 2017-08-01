Edinson Volquez, JT Riddle Out For Season; Bour Out Until September

7:32pm: Riddle will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, writes Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He adds that it’s not yet clear what exactly is ending Volquez’s season, but there appears to be more at play than just his knee troubles.

“There’s different issues,” said Mattingly. “I know we’re getting close to talking about it, making sure everybody is on the same page with exactly what’s going to happen.”

Furthermore, Healey reports that the Marlins got bad news on Justin Bour’s strained oblique, as the strain is more severe than originally believed. He’s now at least three weeks out from even beginning baseball activities and won’t return to the lineup until early-to-mid September.

4:12pm: The Marlins were hit with a double dose of bad news on the injury front on Tuesday, as manager Don Mattingly announced to reporters that right-hander Edinson Volquez and shortstop JT Riddle will be out for the remainder of the season (via Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald).

Volquez has been on the disabled list with tendinitis in his knee since early July and was reportedly experiencing discomfort last week. Riddle, meanwhile, was on the shelf with biceps tendinitis, but an MRI revealed a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair, according to Mattingly.

The loss of Volquez is a tough pill for the Marlins to swallow, as the veteran righty had rounded into form after a poor start to his Marlins career and looked to be a potential trade chip — if not in July then certainly in August. Volquez threw a no-hitter against the D-backs in his first start of June, but he’d tossed quality starts in each of his two prior performances and had generally looked like an improved pitcher after a rocky start.

In eight starts prior to hitting the DL, he tossed 45 2/3 innings with 7.5 K/9, 4.7 BB/9 and a 47.9 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 3.55 ERA and 3.70 FIP. His control was clearly still a red flag, but as a typically durable source of innings with a not-unreasonable $11MM annual rate, he could have had value to teams seeking rotation stabilizers for the stretch run (and for the 2018 campaign.

As for Riddle, he was never likely to be moved anywhere, but the injury will deprive the 25-year-old rookie of some vital development time. Miami had already traded Adeiny Hechavarria, paving a path to regular playing time for Riddle, but he’ll now have to wait until Spring Training 2018 to get back on the field and will miss some valuable reps against top-level pitching. Riddle hit just .250/.282/.355 in 247 big league plate appearances, though he’d begun to break out of a lengthy slump at the time he was placed on the DL.

With Riddle out for the remainder of the year, Miguel Rojas will likely see the bulk of time at shortstop. The rotation is less certain, though right-handers Dan Straily and Jose Urena figure to be locks to hold down spots, while left-hander Adam Conley has delivered much better results in his past three starts after a lengthy demotion to Triple-A New Orleans. The pair of injuries will eventually open a pair of roster spots, as both can be moved from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. That could clear the path for someone like Dillon Peters or Trevor Richards to eventually get a look, though that’s simply speculation on my part.