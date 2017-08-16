NL Notes: Stanton, Spangenberg, Hernandez, Reds

The Marlins are “willing to engage” other clubs in trade talks regarding Giancarlo Stanton, tweets MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. That much has already been clear — Yahoo’s Jeff Passan indicated yesterday that four clubs had already had some level of dialogue with the Marlins regarding Stanton, who has cleared revocable waivers — but Morosi adds that there have yet to be any serious negotiations regarding the current MLB home run leader. Stanton is the hottest hitter on the planet right now, but he’s also owed a staggering $298.64MM through the end of the 2027 campaign. And while he can technically opt out after the 2020 season, doing so would mean forfeiting the remaining seven years and $218MM on his deal as he heads into his age-31 campaign. Stanton also has a full no-trade clause, which only adds a further layer of complexity.
A few more notes from the National League…
- After an injury-ruined 2016 season, Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg has begun to force his way into the team’s plans, writes MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. Spangenberg tore his right hamstring on two different occasions last year and was limited to 14 games, and he opened the 2017 campaign in Triple-A El Paso. The former first-round pick finally received regular playing time in the Majors this summer, and he’s run with the opportunity while thoroughly impressing manager Andy Green, Cassavell writes. “He was angry about being in the Minor Leagues, thought he belonged in the big leagues and handled it right,” Green added. “He’s gone out and proved it. He’s earned his spot.” Spangenberg entered play Wednesday hitting .280/.333/.442 on the season and .336/.413/.617 in the second half. The strong play of Spangenberg and second baseman Carlos Asuaje has pushed Yangervis Solarte to shortstop in recent weeks.
- Right-hander David Hernandez tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that the Diamondbacks organization feels like home, and just a couple of weeks into his second stint with the team, it “kind of feels like [he] never left.” Hernandez discussed his struggles in recent seasons with Piecoro and also credits the addition of a slider to his fastball/curveball repertoire as a key factor in his resurgence. Hernandez acknowledges that he was wary of using the new pitch in Spring Training with the Giants, as he was trying to earn a roster spot and was reluctant to use a pitch that he had only recently adopted. He began mixing it in with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, though, and the results have been terrific. All three of Hernandez’s offerings carry positive pitch values (per Fangraphs), and he’s posted a 2.01 ERA with 9.2 K/9 against 1.8 BB/9 through 40 1/3 innings this year.
- The Reds may have more question marks in their pitching staff heading into the final six weeks of the season than they did entering the year, writes Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The cavalcade of injuries that has beset the team’s rotation has deprived the Reds of looks at a number of young arms and also created uncertainty around preseason rotation locks such as Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan. A six-man rotation could be on the horizon, Buchanan notes, and Robert Stephenson is already set to rejoin the rotation this weekend. Manager Bryan Price also indicated that right-hander Sal Romano will continue starting, per Buchanan. The skipper also indicated that righty reliever Austin Brice could be done for the year due to a lat injury.
Comments
mike156
I suppose Loria had planned to sell before the Stanton contract actually cost him real money, but I wonder (we likely won’t know this) if whether the contract burden was taken into account in the final offers the bidders made.
RunDMC
Serious question: do you think it could have been more if Jose Fernandez was still alive (and outperforming his contract?)
angelsfan4life412
Didn’t the Marlins try to trade Fernandez to the Dodgers but the Marlins were asking for Urias and Seager?
angelsfan4life
Come on Angels
johnsilver
Angels already have 60m+ committed to DH and CF over the next 3-4 seasons with Pujols and trout, then have to worry how much trout will cost after that. A SP corp in a shambles and then take on another 30m+ OF contract with the worst farm system in the game?
