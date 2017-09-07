Headlines

Indians Move Danny Salazar To Bullpen

The Indians are moving right-hander Danny Salazar to the bullpen, writes Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Salazar lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his first start off the disabled list due to inflammation in his right elbow.

To call the 2017 campaign and up-and-down year for Salazar would be an understatement. The 27-year-old pitched poorly through the season’s first two months before a brief move to the ’pen followed by a subsequent placement on the disabled list for shoulder fatigue. He returned roughly six weeks later and looked like the Salazar of old — dominating hitters and racking up prodigious strikeout totals. From July 22 through Aug. 15, Salazar tossed 32 1/3 innings with a minuscule 1.39 ERA and a gaudy 46-to-9 K/BB ratio. Salazar surrendered only five runs in those 32 1/3 frames, but he allowed six runs in his next start (4 2/3 innings) before landing back on the DL.

Salazar’s move to the relief corps points to a rotation consisting of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Josh Tomlin down the stretch, though manager Terry Francona did tell Hoynes that the team will try to get Salazar a two- or three-inning appearance in the near future. That could give Salazar an opportunity to stretch back out for the postseason,  but he could also simply be multi-inning weapon for October if he takes to his new role well and remains healthy.

Looking beyond the 2017 season, the injuries and the late move to the bullpen this year figure to hamper his arbitration earnings. Salazar avoided arbitration as a Super Two player for the first time last winter, agreeing to a fairly sizable $3.4MM salary. He’ll still receive a raise on that figure for the 2018 season, but the extent of that salary increase will be reduced thanks to his limited innings and lack of productivity for much of the year. Cleveland controls Salazar through the 2020 season, and he’ll be arbitration-eligible a total of three more times (including this upcoming offseason).

  1. Such a great home-grown rotation! As a Sox fan I am extremely jealous and wish the Tribe well in the playoffs!

    • Both Kluber and Bauer came from other organizations.

      • And Carrasco from the Phillies in the Cliff Lee deal…

        • And Clevinger from the Angels in the Vince Pestano deal…

        • Which leave 6th starter Tomlin as the only Tribe starter drafted/signed and 100% homegrown. Regardless, they have a nice staff and that is a nice compliment coming from a rival fan.

      • Kluber was mainly developed by Cleveland though, Bauer at least pitched for the DiamondBacks before being traded.

      • He said great anyways, and Bauer is nowhere near that level.

        • Has been beyond great the second half of the season

        • Before that Bauer was one of the worst starting pitchers in the AL

        • Well lucky for Cleveland they don’t hold the playoffs in the first half then I guess

        • Unfortunately for Cleveland, they won’t be playing the utterly hapless Triple A ball clubs of the Detroit Tigers and White Sox in the playoffs :)

        • They made the Yankees look like a Triple-A club this week too, in NY no less – and maybe they will get to play them!

        • Unfortunately the tribe made mincemeat of the AL last season as well.

        • Yeah and the Yanks made Cleveland look like a little league team the last two games in Cleveland. And your point? Nice to see you’ve fallen back on small Snapple sizes. Man for man the Yanks are just a better overall team than the Indians. Deeper rotation, better lineup, superior pen

        • The series in Aug? You do know the Indians out scored the Yankees 15-13 during that 4 game series, right? And overall Cleveland is 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA against NY, outscoring them 31-20?

          Then, starters:
          3.78 ERA, 3.51 FIP – Cle
          4.03 ERA, 4.22 FIP – NY

          Relievers:
          2.94 ERA, 3.29 FIP – Cle
          3.44 ERA, 3.49 FIP – NY

          Oh, and Hitters:
          .786 OPS, .335 wOBA – Cle
          .775 OPS, .332 wOBA – NY

          Its almost as if you live on another planet or something

        • That’s why they play 162 games. They just tore through playoff teams the past month and are in the middle of a 15 game winning streak, on the road no less.

    • The only home grown starter is the one who just got moved to the bullpen

    • Sorry for all you know-it-alls. What I meant for these pitchers, whether or not they were drafted or signed by the Indians, is that they all spent a portion of their career in the Indians minor league system prior to their call up to the big leagues. It speaks volumes of their system and their ability to help thier minor leaguers to make their jump to the big leagues. Again, as I stated, congratulations to the Indians on their production of these guys from their system, and good luck in the playoffs!!!

      • I don’t know why so many people were on you about that because it was pretty clear what you meant…as an Indians fan, I appreciate it and thanks for the good words

      • I got what you meant, too. I don’t think it’s that big a deal, but I believe generally when someone uses the term homegrown, they mean drafted and developed by that single organization. It’s still an internet comments section, though. Keep enjoying the game, friend!

  2. Well that’s unfortunate for Salazar, but the Tribe has so many great Starting pitchers it had to be done

    • Last year they went extras of game 7 in the WS with a totally depleted rotation, so they need every bit of their staff to hold up.

      • Last year they dominated the AL and made extras of game 7 of the WS despite having only 1 healthy, desired Starter from their regular rotation. Such success with bassicly just Kluber indicates they need them much less than you imply

      • Don’t expect lightning to strike twice. That was a fluke.

        • Cleveland has allowed a half run fewer per game than any other AL team this season and is within a handful of games of having the best record in their league. This after having the best record last season and one of the best R/G against lines

          So I guess its just one of those nearly 2 years long flukes? That’s your stance?

        • The postseason is all about who is hot at the right time though. The best team rarely wins.

        • Don’t forget to add they’ve battled a ton of injuries and still don’t have key pieces back.

        • Ralph — you’re entitled to your opinion and certainly to your right to argue that the Indians rotation is weak behind Kluber and Carrasco, but do so without all the insults and trolling if you would. I realize that plenty of others were quick to jump in with insults back your way, and I axed those comments as well.

          Basically just keep it civil. I try to be fairly lenient with comments, but we don’t want or need 50-comment-long threads of people insulting each other, trolling, etc.

          Just try to be respectful — and that goes for others in the conversation as well. Thanks.

  3. Kluber and Carrasco are the only to legit threats on their rotation. Everyone else is awful guess it helps to have such a wicked batting lineup!

    • Their starters have the best FIP in baseball. Your Dodgers are third, 0.20 higher.

  4. I would love to see the Sox get him. He is Jake Arrieta part two.

    • Salazar has already proven himself though, he’s just really inconsistent…Arrieta hadn’t really proven much in the majors at all when he left Baltimore

  5. Salazar is a good project for the pirates.

  6. Salazar isnt going anywhere. This is purely a theres no place for him to rehab so we’ll do it here move. he needs to get whats between his ears right and all will be well.

    • He’s been on the DL twice. Don’t think the problem is “between his ears.”

      • Yeah because the DL isn’t any place they would stash a player to get him time to get squared away. His velocity is as strong as ever, the problem is between his ears.

  7. Hmmm, so my simple statements about Ralphie’s lack of knowledge were considered insults?
    Dang, this is a seriously sensitive site.

