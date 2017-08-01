New Facebook Pages For Fans Of Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves, Cardinals

For the past month, we have been attempting an experiment: five human-curated team Facebook pages. Under the direction of JP Hadley, Jack Stockless, Stephanie Nevill, Chris Jervis, and Tanner Puckett, our Facebook pages for the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves, and Cardinals have become engaging, informative, fun, and up-to-date. Instead of the previous automated posting of MLBTR content, these pages have team news of all kinds, polls, infographics, interesting links, discussion, and of course hot stove rumors. These pages have everything a fan could want. If you follow any of these five teams, please give our new Facebook pages a Like today!
Comments
chappedman
EAST COAST BIAS!
Blasting Nonsense
Yes there are 2 Midwest teams. Learn geography
maxwell honeycutt
i like the concept
TheGreatTwigog
They just chose the statistically five biggest markets
DodgerGreg
If so then where’s LA?
BlueSkyLA
On the West Coast, practically not in the United States as far as most of the country is concerned. Just look at the ASG starting lineups if you had any doubt.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Tell me about it. Sometimes, it feels like everything west of the Mississippi River is treated like it’s the North beyond the Wall in Game of Thrones.
BlueSkyLA
I don’t get the Game of Thrones reference, but, yeah. I sort of understand what goes on. I grew up on the East Coast. A lot baseball in the West was played after bedtime so even for a kid who didn’t have anywhere to go the next day in the summer, staying up to watch a Mets game played in LA or San Francisco was a problem. So the best team in baseball gets zero starters in the ASG because they play in LA. The Nationals had four, basically because they’re in the Eastern time zone. The sports media doesn’t do anything to correct the bias so that kinda stinks too.
amishthunderak
To be fair, the four Nate starters are all having great years. However, since Dodgers players are too.
amishthunderak
St. Louis is west of the Mississippi. Just saying.
bradthebluefish
Do I hear a volunteer?
Connorsoxfan
This was a great idea
azjack68
Instagram is the new facebook
Tim Dierkes
Maybe, but until you can put links in posts, it’s not too useful for us.
RyÅn W Krol
Instagram is for pictures.
Connorsoxfan
Many sources like this use it to post a picture or video and leave a caption as a question, poll, etc. They market to two completely different crowds and both have benefits. I imagine you don’t have an Instagram or at least haven’t explored it much.
RyÅn W Krol
I don’t have an instagram and refuse to have one. I used to work in film and photography. I know what instagram was intended for. And it’s not for sharing articles.
CRC_astrosfan
I would love to run an Astros account if y’all ever wanna try it
bravesfan1993
I really wanted the Braves page. So sad.
Oh well! I wish everyone success. I think these pages are excellent ideas.
biasisrelitive
lol there is a braves page
nccubsfan
I think he or she means they wanted to run the Braves page.
TJECK109
I hate when they use the trade rumors logo in the background. I can never read the title of the post because it blends in
bk1369
Agreed!
Mattimeo09
Great idea and have already liked all 5 pages! Let me know if you ever need someone for Cleveland
brownbomber
if i want to go thru facebook i would just get on facebook. stupid idea trade rumors
Connorsoxfan
You should check out the pages it’s more individual team content focused. If you check out your favorite team I’m sure you’d actually appreciate it. It’s not just reposting articles on Facebook.
vmmercan
This is great. I can’t wait for non Yankees fans to subscribe to the Yankees’ page and then complain because it’s reporting Yankees’ news.
Connorsoxfan
So true
mchaney317
Don’t give anyone ideas hahahaha
Kane
The Cardinals have almost 2 weeks to go until the trade deadline. They’re still in the race to win the Central. How about instead of creating Facefu*k pages we start looking for a bat for the middle of the lineup!
justinbaseball
I’m not sure that you understand what the page is
JD396
The Facebook page exists as a direct drop-in alternative for a bat in the lineup
chattingorder
you do realize trade rumors isnt related to any of the teams right? that they arent gonna put a word into the front office for you, and that none of these teams said they wanted these pages to happen
GoCardsGo
You sir are an idiot.
donnniewore23
X
ray_derek
You can find the Brewers page on MySpace