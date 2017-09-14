Red Sox Activate David Price

The Red Sox have activated lefty David Price from the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. He last pitched on July 22nd but will return to help the organization down the stretch.
Price will function as a multi-inning reliever for the rest of the season, manager John Farrell tells reporters including Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Its likely that he’ll first appear in game action this weekend.
The veteran has long been a starter, of course, but says he “just want[s] to pitch, whatever it is.” Price has been troubled all year long by elbow issues and may not quite be prepared to handle a full starter’s workload. Plus, with the emergence of Doug Fister, Boston already has a solid five-man unit in place.
Price ought to represent a notable addition as the club looks to hold onto the AL East lead down the stretch. Though he hasn’t been as effective as expected when Boston inked him for $217MM over seven years, the 32-year-old has still been a quality MLB pitcher when healthy.
This year, through 66 frames, Price has posted a 3.82 ERA with 63 strikeouts against 22 walks. He has also continued to work in the 94 mph range with his average fastball and generate swings and misses on about 11% of his pitches — much as he did for the three seasons prior.
All said, it’s possible to imagine Price turning into an intriguing weapon out of the pen, where he could bail out an inefficient starter or enter in an early, high-leverage spot and go on to provide innings. In the long run, though, Boston will surely hope that he can regain both his health and his form and contribute once again from the rotation.
Comments
bluejays12345
Wow, I know he’s a great pitcher, but if you want him to be fully healthy by next season I wouldn’t use him much out of the bullpen nor would I have activated him now. To me personally I don’t think it’s a good idea but it’s not like I’m a big reporter so no one will listen to me lol
Gary
In sports there is no next year when you’re in first place this late. You got to go for it anyway you can that’s reasonable.
You’re not going to put a 30 million-dollar player on the shelf to save him for next year. Especially the sox, who have finished last a couple times in the last five.
rocky7
Gary,
Don’t disagree with your comment but consider that you also don’t risk a $200 Million + player that you’ll be paying for quite some time before your absolutely sure that bringing him back in what ever role, doesn’t harm that expensive arm.
Everything gets amped up in the playoffs especially when expectations regarding your ball club making the WS are high.
I guess the question is better answered by those who know in the organization than all of us who comment. Time will tell.
Gary
I agree with that.
YawkeysGhost
Imagine that – the Juicer Ortiz packs it in and we start finishing last!!! 😀
Gary
Huh ?
We’re in 1st.
YawkeysGhost
Read your original comment.
mcase7187
Haha your funny why don’t you grow up David Ortiz was never suspended or anything or proven to have juiced ya the was a so called report but that’s it so let’s drop that crap there is no need for it every player did it or does it it’s the saddest part of the game
thegreatcerealfamine
Not all players did it but Ortiz was one of the them who did..
Bonds career trajectory before (rumored steroid/PED us)-HOF
Ortiz career trajectory before(testing positive for banned substance/PED)-DFA’d
mcase7187
The only report about Ortiz is the one that was released that was never supposed to be it was a blind test so that’s my only thing about it
If he stopped using them after his “leaked test” that wouldn’t change the way his career turned out in Boston steroids won’t make your bat faster or your eye sight better just more power that’s all
tyronbiggums
Boooo Wendy testaburger! Jk, I think using him out of the pen only helps his arm get the much needed innings it needs to build up strength
vinscully16
Here’s hoping Price opts-out. I know, it’s unlikely, but here’s hoping.
saavedra
unlikely is quite an understatement.
Gary
Yep but I think it’s after next season that he can or has the option to do so.
alexgordonbeckham
He doesn’t have the opt-out until 2018.
monkey
I get why you’d be hoping, but not a chance he ops out looool
brianakabigb
It worked in 2008 as a postseason reliever for him, maybe lightning could strike twice?
Gary
Sounds good to me. Not real excited about him as a starter in the playoffs.
Flubby
He should’ve underwent TJ surgery in April
Eojs
He’s another Carl Crawford. Not good for the team…how many teams has he left? And why?