Cafardo’s Latest: Lowrie, Fister, Geren, Cobb, Braves

Here are highlights of the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:

The Athletics have a $6MM option or a $1M buyout on Jed Lowrie ’s services for 2018, and Lowrie says he hopes the A’s retain him. “I love playing here,” he says. “I think being here surrounded by the good young players we have has been fun. So I hope to stay here, but you never know.” It would be eyebrow-raising, to say the least, if the A’s declined Lowrie’s option — he’s batting .276/.358/.444 this season. He could, however, be a trade candidate as the team attempts to find space for youngster Franklin Barreto .

