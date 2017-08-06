White Sox Claim D.J. Peterson

The White Sox have claimed infielder D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Mariners, according to an announcement from Seattle. The Mariners designated Peterson for assignment on July 30.
The 25-year-old Peterson had been with the Mariners since they used the 12th overall pick on him in the 2013 draft. Peterson was a fixture on top 100 prospects lists in the early going, but since holding his own at the Single-A and Double-A levels from 2013-14, his bat has cooled. Peterson hasn’t been able to conquer Triple-A pitching, as he batted .260/.316/.418 in 627 plate appearances with the Mariners’ affiliate in Tacoma. He hit just .264/.323/.414 there this year, good for 12 percent worse than the Pacific Coast League average, according to wRC+.
Peterson has three options remaining, per Roster Resource, and could get a shot in the majors at some point with the rebuilding White Sox. For now, he’ll head to Triple-A Charlotte.
Dipoto man. Cant make this stuff up
Peterson hasn’t hit since 2014 in high A ball.
Free lottery ticket if they have room on the 40 man. Gamble on a top 100 prospect who was a first round pick. Last plus season was 2014, true. Who knows…maybe a change of scenery helps. He has to know he has a very good shot at ML ABs in Sept if he hits.
Sox are horrible at the ML level right now. His 740 OPS would play…
Oh the headline changed. That explains it. Originally said mariners claim him from white sox
One of the biggest…duh moves in a while. The White Sox 40 man is wide open for now and DJP is a decent long shot gamble. The only issue will be giving him some play time to see if he justifies a 40 man slot at the end of the year. I would guess he will see a couple of weeks at AAA and then a month or so in the Bigs.
Good move Hahn.
For the White Sox who are essentially a AAAA team is a cheap gamble. Man their farm system is rich. I wonder when we’ll find out Theo is running the White Sox too?
I genuinely still can’t believe he got DFA’d. I shot off that list of players a few days ago, who are more deserving of a DFA than him like Lawrence and Scribner for example.
This particular transaction might not matter as DJP has stagnated badly. Little to no improvement in 3 seasons is not a good sign, but…maybe just maybe the same people who made this poor decision also built out poor coaching / poor management teams in the MIB, Which means a change of scenary will fix DJ.
How does this happen? Starts at the top with overly involved management or under involved management who make poor hires at the top that then make poor hires in the middle. Soon everyone has a common mind-set and the talent evaluators make sure to be singing from the same sheet of music as the owners poor management team. I’d argue in some cases those of us that follow baseball as a hobby would do a better job.
Look at the David Ortiz decision in MN. That was a case of a weak GM (I think Ryan sucks) maybe not convention wisdom but he hasn’t build anything as much as the stars alighting a couple of times.
I don’t know the Seattle system well enough to know if Lawrence or Scribner are weaker 40 man guys but this decision to hand DJ to the White Sox sure looks weak.
Jack Zdurenzik must have the worst draft record on history.