Luhnow: “Expectations Very Low” For Astros To Add Starter

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow suggested today that he doesn’t anticipate making another significant acquisition this month. In an appearance on the Josh Innes Show on SportsTalk 790, the Houston executive said in particular that the team isn’t likely to add a starter.
“Right now I would set expectations very low that anything happens between now and the end of the month,” Luhnow said when asked about the possibility of bolstering the rotation. While he noted that the club will “continue to monitor” the market, Luhnow indicated there are no ongoing talks to pick up another arm.
While we heard yesterday that the ’Stros have had some recent chats with the Tigers about Justin Verlander, it also seemed that there was no real momentum toward a deal. The longtime Detroit ace is just one of many players to have cleared waivers this month, though he’s actually the only starter to have reportedly done so to this point.
Despite Luhnow’s understandably cautious comments, perhaps it’s still possible something could come together. Houston and Detroit have “a good understanding of the other’s position” in trade talks, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports (Twitter links). That situation, he suggests, could yet set the stage for a late-breaking deal later this month.
Beyond Verlander, it’s tough to identify a plausible target for Houston during the August trade season. An unknown organization has placed a claim on Blue Jays righty Marco Estrada, though there’s no indication it was the Astros or that any deal is likely. A variety of other hurlers could also conceivably make for August trade candidates, though none have been tied to Houston.
While the Astros would surely like to upgrade their overall pitching mix, the team has made clear it won’t reach on a valuation to do so. And there’s little reason for the club to add an arm for depth purposes, with the division in hand and plenty of viable rotation pieces on the staff. If anything, it would seem the organization would have potential interest in adding a hurler worthy of taking the ball to start a postseason game.
It’s worth your time to give a listen to the remainder of the interview as well. Luhnow discussed a variety of topics, including the recent acquisition of Tyler Clippard — a pitcher the team has “had [its] eye on for a couple years” — and the outlook on young contributors Derek Fisher and Francis Martes.
Comments
jmi1950
If Verlanger is willing the Astro’s should put up whatever $$$ & or prospects to make this deal. He gives them 3 yrs to win a WS with their strong young core. There is no one better who won’t cost them more $$$ and yrs (and therefore more risk) in the free agent class. 3yrs 64 MM for Verlanger is far less risk than what Darvish, Arrietta et al will get this winter.
tigerfan4ever
Verlanger?
jmi1950
Typo’s are the hobgoblin of small minded people.
lesterdnightfly
Or the practice of the grammatically indifferent.
p.s. It’s ‘typos” — I donate to Save The Apostrophes.
jmi1950
I still have my 1964 copy of “Strunk and White”. I just didn’t know I needed to refer to it to post on this forum.
stymeedone
That’s nice, because there aren’t many changes in the 2016 edition. It’s all still relevant.
lesterdnightfly
You have a point. “Verlanger” wasn’t born yet in ’64.
But they still didn’t use apostrophes to form plurals back then. “The Elements of Style” is worth another (or a first) read.
Ejoey
Let us assume the tigers would trade Verlander and 20 million. What could the tigers reasonably receive in return?
Schroeder
“Expectations very low for the Astros to make it out of the first round of the playoffs”
bradthebluefish
That’s such B.S. They’ll have Carlos Correa back and they’ll have their ace Dallas Keuchel ready to go.
astros_should_be_fortyfives
Yup
Steven St Croix
Why they spent so much time messing with Baltimore is surprising. Also, I don’t think Britton fixes their main issue, starting pitching in the playoffs. Kuechel and McCullers are question marks for the 1st round right now. They might go out and pitch 7 innings or shutout ball, or they might not make it out of the 4th. Lunhow has done a good job with this franchise, until now. I would rather win a World Series than have a top 5 farm system.
stros1fan
I would rather win a World Series while maintaining a top 10 farm system. Verlander does very little to move the needle toward a possible WS title.
Solaris611
Is Luhnow somehow related to Mark Shapiro? Shapiro had a special way of throwing cold water onto Tribe fans’ expectations every stretch drive when they had a shot at the post season. Notice that is no longer the case in CLE since he departed for TOR.
dodgerfan711
1st year without Shapiro the Indians make the world series. lol
Mark Fichtel
The Astros simply won’t part with young talent. That’s why they have to shop in the clearance isle, for garbage like Clippard and Liriano. Verlander (and some cash towards contract) could probably be had for a couple young players who really aren’t of any immediate need to the Astros. Martes and Tucker would probably get it done.
Ejoey
In Moment we would do it But rather have a package starting with Whitney.
notorious623
1) Francis Martes would have to clear waivers since he’s on the Astros’ MLB roster. That will not happen.
2) I’m going to assume you mean Preston Tucker cause if you meant Kyle Tucker, that’s insanity… Kyle Tucker straight up for Verlander would be a horrible deal for the Astros (unless the Tigers ate the entirety of Verlander’s contract – even then it’s bad). Adding Kyle Tucker plus Martes would be horrendous.
Ejoey
I know the world loves Tucker but I would rather have Whitney.
notorious623
You mean Whitley? If so, there’s no way the Astros trade him for Verlander. I could see a deal centered around someone like Franklin Perez
Ejoey
Tucker would not have the World Series impact the next 3 3 years that Verlander would give you.
stros1fan
34-year old Verlander adds very little to what the Astros already have. If Keuchel and McCullers aren’t healthy they aren’t winning the WS with or without Verlander.
Insidemoves22
Be a great deal if they won the W.S. No one cares who had best farm system in ’08, but Pilly fans love that W.S title.
Ejoey
The trade will never be made without Whitley or Tucker.
stros1fan
The Tigers aren’t stupid and they know there is no way they are getting a very highly rated prospect for a once great pitcher that is on the decline. There is no way the Tigers are getting any prospect the caliber of Tucker or Whitley for Verlander. I can see a package centered around Yordan Alvarez and Daz Cameron, but they wouldn’t get much else. Any team acquiring Verlander is getting 2017 Verlander, not 2011 Verlander.
Whyamihere
You know this how?
stymeedone
So, in your mind, an Ace starter should cost little. Verlander would probably go for a bit less due to his contract, but he is still pitching like an Ace. If you need one, you will pay for one, or you will go without one.
newagescamartist
Is he still an ace though? He gets paid like one, but is he projected to pitch like one going forward?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well as long as he’s on the 40 man he’d have to clear waivers regardless of whether or not he’s on the MLB roster.
lesterdnightfly
Mark Fichtel:
Is that “clearance isle” in the Eastern Caribbean? Guadeloupe or Trinidad maybe?
julyn82001
Luhnow did not insist on A’s Gray… Billy Beane was listening and Sonny would’ve made a nice addition but hey…
DetroitDave84
Hopefully this is just Houston just blowing smoke because they don’t make a deal when it would only cost them their number 3 prospect and possibly a #10 & #20 when they have a ton of prospects, is stupid, short sided & basically says to the team and fans that this year really doesn’t matter to them. It says that they don’t believe they can beat the Dodgers.
Ejoey
How do you beat the Dodgers or even get to them w/o Verlander or some equal to him. Take it from the tigers it’s nice being competitive but not like winning it all.
stymeedone
I understand the Astros believing they have a young team, and the future is bright, but you never know when or if the opportunity will come. Atlanta built a great team, yet only won a single WS. Detroit contended for ten years, and didn’t win any. The Cubs won last year, but are having to battle this year. Not taking advantage of your opportunities is the biggest mistake a GM can make.
lesterdnightfly
“Not taking advantage of your opportunities is the biggest mistake a GM can make.”
Wise words !