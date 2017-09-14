Red Sox Activate David Price

The Red Sox have activated lefty David Price from the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. He last pitched on July 22nd but will return to help the organization down the stretch.

Price will function as a multi-inning reliever for the rest of the season, manager John Farrell tells reporters including Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Its likely that he’ll first appear in game action this weekend.

The veteran has long been a starter, of course, but says he “just want[s] to pitch, whatever it is.” Price has been troubled all year long by elbow issues and may not quite be prepared to handle a full starter’s workload. Plus, with the emergence of Doug Fister, Boston already has a solid five-man unit in place.

Price ought to represent a notable addition as the club looks to hold onto the AL East lead down the stretch. Though he hasn’t been as effective as expected when Boston inked him for $217MM over seven years, the 32-year-old has still been a quality MLB pitcher when healthy.

This year, through 66 frames, Price has posted a 3.82 ERA with 63 strikeouts against 22 walks. He has also continued to work in the 94 mph range with his average fastball and generate swings and misses on about 11% of his pitches — much as he did for the three seasons prior.

All said, it’s possible to imagine Price turning into an intriguing weapon out of the pen, where he could bail out an inefficient starter or enter in an early, high-leverage spot and go on to provide innings. In the long run, though, Boston will surely hope that he can regain both his health and his form and contribute once again from the rotation.