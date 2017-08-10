Willson Contreras To Miss Two-Plus Weeks

The Cubs avoided a “worst case scenario” with the hamstring injury catcher Willson Contreras suffered Wednesday, but he’s still likely to miss anywhere from two weeks to a month, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.
Fortunately for the Cubs, they acquired a quality fallback in former Tigers catcher Alex Avila prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Still, the loss of Contreras is a worrying development for a 59-54 club that’s clinging to a 1.5-game lead over both the Cardinals and Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs have disappointed in the wake of last year’s World Series-winning campaign, but Contreras has carried his excellent 2016 offensive showing into this season. The 25-year-old has slashed .274/.342/.519 and belted 21 home runs over 374 plate appearances, and his .245 ISO leads all regular catchers. Defensively, Contreras has thrown out a league-average 28 percent of attempted base stealers, though Baseball Prospectus indicates that his framing work has regressed since last season.
Avila, meanwhile, has only totaled nine at-bats and one hit (a home run) as a Cub since they landed him last month. But the 30-year-old was in the midst of an offensive revival before the trade, thanks to an increase in fly balls and his signature plate discipline. The left-handed hitter has been a liability against southpaw pitchers, though, and he hasn’t fared well as a framer. It’s possible the Cubs will scour the August waiver market for a complement, then, with right-handed-hitting catchers Kurt Suzuki (Braves), Nick Hundley (Giants) and A.J. Ellis (Marlins) as potential movers. For at least the time being, Victor Caratini will return from Triple-A to back up Avila. The 23-year-old Caratini, MLB.com’s sixth-ranked Cubs prospect, debuted earlier this season in Chicago and picked up 28 PAs.
Comments
leprechaun
Not good at all. He had been the silent leader of the Cubs. This one hurts really bad moving forward
BAINES03
silent is not a word i’d use to describe wilson contreras.
Ully
Yesterday on the live chat, it was mentioned that Rene Rivera could also be an option.
diehardcubfan
Needs veteran that won’t cost much. As long as he’s back for the stretch run the Cubs will be nice. No one is blowing by us in the Central Pitching is coming around. Bats have been a lot better since the all star break and Lester and Arrieta are veterans who know how to keep us in games. Q will be a difference maker in the last month.
themed
Us? You must be on the team huh? The cubs were simply a fluke last year and are overhyped. They’ve got many holes and they may finish 4th. Deal with it!
Kayrall
Trollolololololololololl.
RytheStunner
You don’t “fluke” an entire 103-win campaign plus playoffs you moron.
chesteraarthur
Yeah, he’s an insult to the cardinals’ fans on here who are rational.
GareBear
Yankeeaddict is that you?
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s the guys username…sorry from the true Yankee fans on here…
diehardcubfan
Damn. My autocorrect went crazy there
*We need a veteran that won’t cost much
*as long as Willy is back for the stretch run we will be fine.
SimplyAmazin91
Just hope sandy doesn’t pick up another low-level reliever
Hiro
Why don’t the Cubs go for Ellis?
Light hitter, fantastic catcher, known to be a clubhouse leader, rental and won’t cost much to get him.
davidcoonce74
I don’t think he’s known to be a clubhouse leader at all. I believe he’s disliked quite a bit.
ilikebaseball
What is this an Ace Ventura impersonation? Clearly talking out of your ass. Pathetic.
EndinStealth
I hate to see an opportunity open up for the rest of the division bc if an injury. But hopefully Brewcrew or Birds can capitalize.