Minor MLB Transactions: 8/6/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

Conor Gillaspie accepted an assignment to the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters (including MLB.com’s Jonathan Hawthorne). Gillaspie had the option to become a free agent after being designated for assignment earlier this week, though he chose to remain in San Francisco’s organization after clearing waivers. The infielder has been plagued by back problems this season and hit just .163/.218/.288 over 87 plate appearances.