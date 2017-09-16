Cafardo’s Latest: Lowrie, Fister, Geren, Cobb, Braves

Here are highlights of the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:
- The Athletics have a $6MM option or a $1M buyout on Jed Lowrie’s services for 2018, and Lowrie says he hopes the A’s retain him. “I love playing here,” he says. “I think being here surrounded by the good young players we have has been fun. So I hope to stay here, but you never know.” It would be eyebrow-raising, to say the least, if the A’s declined Lowrie’s option — he’s batting .276/.358/.444 this season. He could, however, be a trade candidate as the team attempts to find space for youngster Franklin Barreto.
- Red Sox righty Doug Fister, a free agent to be, is being scouted by teams considering adding him over the winter, Cafardo writes. Fister did not sign until May of this season, but Cafardo notes that he’s unlikely to have to wait that long to find a big-league deal in the coming winter. Fister’s 4.40 ERA in 77 2/3 innings this year is similar to those of his last two seasons, but he’s bumped his K/9 from 5.7 in 2016 to 8.0 this season. He’s also fared well in the season’s second half. Those factors could make him a more attractive free agent this time around.
- Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren could be a favorite to take over the Mets managerial job in the likely event that the Mets part ways with Terry Collins. Geren was previously the Mets’ bench coach and is a favorite of Mets GM Sandy Alderson.
- The Orioles, Yankees and Blue Jays have seen Rays righty Alex Cobb up close in recent seasons, and they’ll be interested when he hits the market this winter, writes Cafardo. Cobb will also attract plenty of interest from outside the AL East as well, as he’ll be a good and more affordable alternative to a free agent ace.
- Braves special assistant Bo Porter would have the edge over coach Ron Washington for the team’s managerial job should the Braves part ways with Brian Snitker. Snitker had previously looked very likely to return for 2018, but Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman wrote earlier this week that the Braves were “assessing their managerial situation,” with Porter and Washington (both of them former MLB managers) as possibilities to replace Snitker.
Dillon Carroll™
Give Wash the job if you’re making a move! Or at the very least make sure we can keep Wash! Give him bonuses in blow if we have to haha
southi
I was ready to give you a thumbs up until a read the last sentence. As much as I’ve seen addiction issues negatively impact so many people I’ve realized it is no joking matter.
Dillon Carroll™
haha It should probably just go to Matt Kemp instead.
jbigz12
Orioles won’t spend what it takes to get Cobb. I think he’ll regress a bit but there’s no way we will give up close to 80mil for a starter . Just not Angelos’ MO. He’d be a huge upgrade to what we have, but I just don’t see it. O’s fans unfortunately are going to have to be expecting a little lower
johnsilver
Think he’ll get more than that. Buyer may not get what they thought they would (See Chen in Miami 1st season), but believe Cobb could possibly end up with upwards of 100m with so few capable arms on market that are trustworthy.
Good offseason to not need a SP via FA.
Rwm102600
I agree. I’d love to see him on our staff, but he won’t worth what he ends up getting paid. He’s a solid pitcher, but he won’t be pitching in Camden Yards next year.
jbigz12
I suppose he may get more than 80million. He’s never thrown 200 innings in his career though. He’s already thrown more this year (168) than ever before. Chen obviously hasn’t been as durable after the contract but he was before and he’s left handed. But that was 2 years ago so yeah I suppose Cobb could get $100m. Definitely wont be the O’s handing it out.
RyanR
Id go with Wash.
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Me too
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Bo porter ain’t on the field helping every infielder with there fielding everyday like wash
Gogerty
I’d concentrate on getting a rotation piece or two if I were the Braves and stop worrying about Snitker. Wash or Porter could ensure 10 loses by Colon too.
SimplyAmazin91
Hope Sandy looks at Wash, there is a connection from their days in Oakland.
Caseys Partner
Why is Terry Collins being fired now? Is he supposed to have something to do with the Mets problems?