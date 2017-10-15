Daniel Webb Dies In ATV Accident

Former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb passed away due to an ATV accident last night, according to a report from wpsdlocal6.com. Chris Davis, Sheriff of Humphreys County, confirmed the news via telephone.
The Blue Jays selected Webb in the 18th round of the 2009 June amateur draft, but the Kentucky native spent most of his career in the White Sox organization. During his time at the MLB level, he compiled 110 relief innings at the major league level, including 67 2/3 innings in 2014 with a 3.99 ERA. Webb showed promise with a fastball that averaged 96 MPH, but hadn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016.
The White Sox issued the following statement in the wake of the 28-year old’s passing.
“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization, and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night’s terrible accident. He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with today’s tragic news.”
MLBTR sends its condolences to Webb’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Comments
CaliWhiteSoxFan
RIP Daniel
Joe Kerr
Yikes, RIP
stubby66
Our condolences to his family he sounds like a person who lived life to the fullest.
kahnkobra
because he rode ATV’S ?
conquerbeard
Damn. Far too young.
LA Sam
Life is a gift….RIP DW.
hiflew
RIP. Those ATVs are just SO dangerous, but unfortunately a lot of people around my area still treat them like go carts or dirt bikes.
thecoffinnail
28 years old. Just got married a few weeks ago and has a newborn baby.. Absolutely tragic. It saddens me when something like this happens to anyone but it is always worse when it happens to such a young man who is just starting out in life. Apparently, his wife and a couple of other people were also injured in the accident. The only slightly positive thing I read in this story is that when his ATV rolled, it broke his neck. So, atleast his family has that tiny bit of comfort knowing that he did not suffer at all.. Rest In Peace Daniel, I am sure you will be missed. You sound like a great guy who loved life..
JFactor
Wow, that’s sad. May he rip
JFactor
We’re from the same hometown too.
Believe he had a new wife and child? So sad
SundownDevil
I won’t say anything about banning ATV use for professional baseball players. Instead I, like everybody else, offer my thoughts AND PRAYERS to his family and friends. May his soul Rest In Peace.
SouthsideSlugger
RIP. Once a White Sox always a White Sox. God bless his family and friends.
Brooks5Robinson
RIP Daniel. 28 years old is way too young to die. Bless his baby and family.
leftykoufax
Terrible news..
Condolences to his loved ones..
start_wearing_purple
This is probably impolitic to say this, but after Oscar Taveras and Jose Fernandez dying young with massive amounts of alcohol in their system, I’m hoping this is just a tragedy and not some drug/alcohol death.
Regardless I hope his family finds peace, but I’m also hoping to not see a story that he was drunk or high.
nrd1138
Players need to learn that accidents do not care about how much money you have or how loved you are. R.I.P. Daniel
RytheStunner
It’s called an “accident” for a reason. Your statement implies that the accident was planned.
bigfoot
very sad
gomerhodge71
Reminder of when Danny Frisella (1946-1977) passed away in a dune buggy accident. This kind of thing happens, unfortunately. RIP, Daniel.
Rallyshirt
Very sad news. Condolences to his friends and family.
old ranger
You never know when. Tell me no booze or drugs were involved. Either way horrible to go do young.