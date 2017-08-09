Submit Your Questions For This Week’s MLBTR Mailbag

In last week’s return of the MLBTR Mailbag, topics discussed included Johan Camargo’s future with the Braves, the Yankees’ chances at trading Jacoby Ellsbury, Andrew McCutchen’s 2018 club option and the international bonus pool system.

If you have a question pertaining to August trades, 2017-18 free agency or any other topic we’d typically cover here on MLBTR, send us an email: mlbtrmailbag@gmail.com. We’ll run the next edition of the Mailbag later this week, but remember that you’re always welcome to get our take on topics of your choosing in the three weekly chats hosted at MLBTR (Tuesdays at 2pm CT with me, Wednesdays at 6:30pm CT with Jason Martinez and Thursdays at 2pm CT with Jeff Todd).