Minor MLB Transactions: 8/6/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…
- Conor Gillaspie accepted an assignment to the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters (including MLB.com’s Jonathan Hawthorne). Gillaspie had the option to become a free agent after being designated for assignment earlier this week, though he chose to remain in San Francisco’s organization after clearing waivers. The infielder has been plagued by back problems this season and hit just .163/.218/.288 over 87 plate appearances.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Aside from the stat line, I’m surprised Gillespie wasn’t claimed. He has a decent hitting history. And he’s clutch.
Michael Chaney
He’s also 29 and only has two full offensive seasons that even approach league average output. He’ll get a minor league deal and camp invite from someone this offseason, but I couldn’t picture anyone putting him on their active roster right now at this point in the season.
thekid9
Clutch. Can’t seem to find that in the boxscore.
Rounding3rd
It’s attached to the drivetrain.