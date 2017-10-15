East Notes: Yankees, Sox, Nats, Orioles

With the Yankees intent on getting under the $197MM luxury tax threshold in 2018, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wonders if they’ll shop relievers Dellin Betances and Adam Warren in the offseason. While the two, especially Betances, are high-end bullpen options, the Yankees may not want to spend the projected $7.5MM on the pair given that their relief corps would still be loaded without one or both. Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle will stick around next season, and all four of them are currently ahead of Betances and Warren in the Yankees’ late-game pecking order. Both Betances and Warren are likely to file for larger arbitration requests than their projected figures, Sherman notes, which could be especially interesting in the former’s case. After all, the relationship between Betances and the Yankees took a sour turn during the arbitration process last winter.
- Landing a big bat, adding depth in their rotation and middle infield, and finding another setup man could be on the Red Sox’s offseason to-do list, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald writes. Regarding Boston’s power-needy offense, which we touched on earlier today, Jennings lists impending free agents J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Jay Bruce as possible fits.
- The Nationals’ playoff trip this year ended in more disappointment for the franchise, but manager Dusty Baker’s return still looks likely, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. The future of Baker, who doesn’t have a contract for next year, is one of the biggest offseason questions facing the Nationals, opines Janes. In terms of their roster, the Nats will have to make decisions on whether to re-sign impending free agent outfielder Jayson Werth, whether to upgrade behind the plate and in the rotation, and how to assemble their bench, Janes adds.
- The Orioles’ coaches will see their contracts run out at the end of the month, but the team still hasn’t made a final decision on Buck Showalter’s staff for next season, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. If Showalter has his way, all of his assistants – including beleaguered pitching coach Roger McDowell – will return, per Kubatko. However, general manager Dan Duquette didn’t rule out changes when speaking to reporters on the final day of the season. “All those things with the coaches and the staffing, all those things need to be addressed, and I think you have to look carefully at them when you don’t have a strong year and see if there are some adjustments that you can make,” Duquette said.
Comments
realgone2
I’m Not sure how in the hell the O’s could blame Roger for the god awful pitching staff. They had a rogue’s gallery of crap.
redsox 1976
Boston need power! Free agent like JD Martinez and Santana or trade Bradley Groome and 2 mores C prospects for Ozuna and Bour
Yankeepride88
Honestly, the Red Sox have a VERY good outfield. They honestly need a strong DH/1B. Red Sox have one of the if not the best outfield defense in the league. Also 2/3 of the outfield hit well. JBJ isn’t bad but inconsistent.
You sign JD but does he want to be DH? Not sure, Red Sox could add Santana for high OBP and some pop. It will be interesting, the Red Sox also need another bullpen arm and starter.
redsox 1976
Ok!! Sing Santana and Nunéz!! But i think we need more then Santana! If Bradley Benitendi don’t hit!! We are f…
rocky7
I agree,
why would JD want to become a full time DH at a time when his skill set is as a corner outfielder.
chesteraarthur
$$$
bradthebluefish
Where does Hanley Ramirez play if the Red Sox get a DH? He’s a below-average fielder. Best to keep HanRam at DH and bring in Eric Hosmer IMO.
redsox 1976
Hosmer will cost like 20/22m 5years plus a draft pick!trade Bradley for Ozuna,move Benitendi to cf!sing Santana! Hanley dh
thegreatcerealfamine
Bradley plus who?
redsox 1976
Groome and 2c prospects!!You put Ozuna plus Santana at 1b, Hanley dh in that line-Up
mikeyank55
Hey Pride…what does Trader Dave do with the salaries of Hanley and Price? He’s got to get under the cap. Nunez isn’t giving them a charity swing at a contract. Trader DAve is likely to dump some youngsters in favor of old reliables. Think Miggy at first.
bosox55
Six got under the salary cap this past year, reset luxury tax penalty to the low rate, and should be able to spend this year.
redsox 1976
Miggy??please!!Santana or Bour at first
stymeedone
And why would the Marlins be interested in JBJ? Not much difference in years of control, and they already have a CF.
outinleftfield
If they need to get under the cap they are not trading for Miggy and his $30 plus million AAV contract.
Bruin1012
Because he is, if not the worse, one of the worse defensive outfielders in the game. He really needs to be DH or possibly shifted to LF in a small left field like Boston. He is not a defensive right fielder at all anymore.
gomerhodge71
You want DD to siphon the farm even more?
