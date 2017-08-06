Quick Hits: Daulton, Escobar, Montgomery, Dombrowski

Darren Daulton, the longtime former catcher for the Phillies, passed away tonight at the age of 55 after a five-year battle with brain cancer. Renowned as a clubhouse leader in Philadelphia, Daulton played 4188 games and parts of 14 seasons in a Phillies uniform, reaching three All-Star games, twice finishing in the top seven of NL MVP voting and winning a Silver Slugger Award in 1992. He played a particularly big role in the Phillies’ pennant-winning 1993 club, and he ended his career as a champion. After a July 1997 trade to the Marlins, Daulton’s final game was Game 7 of the ’97 World Series, going out on a high note as the Fish won their first title. We at MLB Trade Rumors send our condolences to Daulton’s family and loved ones.
Here are some news items from around the game…
- Yunel Escobar left today’s game due to a right intercostal strain, as per an Angels press announcement (Twitter link). The third baseman will undergo an MRI tomorrow to access the damage. Escobar has a .274/.333/.397 slash line and seven homers over 381 PA for the Halos this season, Escobar has already spent some time on the DL this season, missing around 2.5 weeks due to a hamstring strain in May, and he sat out of a couple of recent games due to a sore back.
- The Yankees optioned left-hander Jordan Montgomery to Triple-A after today’s game, as per a team announcement. With Luis Severino, C.C. Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and new acquisitions Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia in the rotation mix, the rookie Montgomery was the obvious odd man out when the Yankees made the move back to a standard five-man starting staff. The 24-year-old southpaw posted a 4.05 ERA, 8.6 K/9 and 3.17 K/BB over 115 2/3 IP (21 starts) in his big taste of MLB action, making an excellent case for himself as a future rotation piece in 2018 and beyond.
- Dave Dombrowski has put together a strong record on trades in less than three years running the Red Sox front office, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald writes. Breaking down the 15 trades under Dombrowski’s leadership, Mastrodonato calculates that the president of baseball operations has acquired quite a bit of “trade profit,” as observed by examining the salaries and fWARs of the players who came to Boston in those deals. The numbers are, of course, skewed by the fact that so many of the players dealt away in those trades were prospects who have barely or never played in the big leagues yet, though Chris Sale alone has more fWAR than every traded player combined since the time they were dealt.
barnard
Quick correction: played 1161 games in a phillies uniform, had 4188 plate appearances
tylerall5
I was about to say, that’s an absurd amount of games for anybody let alone a catcher.
CompanyAssassin
1109 as a phillie.
HereComeThePhillies2018
Darren Daulton and Mitch Williams were my favorite players growing up. I wore the number 10 for 14 years because of Darren Daulton. A star both on and off the field. RIP Dutch, you will be missed.
renegadescoach
Really? You guys don’t think Dutch’s passing is worthy of a stand-alone page?
Dave W.
+1
Halo9er
silly Escobar, you’re not a pitcher
Phillies2017
Damn, RIP Dutch. Got the chance to meet him in Phoenixville a few years back, he was about as genuine as one could be. We’ll miss him big time.
xabial
Sucks for the innings limit.. Montgomery was quietly oveeachieving expectations but in this day and age when your career high is 152IP including playoffs in minor leagues (last season) and you’re about to shatter it. (Projected 169.2IP regular season)
He was the odd man out. Loved his 111K 35BB in 115.2IP, that was the biggest pleasant surprise for me.