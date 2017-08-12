Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On 10-Day DL

The Red Sox have announced they’ve placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL with left knee inflammation. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled lefty Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket.

This is the second time in the past two weeks the Red Sox have placed Pedroia on the DL with knee inflammation. He returned from the DL last week but played just one day before the injury sidelined him again. The 33-year-old has batted .303/.378/.406 in 388 plate appearances this season. The newly acquired Eduardo Nunez generally played second base during Pedroia’s last DL stint, with Rafael Devers at third, and that appears likely to be the Red Sox’ approach again this time.