Tahoe725
DD has a history of that. Ask the Tigers
Tager
Absolutely.
oldleftylong
In DD we trust.
bradthebluefish
Not DD’s fault that Mike Illitch kept telling him to go for it.
mikeyank55
Hey Brad–Illitch saying go for it is NO EXCUSE for coming up empty. He signed the contracts. He made the trades. Hal Steinbrenner didn’t tell Cash to get young.
stymeedone
Yes, as a Tigers fan, I can attest that by moving the prospects he did, when he did, he vastly improved his team, while giving up little that helped his trade partner. Few of the players he traded amounted to much while with that team. It was the low draft order and unwillingness to become major players in the international talent that cost the Tigers farm.
thegreatcerealfamine
You are not getting Ozuna and and Bour for those two plus c level prospects. Red Sox fans Bradley is terrible offensively,also Travis has no value. Dom has gutted your farm and they have glaring holes on the big club.
chesteraarthur
I am not commenting on whether the trade could happen, but just on JBJ himself – He’s really not *terrible* offensively. He had a 90 wRC+ this season and a 109 over the last 3. During that 3 year period his average wRC+ ranks him at about 14 among qualifying cfers.
He’s probably not a good offensive player, but I think terrible is much too strong.
thecoffinnail
How about just the 2 C prospects for Matt Kemp and move him to full time DH? Where he belongs…
JS11
The worst idea of the winter so far
endebtedone
Where does JD play? DH? Hanley has an agreement with the Sox that he does not play 1B except for like 10 games or so. The killer B’s aren’t locked in. Everyone wants to argue getting rid of JBJ because of his bat but the reality is if he is consistent at the plate as a .250-.260 hitter with 15 or so HR that’s fine for a #6 or 7 hitter and he’s a GG caliber CF. The only way I see being able to sign JD is if Pedroia is a no-go and Betts moves back to his natural position allowing JD to have RF. Hosmer should be the #1 priority and then figure everything else out.
The problem that no one talks about with the 2017 version of the Sox is the RISP, RISP w/ 2 outs, and bases loaded BA. How many runs were left on the table in these scenarios this year? you can throw all the other numbers out there you want but when you ignore the situational hitting and try to blame it on lack of power and not having Ortiz you’re ignorant and missing the reality of how bad this team was this year. No one remembers the power outage for the first 2 months of 2016 because the power got turned on and we were hitting doubles like they were giving them away and were keeping the line moving.
As far as pitching is concerned why do we need to get more pitching? Porcello sucked this year, so which version is he? the 2016 Cy Young winner who oh by the way got over 6 runs of support? Or the 2017 version who didn’t have his sinker? What about Price? We basically didn’t have him and he’s been given the clean bill of health right now on his elbow. He did some things that showed he gets what it means to play in Boston this year ie: sticking up for E-Rod and pitching out of the bullpen at the end of the season even though he really didn’t want to but did it for the team and the fans applauded him for it. If Porcello bounces back to a decent year and Price pitches close to his career numbers then couple those 2 with Sale and Pomeranz and E-Rod or Wright WHAT DO WE NEED TO UPGRADE???
Stop freaking out over the last 6 games of the season getting our butts kicked by a dominant force in Houston
SlingingSammyBaugh
Dan Duquette needs to go look in the mirror and see if he should fire himself.
xabial
I’m not sure they’d ‘shop’ Betances but I’m sure they’d consider all reasonable offers. Any shrewd GM would.
Maybe Tanaka opts out and it’s all moot.
thegreatcerealfamine
Betances maybe..Sherman is bonkers to suggest Warren. Why would they do that?
xabial
I didn’t even see it was suggested by Sherman. I shouldn’t be surprised by now. He’s probably having a field day writing articles about the Yankees down 0-2.
My answer: Because it’s Sherman.
thegreatcerealfamine
xabial I’d love for the Yanks to go after Garret Cole this winter,resign CC on a 1 year deal with incentives,and find a taker for Castro.
rocky7
You’re absolutely right…Sherman loves to stir it up with little basis of fact on his side….
kahnkobra
Tanaka won’t opt out
thegreatcerealfamine
Why not? He’s pitched decently the last couple of outings and could sign for more. Just hope if he does it’s elsewhere.
angelsfan4life412
Tanaka is pitching for a contract in the playoffs, he will opt out imo.
jellbuc
Tanaka would be crazy to opt out. The best he would get is another year or 2. No one is giving him more then the annual 25 he’s making. I don’t think anyone gives him any additional length in that contract with his partially torn ligament.
