Submit Your Questions For This Week’s MLBTR Mailbag

In last week’s MLBTR Mailbag, Jeff Todd fielded questions on the Athletics’ chances of trading Jed Lowrie, Jay Bruce’s free agent stock, the Giants’ offseason outlook and some potentially available arms on the offseason trade market.
If you have a question pertaining to August trades, 2017-18 free agency or any other topic we’d typically cover here on MLBTR, send us an email: mlbtrmailbag@gmail.com. We’ll run the next edition of the Mailbag later this week, but remember that you’re always welcome to get our take on topics of your choosing in the three weekly chats hosted at MLBTR (Tuesdays at 2pm CT with me, Wednesdays at 6:30pm CT with Jason Martinez and Thursdays at 2pm CT with Jeff Todd).
Comments
andrew.jones100@icloud.com
Will the angels pick up Ian kinsler, or maybe a Closer for the august trades
jklaus37
Email them.
downeysoft42
Definitely not
sjt896@gmail.com
Will the cubs make another trade in august?
pepesilvia
People have been calling for an automatic strike zone how could that work? Will other aspects of the game be monitored by machines as well? Will we do away with umpires all together?
Cardinals17
How would you rate the St. Louis Cardinals front office effectiveness in obtaining quality players, trading for quality players, or obtaining quality players over the past 3-4 years. It seems as though recent moves haven’t been very kind to the Cardinals future.
cubsfan2489
Clearly people don’t understand the line “email us at”…. ugh
natsrockbryce1
Will the nationals make an august trade