This isn’t intended to be a nasty critique, just attempting to get priorities straight for Anheim, who would think is probably looking to acquire some SP this off season after Richards setback and Shoemaker’s issues with injuries this past season.
angelsfan4life412
there is no way the angels can afford him, they need to save that money for pitching and another trout extension.
angelsfan4life
The Angels only have five players under contract for next season. Seven if you include Street and Nolasco who have options, which I doubt either will be picked upped. Then you have players, who under team control. The Angeles will only have those five players making 8 million or more. With pay raises for players under team control the Angels will be just above 100 million in team payroll, when free agency opens up. They will need a left fielder, considering that Maybin and Revere will both be free agents. And no one currently in the minors ready to play the outfield next year. So yes they could add Stanton and still have the money to sign pitchers this off-season.
angelsfan4life
You do realize that baseball goes by average per year not what that players salary is each season don’t you? Pujols signed a 10 year 250 million deal. Even though he is making over 30 million this season. Only 25 million counts against the team payroll. Because it averages to 25 million per season.
halos101
no thanks, If your gonna spend big that’s not who i want. I’d rather sign the moose this offseason and have extra money.
angelsfan4life
Ok who is going to play left field next year? I am with you for Moustakas. But the Angels will need a left fielder. Move Calhoun to left and put Stanton in right.
Phillies2017
Eppler definitely should have been able to get more than Luis Madero for Hernandez. I’m not saying a top-prospect but maybe a little bit more than a 20 year old rookie leaguer with an ERA north of 5 this season.
dodgerfan711
Angels has a mediocre farm system and Madero couldn’t even crack the top 30. They would have been better off keeping him for their wild card push
angelsfan4life412
the only way the angels could make this trade is if the marlins are eating a lot of his contract, The angels do not have the prospects to get him, but imagine a line up with trout and stanton.
halos101
rental reliever market was awful for sellers, and really every position. Eppler did fine
bringinthereliefpitcher
Love for the padres to lock up soangy if the contract is reasonable.
Buyout his remaining arb years for 2 fa year and 1 club option.
Just Another Fan
Never heard of soangy, and that’s interesting because I pride my self in knowing about all players of all teams.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Spangy* there.
Just Another Fan
Ah yes, I have heard of him. Just wait to the league adjusts to him.
JDGoat
What would a return for Stanton look like? If there’s already four teams, Miami has leverage, even with the huge contract.
Just Another Fan
Maybe a top 30 organizational prospect and another flyer. And that’s if the team takes on some of that albatross of a contract. Nobody’s going to pay much for that juicer.
start_wearing_purple
Is it an albatross contract? We’re not talking about a 32 year old star signed through him being 38, we’re talking about someone who will only be 28 before next year. Conventional wisdom suggests a players best years will happen until he’s 32 or 33, minor decline until 35, then sharper decline. So we’re talking about a team getting a solid proven player for at least 8 years.
While the monetary commitment is high expect the Marlins not to just give him away to get him off the books. A major piece will have to be moved.
As for him being a juicer, I don’t recall him ever being suspended. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong. But if I’m not, please do not disparage a player because he’s showing great power.
KnicksCavsFan
An albatross? Mike Trout will earn $32 mil per for each of the next 3 years.and that’s a contract signed without any competitive offers. Bryce, if healthy, will easily be in the $32-35 mil per range. Miguel Cabrera is set to earn between $30-$32 mil per from now until he turns 40 in 2023 and has 2 more vesting options. Stanton will never earn more than $32 mil in any one year. In 2-3 years, if he’s still a productive bat, his salary, while amazing in terns of it’s length and totality, will pale in comparison to others. As long as he can stay healthy, which has it’s risk considering his frame, he should be well worth his salary.
From a marketing standpoint the Marlins shouldn’t even consider trading him. They can take calls and listen but letting it be none they’ll consider trading him sends a bad message to the fan base.
dodgerfan711
The 2018 free agent class is going to change everything about contracts. Stantons deal will be the going rate for a super super star at that point. They should hold onto him until then so the contract wont look as bad
angelsfan4life412
they were saying the nationals were looking at him too plus the giants and angels, If the nationals did swoop in for stanton, they can kiss harper goodbye.