Also Tanaka looks like he’s having fun for the first time in his career. I’m loving his awkward celebrations with the team. I’ve never seen that out of him before and I think he’s really enjoying this new team.
jellbuc
Correction 22 a year
xabial
Minor Correction: $22MM a year 2018, 2019 and in 2020: $23MM.
for a total of three years $67MM Tanaka would have to top on the open market.
thegreatcerealfamine
He’d get more years maybe 20 a year with that word again”incentives”
thecoffinnail
I was crucified for suggesting they trade Betances to the Cubs last year when they made the Chapman deal.. His value was at its peak and the Yankees could have gotten Happ or Jimenez and probably Cease for him. For some reason I really believe Happ is going to be a perennial all-star and I keep hoping the Yankees will make a move to acquire him from the Cubs.. Sadly, I think last year when the Cubs were willing to sell their souls for that championship was their only chance of prying him away..
bravesfan88
Bundy, Castro, Givens , and O’Day are the ONLY pitchers on the Orioles 40 man roster that either performed to their average rates or slightly got a little better under McDowell…
Everyone else regressed!! Given, McDowell wasn’t given a heck of a lot of talent to deal with, but still he needs to have more of an impact then that to earn his keep…
McDowell worked well with several reclamation projects in Atlanta, and turned around the careers of several veterans, but it was clear he wasn’t able to serve as a positive influence on any of their younger pitchers…
Hopefully he’s able to have more of an impact next season, if he stays in Baltimore, but for now it doesn’t look too good…unfortunately..
Reflect
If the Yankees want to save money, wouldn’t it be more logical to trade the expensive relievers and not the cheap ones?
MB923
Problem with that is that their expensive relievers are their best ones.
Tiger_diesel92
What kind of package can the Yankees get for trading betances? Let the comments go.
bronxbombers
Nationals for Robles + 2 b level prospects
thegreatcerealfamine
They don’t need any more outfielders. They need starting pitching!
Tiger_diesel92
Yanks need is starting pitching, third base, a decent outfielder and question marks on 1st and 2nd
thegreatcerealfamine
What planet did you descend from?
xabial
They have more than enough ‘decent outfielders’
It’s why they traded the No.30 something prospect in baseball who just happens to play OF ( Blake Rutherford ) for Kahnle, Roberson, and Frazier.
I think even Clint Frazier should be getting more reps, if it wasn’t for the ridiculous OF depth.
Ellsbury, as always, will be the overpaid 4th.
Aaron Judge’s unexpected ascendance further ‘complicates’ things, albeit in a good way. Aaron Hicks finally figured things out offensively, to go with having one of the strongest, if not strongest arms in the Majors. They have a good young OF core.
rocky7
Tiger_diesel92
Amazing how little you know..
slider32
Yanks will have no weakness next year in position players, They have Torres , Bird, and Andujar in the infield and their outfield will be one of the best in baseball with Gardner/ Frazier, Hicks, and Judge. They could move Betances for a young starter, or move Gardner to the Giants or Nats. who will need a lead off man.
majorflaw
” . . . or move Gardner to the Giants or Nats who will need a lead off man.”
The Nats will have Turner, Eaton and Goodwin. Why would they need a leadoff man? The Nats would have a much greater need for Gardner if they didn’t already have a younger, cheaper, longer-controlled version of the same thing in Eaton.
You want a young starter for Betances? How about Eric Fedde?
slider32
I don’t like Feede, Turner plays SS, and Goodwin was ranked a minus in WAR this year. Gardner was 3rd in WAR for leftfielder. It would only be a one year deal and Gardner is a bargain at 12 million.
majorflaw
But the Nats already have a left fielder next year: Adam Eaton. He’s younger, faster and cheaper. And he’ll be there for several more years. And a MAT/Goodwin platoon in CF. Not saying that Gardner isn’t worth his salary, just that he isn’t worth it to the Nats. Plus they really don’t have a spot for him.
outinleftfield
Turner was a negative defensive value at SS.
xabial
Actually it’s 1 + 1.
Brett Gardner’s salary breakdown is as follows:
2018: $11MM
2019: $12.5MM team option ($2.5MM buyout if team option is declined)
And $1MM assignment bonus if traded
Worth 3.8WAR in 2017
xabial
Among all qualified OF, Gardner is #3 in the league with 20 Defensive Runs Saved And #9 in UZR with 6.8 UZR.
Gardner’s a good player who is probably worth more to the Yankees than what they could get for him, if they traded him.
link to fangraphs.com
Bruin1012
Nats aren’t trading Robles.
slider32
Yanks will want a top starting pitcher prospect for Betances, guys like Keller- Pirates, Wright- Braves, Mendez- Texas, or Gonsalves- Twins.
mlb1225
They could probably get a solid starter, and a few good-to-ok prospects out of him. Tanaka might leave in free-agency, but CC will probably come back to The Bronx. There’s still some unsure spots in the rotation.
jcraft21
The window in Washington is short. Why do they want this buffoon running the show any longer he did the same thing in Cincinnati he did the same thing in San Francisco he did the same thing in Chicago go get a manager who knows what he’s doing and you might get past the first round
qbass187
Why is the world would the Red Sox even sniff Upton in their situation?
oldleftylong
They won’t.
slider32
Yanks will have anywhere from 35 to 90 million to spend depending on who they move. They have Gardner, Ellsbury, Headley, Betances, and Warren who could be traded. Obviously they Gardner and Betances could be moved no problem. That’s another 20 million as well as prospects. If Tanaka opts out, that’s another 22 million.. One thing for sure the Yanks will be trying to obtain a front line pitcher.
thegreatcerealfamine
First they aren’t trading Gardner…why would they? Nobody wants Ellsbury or Headley. Betances has damaged his stock tremendously and won’t bring as much back. Warren also is going nowhere because he’s cheap and valuable. Yes on Tanaka opting out..fingers crossed.
JDGoat
Idk I could see them trading Gardner. He’s been rumoured to be a trade candidate for years now, and I think he only has one year left. If they want Frazier to be an everyday player, they’re going to have to either trade Gardner or sell high on hicks
slider32
Gardner is in his last year of his contract and is making 12 million. The Yanks could move in Frazier. That saves them 12 million, the Nats and Giants would both take him for a year. His value is around 16 million so he is a bargain with experience. Ellsbury and Headley will be harder to move.
Wildboyz
McDowell to the Mets
bradthebluefish
Red Sox could go with Hosmer at 1B, Ramirez at DH, and have Nuñez split time with the infield.
redsox 1976
I hope for Hosmer but he will cost $and years plus a draft pick!for me i like Carlos Santana or a trade wt Marlins for Ozuna plus Bour
cxcx
Betances and maybe an ok prospect for McCutchen.
thegreatcerealfamine
What is it with you guys and the Outfielder suggestions?
rocky7
Why would the Yankees, in the middle of a youth movement, and with fan appeal skyrocketing because of it, want to trade for a guy like McCutchen whose best years are behind him?
And, Betances straight up would probably be an overpay.
outinleftfield
Can Duke fire Angelos? That is the O’s real problem.
dust44
They will unload Headley in a “minor deal” like the Justin Wilson deal a couple years ago. Resign Todd Frazier for a year or so deal and hope Andujar or Torres is ready by mid season and Todd moves to DH. Ells can b moved. He’s still better then a lot of the OFers patrolling in the bigs right now. But he won’t bring back much at all. But u could package him with a soon to b 40 man causality with some upside and maybe get a decent young guy back. Would love to see then go year to year with CC and keep him at the back of the rotation to keep his vet presence for the young guys coming up. I don’t want to c Betances or Gardner go. I hate trading good home grown guys. And Betances is just in a slump. He will break out of it. I would love to c Clint Frazier get regular at bats next year. But with Gardy, Hicks, and Judge he’s by default the 4th OFer next year. Bird is def locked up 1st if he can stay healthy. Castro and DiDi up the middle is strong. If Todd is resigned third is shored up. There’s not many weak spots other then the rotation and with young guys on the way up there 2.
Bruin1012
I’m just curious who do you think will trade for Ellsbury? I think his contract almost guarantees him to be a Yankee next year. He is barely a defensive center fielder anymore has a horrible arm and can’t really hit anymore and is expensive.